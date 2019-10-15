Global Body Control Module Market Report 2019-2027: Major Players are Bosch, Continental, Lear, Hella, and Aptiv
Oct 15, 2019, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Body Control Module Market by Functionality (High End & Low End), Component (Hardware & Software), MCU Bit Size (8 bit, 16 bit & 32 bit), Communication Protocol, Power Distribution Component, Vehicle, Electric Vehicle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global body control module market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6%, to reach USD 35.7 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 29.2 billion in 2019.
The body control module is the processor-based power distribution center that supervises and controls functions related to vehicle bodies such as lights, windows, door locks, security, access, and comfort controls. The body control module also acts as a gateway for the bus and network interfaces to interact with remote modules for other systems. The control of various loads comes directly from remote ECU via CAN, LIN, and FlexRay communication protocols.
The major players in the body control module market are Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Lear Corporation (US), Hella (Germany), and Aptiv (UK). These companies have strong distribution networks at a global level. In addition, these companies offer an extensive range of products. The key strategies adopted by these companies to sustain their market position are new product developments, collaborations, and contracts & agreements.
A few tier 1 suppliers dominate the market of the body control module. The market of BCM in different regions is dominated by regional tier 1 suppliers that have supply contracts with local OEMs. For example, the European automotive market is dominated by European OEMs that have supply contracts with European tier 1 suppliers. The same is the case in North America and the Asia Pacific.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Industry Overview
6 Market Overview
6.1 Drivers: Body Control Module Market
6.2 Restraints: Body Control Module Market
6.3 Opportunities: Body Control Module Market
6.4 Challenges: Body Control Module Market
6.5 Impact Analysis: Body Control Module
7 Body Control Module Market, By Functionality
7.1 Introduction
7.2 High End BCM (Controls Below Mentioned Functions)
7.2.1 External Lighting
7.2.2 Internal Lighting
7.2.3 Windshield Wiper
7.2.4 Central Locking System
7.2.5 Climate Control System
7.2.6 Seat Adjustment
7.2.7 Remote Keyless Entry
7.2.8 Power Windows
7.2.9 Immobilizer
7.3 Low End BCM (Controls Below Mentioned Functions)
7.2.1 External Lighting
7.2.2 Internal Lighting
7.2.3 Windshield Wiper
7.2.4 Seat Adjustment
8 Body Control Module Market, By Mcu Bit Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 8 bit
8.3 16 bit
8.4 32 bit
9 Body Control Module Market, By Communication Protocol
9.1 Introduction
9.2 CAN
9.3 LIN
9.4 Flexray
10 Body Control Module Market, By Components
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Software
10.3 Hardware
11 Body Control Module Market, By Power Distribution Components
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Relays
11.3 Fuses
12 Body Control Module Market, By Vehicle
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Light Duty Vehicle
12.3 Heavy Duty Vehicle
13 Body Control Module Market, By Electric Vehicle Type
13.1 Introduction
13.2 BEV
13.3 PHEV
13.4 FCEV
14 Body Control Module Market, By Region, 2017-2027
14.1 Regional Landscape
14.2 Asia Pacific
14.2.1 China
14.2.2 Japan
14.2.3 South Korea
14.2.4 India
14.2.5 Thailand
14.2.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
14.3 Europe
14.3.1 Germany
14.3.2 France
14.3.3 Spain
14.3.4 UK
14.3.5 Russia
14.3.6 Turkey
14.3.8 Rest of Europe
14.4 North America
14.4.1 US
14.4.2 Canada
14.4.3 Mexico
14.5 Rest of The World
14.5.1 Brazil
14.6.1 Iran
14.6.3 Others
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Market Ranking Analysis
15.3 Competitive Situations & Trends
15.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
15.4.1 Visionary Leaders
15.4.2 Innovators
15.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
15.4.4 Emerging Companies
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Robert Bosch
16.2 Continental
16.3 Aptiv
16.4 Lear Corp
16.5 Denso
16.6 Texas Instruments
16.7 Renesas
16.8 Hella
16.9 Visteon
16.10 NXP
16.11 STMicroelectronics
16.12 Infineon
16.13 Calsonic Kansei
16.14 Mitsubishi Electric Corp
16.15 Panasonic Corp
16.16 Rohm Semiconductor
16.17 Toshiba Corp
16.18 New Japan Radio
16.19 Luxshare
16.20 Omron
16.21 Diamond Electric
16.22 Embitel
16.23 Maxim Integrated
16.24 New Eagle
16.25 Microchip Technology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ni6hg4
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
