Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Forecast 2023-2031: Key Players Investing in R&D to Introduce Technologically-Advanced Diagnostic Solutions

News provided by

Research and Markets

11 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood transfusion diagnostics market is a critical part of the healthcare industry, essential for safe and efficient blood transfusion practices. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2031, driven by increasing demand for blood and blood products, rising awareness about transfusion-transmitted infections, and the need for accurate and efficient diagnostic methods.

Factors contributing to market growth include the rising number of blood transfusions due to surgical procedures, trauma cases, and chronic diseases, as well as advancements in diagnostic technologies that provide rapid and accurate results. Additionally, the growing emphasis on preventing transfusion-transmitted infections has led to the adoption of stringent regulatory guidelines and quality assurance programs, boosting the demand for advanced blood transfusion diagnostics.

However, the market faces challenges due to regulatory complexities and stringent compliance requirements. Blood transfusion diagnostics are categorized into reagents & kits, instruments, and others, with instruments dominating the market due to their efficiency and precision in diagnostic tests.

The market is segmented based on applications into blood grouping and disease screening. Blood grouping held a significant revenue share in 2022, while disease screening is expected to exhibit higher growth during the forecast period.

North America currently leads in market revenues, followed by Europe, while the Asia Pacific region is projected to show the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare infrastructure and awareness about blood safety.

The market competition is intense, with key players like Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Grifols, Immucor Inc., and others investing in research and development to introduce technologically advanced diagnostic solutions.

The report provides quantitative market estimations for each segment from 2021 to 2031, with 2022 as the base year, and offers insights into market trends, competitive intelligence, and strategic recommendations.

Market Segmentation

By Product

  • Reagents & Kits
  • Instruments
  • Others

By Application

  • Blood Grouping
  • Disease Screening
  • Serological Disease Screening
  • Molecular Disease Screening

By End-use

  • Hospitals
  • Blood Banks
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Others

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Competitive Analysis
4. Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics
5. Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: By Product, 2021-2031, USD (Million)
6. Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: By Application, 2021-2031, USD (Million)
7. Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: By End-use, 2021-2031, USD (Million)
8. North America Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)
9. UK and European Union Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)
10. Asia Pacific Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)
11. Latin America Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)
12. Middle East and Africa Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)
13. Company Profiles

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Grifols
  • Immucor Inc.
  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
  • Quotient Limited
  • Beckman Coulter Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Siemens Healthineers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a0ll2i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]  
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global $11.4 Billion Automotive Manufacturing Equipment Market Outlook, 2028 - Increasing Demand for ML and AI by Automobile Companies Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Global Aircraft Seals Market Forecast 2023-2028: Increased Aviation Traffic and Technical Advancements Driving the Industry

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.