Global Blood Gas Monitoring Systems Markets Report 2018 & 2019-2023

The combined global market for blood gas monitoring products totaled approximately $3.6bn in 2018. Total sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.1%, reaching an estimated $4.9bn in 2023. Pulse oximeters and POC blood gas analyzers combined accounted for more than 85% of the total market, with $3.1bn.

Arterial blood gases are the most commonly ordered test in critical care settings such as ICUs and ORs.Tests with rapid turnaround times, such as POC tests, are largely replacing the slower laboratory test market. This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the markets for POC and laboratory blood gas analyzers, arterial blood gas sampling kits, pulse oximeters, and capnography/end-tidal CO2 monitoring products for the US, the five major EU markets, Japan, and rest of world markets.

Five companies account for more than 80% of the total market: Medtronic, Masimo, Abbott, Radiometer, and Siemens.

Blood Gas Monitoring Products

Point-of-care blood gas analyzers

Selected products

Laboratory blood gas analyzers

Selected products

Arterial blood gas sampling kits.

Selected products

Pulse oximeters

Selected products

Capnography/end-tidal carbon dioxide monitoring products

Selected products

Emerging technologies

Blood Gas Monitoring Systems Market

Point-of-care blood gas analyzers market forecast

Competitive analysis

Laboratory blood gas analyzers market forecast

Competitive analysis

Arterial blood gas sampling kits market forecast

Competitive analysis

Pulse oximeters market forecast

Competitive analysis

Capnography products market forecast

Competitive analysis

Combined market forecast

US market

5EU market

Japan market

market RoW market

