Global Body Control Module Market Report 2019-2027: Major Players are Bosch, Continental, Lear, Hella, and Aptiv

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Body Control Module Market by Functionality (High End & Low End), Component (Hardware & Software), MCU Bit Size (8 bit, 16 bit & 32 bit), Communication Protocol, Power Distribution Component, Vehicle, Electric Vehicle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global body control module market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6%, to reach USD 35.7 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 29.2 billion in 2019.



The body control module is the processor-based power distribution center that supervises and controls functions related to vehicle bodies such as lights, windows, door locks, security, access, and comfort controls. The body control module also acts as a gateway for the bus and network interfaces to interact with remote modules for other systems. The control of various loads comes directly from remote ECU via CAN, LIN, and FlexRay communication protocols.



The major players in the body control module market are Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Lear Corporation (US), Hella (Germany), and Aptiv (UK). These companies have strong distribution networks at a global level. In addition, these companies offer an extensive range of products. The key strategies adopted by these companies to sustain their market position are new product developments, collaborations, and contracts & agreements.



A few tier 1 suppliers dominate the market of the body control module. The market of BCM in different regions is dominated by regional tier 1 suppliers that have supply contracts with local OEMs. For example, the European automotive market is dominated by European OEMs that have supply contracts with European tier 1 suppliers. The same is the case in North America and the Asia Pacific.

