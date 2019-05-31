Global Board Sports (Summer Board & Snowboarding) Market to 2024 - Advanced Technology, Popular Widgets and Gizmos, and Performance Apparel Spearhead Market Growth
May 31, 2019, 13:30 ET
The "Board Sports: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Board Sports in US$ Million by the following Segments:
- Summer Board Sports
- Snowboarding
The report profiles 121 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Summer Board Sports
Surfing
Windsurfing
Skateboarding
Bodyboarding
Wakeboarding
Kiteboarding
Skimboarding
Snowboarding
2. MARKET OVERVIEW
Board Sports - A Prelude
Regional Landscape
Emerging Market Trends
Key Board Sports Markets
The US
Australia
France
Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
Impact of Recession on the Global Board Sports Market - A Retrospective Overview
Market Outlook
Surfing: The Most Popular Board Sport
Windsurfing Attracts Commercial Support
Kiteboarding Gains Increased Popularity
Wakeboarding Witnesses Growth
Skateboarding-Exhibiting Mixed Prospects
3. SURFING INDUSTRY - AN OVERVIEW
Australia - A Key Surfing Market
Surfing Apparel: As Important as Surfing Equipment
Product Innovations: Name of the Game
Demographic Shifts
Favorable Demographics to Boost Surfing Gear Sales
Surf Forecasting Improves Participation
Average Age of Surfer is Changing!
Specific Strategies Needed to Target Women Surfers
Manufacturers Rope in Celebrities & Athletes for Promotions & Endorsements
Brand Diversification to Open up Huge New Markets
Entertainment Industry Lent A Hand in Promoting Surfing Culture
Environment Friendly Boards Making Beeline to Market
Sustainable Practices to Spur Growth
Market Issues
Seasonality & Topography: A Characteristic of the Sport
Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base
Adverse Impact on Environment
Hazards Associated with Surfing
4. SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING MARKET - AN OVERVIEW
Snowboarding Makes a Comeback
Distinct Shapes Make a Comeback
Art as a Distinguisher
Bibs for Women
Splitboarding for Women
Impact of Global Warming on Skiing
Flying Simulators, Winter Ziplines, and Snow Yoga - Efforts to Beat Low Business
Green Initiatives
Move Away from Ski Resorts
Asia - The Next Skiing Destination
Winter Olympics to Give a Big Boost to the Chinese Market
Non-Traditional Destinations Hold Potential
Demographics of Winter Sports - An Overview
Social Media and TV Shows Increase Appeal
Apparel and Gear - Smart Accessories, Apps, and AR
5. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS, AND ISSUES
Advanced Technology, Popular Widgets and Gizmos, and Performance Apparel Spearhead Market Growth
Innovations in Snow Sports Apparel
Flashdry Technology: A Novel Fabric Technology
Technology Paves the Way for Unique and Sophisticated Products
Additional Technological Breakthroughs
Skateboards Targeted at Women Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Board Sports & their Rising Popularity among the Fairer Sex
Rising Beach Nourishment Campaigns - A Key Driving Factor
Mother Nature - A Core Driver for the Board Sports Market
Media - A Major Promotional Platform
Sports Coverage on Television - A Key Sales Driver
Manufacturers Tread the E-Commerce Path
Innovative Strategies - Need of the Hour
Greener and Eco-Friendly Snowboards Make their Mark
Evolving Consumer Preferences Pave the Way for New Shapes and Synergies
Board Sports Apparel Undergoes a Makeover
Bindings Garner Attention
R&D - A Major Determinant of Success in the Industry
Marketing and Branding - The Other Key Differentiators
Innovation Takes Precedence over Logistics
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Summer Board Sports
Surfing - An Introduction
Evolution of Surfing
Surfing Techniques
Types of Surfing
Bodyboarding and Bodysurfing
Tow-in Surfing
Boat surfing
Other Surfing Type Sports: Paddleboarding, Sea Kayaking, Windsurfing, Kitesurfing, and Wakesurfing
Surf Apparel
Technical Textiles
Wetsuits
Rashguards
Surfing Equipment
Surfboards
Types of Surfboards
Shortboards
Longboards
Funboards
Other Surfboards
Other Surfing Equipment
Windsurfing
Skateboarding
Bodyboarding
Wakeboarding
Kiteboarding
Skimboarding
Snowboarding
Generic Factors Influencing the Board Sports Market
Seasonality: A Characteristic of the Sport
Economic Conditions Determine Board Sports Market
Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Focus on Select Players
7.2 Recent Industry Activity
Elwing and Boardriders Extend Partnership to Paris Flagship Store
Boardriders Acquires Billabong
Elwing Boards Enters into Partnership with Boardriders Group
Fisher Boards Unveils 2018 Blowfish Inflatable Paddle Board
Boardworks Signs Global License Agreement with Rogue
Toyota and Burton Snowboards Enter into Multi-Year Partnership
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 121 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 126)
- The United States (73)
- Canada (7)
- Europe (33)
- France (9)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (11)
- Spain (4)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
- Africa (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xrfma0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
