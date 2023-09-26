Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Accurate Results and Convenience Drive Type-2 Diabetic Patients to Embrace Test Strip

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Glucose Test Strips Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood glucose test strips market, with a size of US$ 11.6 Billion in 2022, is set for substantial growth. By 2028, it's expected to soar to US$ 18.9 Billion, marking an impressive 8.2% CAGR during 2023-2028.

Blood glucose test strips offer a user-friendly and cost-effective way to monitor blood sugar levels regularly. They play a crucial role in detecting high or low blood sugar levels, tracking the effectiveness of diabetes treatment, and reducing the risks associated with hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia.

A surge in diabetes prevalence, especially among the aging population, is a key driver of market growth. These test strips empower individuals to monitor their sugar levels conveniently at home, eliminating the need for frequent visits to diagnostic labs.

The ease of glucometer availability, user-friendly handling, and accurate results have boosted the adoption of blood glucose test strips, particularly among type-2 diabetic patients. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for these monitoring devices and consumables skyrocketed, driven by the need for continuous sugar level monitoring, both as a precaution and for tracking post-infection symptoms.

Furthermore, factors like extensive R&D efforts in biomedical engineering, changing lifestyles and dietary habits, and government initiatives focused on diabetes education and prevention contribute to the market's promising growth trajectory.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

77 Elektronika Kft.

Abbott Laboratories

AgaMatrix Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (PHC Holdings)

B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft

Bioland Technology Ltd.

Bionime Corporation

BTNX Inc.

Microlife Corporation (Midas Company Limited)

Norditalia Group S.R.L.

Rossmax International Ltd.

Unistrip Technologies LLC.

Key Market Segmentation:

Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Overview

Market Performance

Impact of COVID-19

Market Forecast

Breakup by Type:

Thick Film Electrochemical Films

Thin Film Electrochemical Films

Optical Strips

Breakup by Technology:

Glucose Dehydrogenase (GDH)

Glucose Oxidase (GOD)

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End User:

Individuals

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

