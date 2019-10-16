Global Blood Gas Monitoring Systems Markets Report 2018 & 2019-2023
The combined global market for blood gas monitoring products totaled approximately $3.6bn in 2018. Total sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.1%, reaching an estimated $4.9bn in 2023. Pulse oximeters and POC blood gas analyzers combined accounted for more than 85% of the total market, with $3.1bn.
Arterial blood gases are the most commonly ordered test in critical care settings such as ICUs and ORs.Tests with rapid turnaround times, such as POC tests, are largely replacing the slower laboratory test market. This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the markets for POC and laboratory blood gas analyzers, arterial blood gas sampling kits, pulse oximeters, and capnography/end-tidal CO2 monitoring products for the US, the five major EU markets, Japan, and rest of world markets.
Five companies account for more than 80% of the total market: Medtronic, Masimo, Abbott, Radiometer, and Siemens.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Point-of-care blood gas analyzers
- Laboratory blood gas analyzers
- Arterial blood gas sampling kits
- Pulse oximeters
- apnography/end-tidal carbon dioxide monitors
- Market analysis
- Major competitors
- Methodology
Blood Gas Monitoring Products
- Point-of-care blood gas analyzers
- Selected products
- Laboratory blood gas analyzers
- Selected products
- Arterial blood gas sampling kits.
- Selected products
- Pulse oximeters
- Selected products
- Capnography/end-tidal carbon dioxide monitoring products
- Selected products
- Emerging technologies
- Bibliography
Abbott Laboratories' i-STAT Alinity POC blood gas analyzer
- Siemens Healthineers' RAPIDPoint 500 POC blood gas analyzer
- Radiometer's ABL80 Flex POC blood gas analyzer
- Siemens Healthineers' RAPIDLab 1200 laboratory blood gzer
- Radiometer's ABL800 FLEX laboratory blood gas analyzer
- Roche Diagnostics' cobas b 221 laboratory blood gas analyzer
- Smiths Medical's Portex Pro-Vent Plus ABG sampling kit
- Vyaire Medical's AirLife ABG sampling kit
- Radiometer's safePICO ABG sampling kit
- Medtronic Minimally Invasive Therapies' Nellcor pulse oximetry system with OxiMax technology
- Masimo's Rainbow SET pulse oximetry system
- Philips Healthcare's GO2 pulse oximetry system
- Nonin Medical's NoninConnect Elite 3240 wireless pulse oximetry system
- Medtronic Minimally Invasive Therapies' Microstream capnography system
- Nonin Medical's RespSense II capnography system
- Masimo's NomoLine capnography system
- imec's disposable health patch
Blood Gas Monitoring Systems Market
- Point-of-care blood gas analyzers market forecast
- Competitive analysis
- Laboratory blood gas analyzers market forecast
- Competitive analysis
- Arterial blood gas sampling kits market forecast
- Competitive analysis
- Pulse oximeters market forecast
- Competitive analysis
- Capnography products market forecast
- Competitive analysis
- Combined market forecast
- US market
- 5EU market
- Japan market
- RoW market
- Bibliography
Point-of-care blood gas analyzers, market forecast ($m), 2018-23
- Abbott Laboratories, revenues by segment, 2018
- Siemens, revenues by segment, 2018
- Danaher, revenues by segment, 2018
- Point-of-care blood gas analyzers market, share by supplier, 2018
- Laboratory blood gas analyzers, market forecast ($m), 2018-23
- Roche, revenues by segment, 2018
- Laboratory blood gas analyzers market, share by supplier, 2018
- Arterial blood gas sampling kits, market forecast ($m), 2018-23
- Smiths Group, revenues by segment, 2018
- Arterial blood gas smpling kits market, share by supplier, 2018
- Pulse oximeters, market forecast ($m), 2018-23
- Medtronic, revenues by segment, 2018
- Masimo, revenues by segment, 2018
- Philips, revenues by segment, 2018
- Pulse oximeters market, share by supplier, 2018
- Capnography/end-tidal carbon dioxide monitoring products, market forecast ($m), 2018-23
- Capnography/end-tidal carbon dioxide monitoring products market, share by supplier, 2018
- Blood gas monitoring systems, combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23
- Blood gas monitoring systems, combined market forecast ($m), by product type, 2018-23
Appendix: Company Listing
