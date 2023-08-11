Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Forecast 2023-2031: Key Players Investing in R&D to Introduce Technologically-Advanced Diagnostic Solutions

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood transfusion diagnostics market is a critical part of the healthcare industry, essential for safe and efficient blood transfusion practices. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2031, driven by increasing demand for blood and blood products, rising awareness about transfusion-transmitted infections, and the need for accurate and efficient diagnostic methods.

Factors contributing to market growth include the rising number of blood transfusions due to surgical procedures, trauma cases, and chronic diseases, as well as advancements in diagnostic technologies that provide rapid and accurate results. Additionally, the growing emphasis on preventing transfusion-transmitted infections has led to the adoption of stringent regulatory guidelines and quality assurance programs, boosting the demand for advanced blood transfusion diagnostics.

However, the market faces challenges due to regulatory complexities and stringent compliance requirements. Blood transfusion diagnostics are categorized into reagents & kits, instruments, and others, with instruments dominating the market due to their efficiency and precision in diagnostic tests.

The market is segmented based on applications into blood grouping and disease screening. Blood grouping held a significant revenue share in 2022, while disease screening is expected to exhibit higher growth during the forecast period.

North America currently leads in market revenues, followed by Europe, while the Asia Pacific region is projected to show the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare infrastructure and awareness about blood safety.

The market competition is intense, with key players like Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Grifols, Immucor Inc., and others investing in research and development to introduce technologically advanced diagnostic solutions.

The report provides quantitative market estimations for each segment from 2021 to 2031, with 2022 as the base year, and offers insights into market trends, competitive intelligence, and strategic recommendations.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

Others

By Application

Blood Grouping

Disease Screening

Serological Disease Screening

Molecular Disease Screening

By End-use

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Competitive Analysis

4. Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

5. Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: By Product, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

6. Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: By Application, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

7. Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: By End-use, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

8. North America Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

9. UK and European Union Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

10. Asia Pacific Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

11. Latin America Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

12. Middle East and Africa Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

13. Company Profiles

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Grifols

Immucor Inc.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Quotient Limited

Beckman Coulter Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Siemens Healthineers

