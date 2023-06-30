Global Board Games Market Share, Size, Trends, & Forecast Report 2023-2032 Featuring Hasbro, Mattel, WinGo, Facade Games, LUDFACT, Masters Games, Kickstarter, Goliath, Ravensburger, & PAI

DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Board Games Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type, By Age Group, By Sales Channel, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global board games market size is expected to reach USD 41.30 billion by 2032

With the widespread use of the internet, board games go digital, expanding reach and providing new experiences. The internet revolutionizes the board game market, allowing people to research, purchase, and play board games online.

Digital versions of board games reach a wider audience and offer unique experiences. Online communities contribute to the growth by facilitating learning, discovery, and virtual gameplay.

Narrative themes and licensing agreements drive market expansion and immersive gameplay

Producers are developing board games with immersive narrative themes, enhancing the gameplay experience. Licensing agreements with well-known film and television brands bring popular story arcs and character updates to board games. These collaborations attract more players and contribute to market growth.

Mobile applications transform board game experiences, adding convenience and management tools

Market trends show a growing integration of mobile applications into board game experiences. Publishers provide mobile apps that assist with various aspects of game setup and gameplay management. Well-known board games like "Settlers of Catan" and "Mansion of Madness" offer mobile app companions, making it easier for players to engage and manage their board game sessions.

Gloomhaven: The game-changer propelling the board game market with critical acclaim

"Gloomhaven" emerges as a significant influence on the growth of the board game market. This cooperative tactical campaign board game receives widespread critical acclaim and is hailed as one of the best board games of all time. The accolades and positive reception increase exposure and generate heightened interest in the game.

RPGs and adventure games fuel the market, making tabletop gaming mainstream

The popularity of role-playing games (RPGs) becomes a significant driving force behind the growth of the board game market. Adventure games, in particular, captivate players seeking immersive and exciting experiences. 

Board Market Report Highlights

  • RPGs segment is accounted for the higher growth rate in coming years. The popularity of RPGs has brought more attention to tabletop gaming in general, including board games, leading to increased exposure and interest in the market
  • The Adventure segment is projected to experience a significant growth rate due to the Increased popularity of board games in the younger generations.
  • Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant growth rate owing to the rise in demand for board games in this region and increased production and distribution, by increasing disposable income and a growing middle class.
  • The global players include Hasbro, Buffalo Games, Mattel, WinGo, Facade Games, NSF Board Games, LUDFACT, Masters Games, Kickstarter, Goliath, Ravensburger, Grand Prix International & PAI Partners.

Board Games Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Rise in digital gaming
  • Increasing number of game cafes worldwide

Restraints and Challenges

  • Tariffs & Trade Slumps

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Board Games Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Scope of the Report

Board Games, Product Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • RPGs
  • Card
  • Dice game
  • Table top board games

Board Games, Age-Group Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • 0-2 Years
  • 2-5 Years
  • 5-12 Years
  • Above 12 Years

Board Games, Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Specialty Stores
  • Online Stores
  • Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
  • Others

Board Games, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Fantasy
  • Welfare
  • Survival
  • Adventure

Board Games, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Israel
  • South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bmknim

