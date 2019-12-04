Global Blood Transfusion and Intravenous Equipment Market to 2023 with Profiles of Abbott, Becton Dickinson, Baxter International, Medline Industries, Poly Medicure, and Smiths Medical
Dec 04, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blood Transfusion and Intravenous Equipment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad. It covers blood transfusion products, blood intravenous products and end users of blood transfusion and intravenous equipment. The market has been segmented by transfusion products into apheresis devices, blood bags and accessories, blood component separators, blood mixers, consumables and supplies, filters, fridges and freezers, and pathogen reduction systems.
Revenue forecasts for 2018-2023 are given for each segment and regional market with estimated values derived from the revenue of manufacturers' total revenues. Key industry acquisitions and strategic alliances are given for the three-year period 2015-2018.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each region in the blood transfusion and intravenous equipment market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global blood transfusion and intravenous equipment market and current trends within the industry.
This report also examines the main patent trends within the industry and profiles market players that deal in blood transfusion and intravenous equipment. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the main vendors in the global blood transfusion and intravenous equipment market.
Report Includes:
- Industry analysis of the global blood transfusion and intravenous (IV) equipment market
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Information on major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry
- Discussion of the major players across each regional market; their market shares, growth strategies and product portfolios
- Patent evaluation, including coverage of the current state of technology, new patent applications, and newly issued patents
- Emphasis on the vendor landscape and detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global blood transfusion and intravenous (IV) equipment market, including Abbott, Becton Dickinson, Baxter International Inc., Medline Industries, Poly Medicure Ltd., and Smiths Medical
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Market Potential
- Regulatory Framework
- The National Center for Biotechnology Information
- Joint U.K. Blood Transfusion and Tissue Transplantation Services Professional Advisory Committee
- World Health Organization (WHO)
- National AIDS Control Organization
- Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Growth Indicators
- Technological Trends
- Regulatory Trends
- Industry Growth Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures
- Increasing Road Accidents
- Growing Geriatric Populations
- Growth in Home Care Driving Demand for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps
Chapter 4 Blood Transfusion Market by Product Type
- Apheresis Devices
- Blood Bags and Accessories
- Blood Component Separators
- Blood Mixers
- Consumables and Supplies
- Filters
- Fridges and Freezers
- Pathogen Reduction Systems
Chapter 5 Intravenous Equipment Market by Product Type
- Administration Sets
- Drip Chambers
- Infusion Pumps
- IV Catheters
- Needleless Connectors
- Securement Devices
- Stopcocks and Check Valves
Chapter 6 Blood Transfusion and Intravenous Equipment Market by End User
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Hospitals
- Others
Chapter 7 Blood Transfusion and Intravenous Equipment Market by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Abbott Laboratories
- Amsino International
- AngioDynamics
- Argon Medical Devices
- Baxter International
- Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Cardinal Health
- Innovations
- Product Launches
- Vendor Landscape
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Amsino International Inc.
- Angiodynamics Inc.
- Argon Medical Devices Inc.
- Ascor Sa
- B. Braun
- Baxter International Inc.
- Becton Dickinson
- C.R. Bard Inc.
- Cardinal Health
- Codan Us Corp.
- Elcam Medical Inc.
- Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa
- Grifols Sa
- Haemonetics Corp.
- Halyard Health Inc.
- ICU Medical Inc.
- Immucor Inc.
- Iradimed Corp.
- Macopharma Sa
- Medline Industries
- Moog Inc.
- Poly Medicure Ltd.
- Smiths Medical
- Zyno Medical Llc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/go7pl
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article