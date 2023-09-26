Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Accurate Results and Convenience Drive Type-2 Diabetic Patients to Embrace Test Strip

News provided by

Research and Markets

26 Sep, 2023, 06:00 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Glucose Test Strips Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood glucose test strips market, with a size of US$ 11.6 Billion in 2022, is set for substantial growth. By 2028, it's expected to soar to US$ 18.9 Billion, marking an impressive 8.2% CAGR during 2023-2028.

Blood glucose test strips offer a user-friendly and cost-effective way to monitor blood sugar levels regularly. They play a crucial role in detecting high or low blood sugar levels, tracking the effectiveness of diabetes treatment, and reducing the risks associated with hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia.

A surge in diabetes prevalence, especially among the aging population, is a key driver of market growth. These test strips empower individuals to monitor their sugar levels conveniently at home, eliminating the need for frequent visits to diagnostic labs.

The ease of glucometer availability, user-friendly handling, and accurate results have boosted the adoption of blood glucose test strips, particularly among type-2 diabetic patients. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for these monitoring devices and consumables skyrocketed, driven by the need for continuous sugar level monitoring, both as a precaution and for tracking post-infection symptoms.

Furthermore, factors like extensive R&D efforts in biomedical engineering, changing lifestyles and dietary habits, and government initiatives focused on diabetes education and prevention contribute to the market's promising growth trajectory.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global blood glucose test strips market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global blood glucose test strips market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global blood glucose test strips market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 

  • 77 Elektronika Kft.
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • AgaMatrix Inc.
  • Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (PHC Holdings)
  • B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft
  • Bioland Technology Ltd.
  • Bionime Corporation
  • BTNX Inc.
  • Microlife Corporation (Midas Company Limited)
  • Norditalia Group S.R.L.
  • Rossmax International Ltd.
  • Unistrip Technologies LLC.

Key Market Segmentation:

Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Overview

  • Market Performance
  • Impact of COVID-19
  • Market Forecast

Breakup by Type:

  • Thick Film Electrochemical Films
  • Thin Film Electrochemical Films
  • Optical Strips

Breakup by Technology:

  • Glucose Dehydrogenase (GDH)
  • Glucose Oxidase (GOD)

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Online
  • Offline

Breakup by End User:

  • Individuals
  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

