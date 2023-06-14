Global Blood Collection Tubes Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Collection Tubes Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood collection tubes market is expected to grow from $5.78 billion in 2022 to $6.21 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The blood collection tubes market is expected to reach $8.23 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Major players in the blood collection tubes market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Greiner AG, Qiagen NV, Sarstedt AG & Co KG, Terumo Corporation, FL Medical SRL, AdvaCare Pharma, Cardinal Health Inc., Haematonics, Narang Medical Limited, Chengdu Rich Science Industry Co., Ltd, DWK Life Sciences, Fresenius Kabi AG, Grifols, S.A., and Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.

Blood collection tubes refer to sterile glass or plastic test tubes with colored rubber or plastic cap. It is a specialized tube used for the collection and transport of blood specimens for laboratory analysis.



The main product types of blood collection tubes include plasma separating tubes, serum separating tubes, heparin tubes, EDTA tubes, rapid serum tubes, and others. A plasma separating tube, also known as a PST or plasma separator tube, is a type of blood collection tube that is used to separate plasma from whole blood. The main materials used include glass and plastic, these are used in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.



Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the blood collection tube market. Major companies operating in the blood collection tube market are developing new technologies to meet fast-growing industry demand and enhance their business presence across the globe.

For instance, in June 2022, Rhinostics Inc., a US-based medical device manufacturing company launched an automated sample collection technology with the launch of the patent-pending Veristic collection device focused on small-volume blood collection. The Veristic is ideal for use in at-home and clinician-assisted collection methods and is a highly efficient, high-throughput replacement for antibody, hormone and protein detection, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), dried blood spot (DBS) cards, genetic testing, clinical trials, and other applications enabled by a simple finger prick collection.



North America was the largest region in the blood collection tube market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in blood collection tube report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the blood collection tube market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the blood collection tube market going forward. Chronic diseases are long-term medical conditions that usually progress slowly. Some common examples of chronic diseases including diabetes, cancer, and tuberculosis are tested through blood collection and sampling.

Due to poor lifestyle and exposer to risk behaviours such as use of tobacco and being around smoke, poor nutrition, including meals heavy in salt and saturated fats and deficient in fruits and vegetables inactivity in the body, there is constant increase in incidences of infectious diseases and their diagnostics activities is expected to boost the utilization of blood collection devices.

For instance, according to the world health organization (WHO), in 2021, an estimated of 10.6 million people are infected with tuberculosis globally, and 1.6 million died. Further, 1.5 million people acquired HIV in 2021 while 650,000 people lost their lives due to it. Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to boost demand for blood collection tubes during the forecast period.



The blood collection tube market consists of sales of red blood collection tubes, green blood collection tubes, light green blood collection tubes, light blue blood collection tubes, and purple blood collection tubs. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Blood Collection Tubes Market Characteristics



3. Blood Collection Tubes Market Trends And Strategies



4. Blood Collection Tubes Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Blood Collection Tubes Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Blood Collection Tubes Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Blood Collection Tubes Market



5. Blood Collection Tubes Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Blood Collection Tubes Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Blood Collection Tubes Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Blood Collection Tubes Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Blood Collection Tubes Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Plasma Seperating Tube

Serum Seperating Tube

Heparin Tubes

EDTA Tubes

Rapid Serum Tubes

Other Product Types

6.2. Global Blood Collection Tubes Market, Segmentation By Material, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Glass

Plastic

6.3. Global Blood Collection Tubes Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End-Users

7. Blood Collection Tubes Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Blood Collection Tubes Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Blood Collection Tubes Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

