Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market to 2027 - Featuring Welch Allyn, SunTech Medical, Hill-Rom Holdings and American Diagnostic Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, By Product Type, By Technology, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to grow at a promising rate in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The increasing geriatric population worldwide and increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are driving the demand for the global blood pressure monitoring devices market.



The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is segmented into product type, technology, end user, company, and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into digital blood pressure monitor, sphygmomanometer, transducers, and others. Patients with the requirements of blood pressure monitoring devices can pursue sales through the end-users of the market, that is, through hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, home care, and others.



Moreover, the increase in the number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders due to their lifestyle and stressful life is accelerating the demand for blood pressure monitoring devices in the market. These devices are also helpful in making easy and urgent consultations with the concerned doctor in due time, making it convenient and ready for emergency situations. Other than this, rising disposable incomes, healthcare expenditures, increasing inclination toward proactive monitoring are positively influencing the market growth.



Some of the major competitors in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, A & D Company, Limited, Welch Allyn, Inc., SunTech Medical, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., American Diagnostic Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Microlife Corporation, Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Spacelabs Healthcare., Inc. (OSI Systems), Withings S.A., Contec Medical Systems, GF Health Products, Inc. The companies are focussing on extensive research and development activities to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include the formation of alliances and partnerships.



Years considered for this report:Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F



Objective of the Study:

To analyze historical growth in market size of global blood pressure monitoring devices market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global blood pressure monitoring devices market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global blood pressure monitoring devices market based on product type, technology, end user, company, and regional distribution

To identify dominant region or segment in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market

To identify drivers and challenges for global blood pressure monitoring devices market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global blood pressure monitoring devices market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global blood pressure monitoring devices market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global blood pressure monitoring devices market

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of leading blood pressure monitoring devices manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include blood pressure monitoring devices manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market across the globe.



The publisher calculated the global blood pressure monitoring devices market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the publisher.



Key Target Audience:

Blood pressure monitoring devices manufacturers/suppliers/distributors

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to blood pressure monitoring devices

Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:In this report, global blood pressure monitoring devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, By Product Type:

Digital Blood Pressure Monitor

Sphygmomanometer

Transducers

Others

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, By Technology:

Digital

Android

Wearable

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Home Care

Others

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, By Region:

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Competitive LandscapeCompany Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global blood pressure monitoring devices market.



Available Customizations:With the given market data, the publisher offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company InformationDetailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market



6. Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Digital Blood Pressure Monitor, Sphygmomanometer, Transducers, Others)

6.2.2. By Technology (Digital, Android, Wearable)

6.2.3. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care, Others)

6.2.4. By Company (2021)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type

7.2.2. By Technology

7.2.3. By End User

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7.3.1. China Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Product Type

7.3.1.2.2. By Technology

7.3.1.2.3. By End User

7.3.2. India Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Product Type

7.3.2.2.2. By Technology

7.3.2.2.3. By End User

7.3.3. South Korea Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.3.2.1. By Product Type

7.3.3.2.2. By Technology

7.3.3.2.3. By End User

7.3.4. Japan Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

7.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.4.1.1. By Value

7.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.4.2.1. By Product Type

7.3.4.2.2. By Technology

7.3.4.2.3. By End User

7.3.5. Australia Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

7.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.5.1.1. By Value

7.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.5.2.1. By Product Type

7.3.5.2.2. By Technology

7.3.5.2.3. By End User



8. Europe Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Type

8.2.2. By Technology

8.2.3. By End User

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

8.3.1. France Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Product Type

8.3.1.2.2. By Technology

8.3.1.2.3. By End User

8.3.2. Germany Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Product Type

8.3.2.2.2. By Technology

8.3.2.2.3. By End User

8.3.3. United Kingdom Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Product Type

8.3.3.2.2. By Technology

8.3.3.2.3. By End User

8.3.4. Italy Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.4.1.1. By Value

8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.4.2.1. By Product Type

8.3.4.2.2. By Technology

8.3.4.2.3. By End User

8.3.5. Spain Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.5.1.1. By Value

8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.5.2.1. By Product Type

8.3.5.2.2. By Technology

8.3.5.2.3. By End User



9. North America Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product Type

9.2.2. By Technology

9.2.3. By End User

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. United States Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Product Type

9.3.1.2.2. By Technology

9.3.1.2.3. By End User

9.3.2. Mexico Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Product Type

9.3.2.2.2. By Technology

9.3.2.2.3. By End User

9.3.3. Canada Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By Product Type

9.3.3.2.2. By Technology

9.3.3.2.3. By End User



10. South America Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Product Type

10.2.2. By Technology

10.2.3. By End User

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

10.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.1.1.1. By Value

10.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.1.2.1. By Product Type

10.3.1.2.2. By Technology

10.3.1.2.3. By End User

10.3.2. Argentina Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

10.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.2.1.1. By Value

10.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.2.2.1. By Product Type

10.3.2.2.2. By Technology

10.3.2.2.3. By End User

10.3.3. Colombia Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

10.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.3.1.1. By Value

10.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.3.2.1. By Product Type

10.3.3.2.2. By Technology

10.3.3.2.3. By End User



11. Middle East and Africa Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Product Type

11.2.2. By Technology

11.2.3. By End User

11.2.4. By Country

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

11.3.1. South Africa Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

11.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.1.1.1. By Value

11.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.1.2.1. By Product Type

11.3.1.2.2. By Technology

11.3.1.2.3. By End User

11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

11.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.2.1.1. By Value

11.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.2.2.1. By Product Type

11.3.2.2.2. By Technology

11.3.2.2.3. By End User

11.3.3. UAE Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

11.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.3.1.1. By Value

11.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.3.2.1. By Product Type

11.3.3.2.2. By Technology

11.3.3.2.3. By End User

11.3.4. Kuwait Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

11.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.4.1.1. By Value

11.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.4.2.1. By Product Type

11.3.4.2.2. By Technology

11.3.4.2.3. By End User



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.2. GE Healthcare

14.3. A & D Company, Limited

14.4. Welch Allyn, Inc.

14.5. SunTech Medical, Inc.

14.6. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

14.7. American Diagnostic Corporation

14.8. Omron Healthcare, Inc.

14.9. Microlife Corporation

14.10. Masimo Corporation

14.11. Nihon Kohden Corporation

14.12. Spacelabs Healthcare., Inc. (OSI Systems)

14.13. Withings S.A.

14.14. Contec Medical Systems

14.15. GF Health Products, Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations





Companies Mentioned





Koninklijke Philips NV

GE Healthcare

A & D Company, Limited

Welch Allyn, Inc

SunTech Medical, Inc

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc

American Diagnostic Corporation

Omron Healthcare, Inc

Microlife Corporation

Masimo Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc (OSI Systems)

Withings SA

Contec Medical Systems

GF Health Products, Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dh2gk5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets