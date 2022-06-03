Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Self-Monitoring Devices, Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices), by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood glucose monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 23.15 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Patients with diabetes and their healthcare professionals benefit significantly from Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices (BGMD). BGMD is becoming more widely accepted as an important component of intensive diabetic treatment. It allows diabetic patients to measure their blood sugar levels within minutes with ease and convenience wherever they are.

The continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices help analyze the blood glucose level continuously and in real-time. It also helps patients determine the level of dietary intake and dosage of insulin. In addition, factors such as sedentary lifestyles including consumption of junk food, alcohol, and smoking, and a surge in the need for safer and faster diagnoses are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.



According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the total number of diabetic patients is expected to expand to 643 million (11.3 %) by 2030 and 783 million (12.2 %) by 2045. Obesity is one of the major factors propelling the prevalence of diabetes. Obese individuals are up to 80 times more likely than non-obese persons to develop diabetes.

Studies suggest that 650 million people over the age of 18 are obese. Further, due to the ongoing efforts by the government and healthcare organizations such as the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) to control diabetes, the market is likely to rise at a rapid pace throughout the forecast period. Through a network of stakeholders and collaborators, these organizations provide needed expertise and support diabetes awareness campaigns. Rising health-care funding is also expected to boost market growth.



Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Report Highlights

North America held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to favorable reimbursement policies, local presence of key players, and supportive government initiatives.

held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to favorable reimbursement policies, local presence of key players, and supportive government initiatives. Based on product, the self-monitoring devices segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period.

The continuous blood glucose monitoring devices product segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

In the self-monitoring devices, the testing strips segment held the largest revenue share of more than 40.0% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

by end-use, the home care segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product outlook

2.2.2. End-use outlook

2.2.3. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Rising geriatric population worldwide

3.4.1.2. Increasing number of diabetes patients

3.4.1.3. Increasing awareness about diabetes preventive care

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. High cost of devices

3.5. X-ray Systems Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's Five Forces

3.5.1.1. Supplier power

3.5.1.2. Buyer power

3.5.1.3. Substitution threat

3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.2.1. Political landscape

3.5.2.2. Technological landscape

3.5.2.3. Economic landscape

3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Self-monitoring devices

4.1.2. Continuous monitoring devices

4.2. Product Market Share, 2021 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market by Product Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

4.5.1. Self-monitoring devices

4.5.2. Blood glucose meter

4.5.2.1. Blood glucose meter market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Testing strips

4.5.3.1. Testing strips market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.4. Lancets

4.5.4.1. Lancets market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.5. Continuous glucose monitoring devices

4.5.6. Sensor

4.5.6.1. Sensor market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.7. Transmitter and receiver

4.5.7.1. Transmitter and receiver market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.8. Insulin pumps

4.5.8.1. Insulin pumps market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Hospitals

5.1.2. Home Care

5.1.3. Diagnostic centers

5.2. End-Use Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by End-use Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

5.5.1. Hospitals

5.5.1.1. Hospitals estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Home care

5.5.2.1. Home care estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.3. Diagnostic centers

5.5.3.1. Diagnostic centers market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.2.1. Innovators

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2021

7.3.4. Abbott Laboratories

7.3.4.1. Company overview

7.3.4.2. Financial performance

7.3.4.3. Modality benchmarking

7.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.5. Medtronic

7.3.5.1. Company overview

7.3.5.2. Financial performance

7.3.5.3. Modality benchmarking

7.3.5.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.3.6.1. Company overview

7.3.6.2. Financial performance

7.3.6.3. Modality benchmarking

7.3.6.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.7. Ascensia Diabetes Care

7.3.7.1. Company overview

7.3.7.2. Financial performance

7.3.7.3. Modality benchmarking

7.3.7.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.8. Lifescan Inc.

7.3.8.1. Company overview

7.3.8.2. Financial performance

7.3.8.3. Modality benchmarking

7.3.8.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.9. Dexcom, Inc.

7.3.9.1. Company overview

7.3.9.2. Financial performance

7.3.9.3. Modality benchmarking

7.3.9.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.10. Sanofi

7.3.10.1. Company overview

7.3.10.2. Financial performance

7.3.10.3. Modality benchmarking

7.3.10.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.11. Elly Lilly and Company

7.3.11.1. Company overview

7.3.11.2. Financial performance

7.3.11.3. Modality benchmarking

7.3.11.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.12. B Braun Melsungen AG

7.3.12.1. Company overview

7.3.12.2. Financial performance

7.3.12.3. Modality benchmarking

7.3.12.4. Strategic initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bd5y4w?

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets