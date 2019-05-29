Global Bone Cancer Drugs Market 2019-2023 - Increase in Strategic Alliances with Pharma Companies

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bone Cancer Drugs Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Small and medium sized pharmaceutical and biotechnology vendors in the bone cancer market face a lack of funding to complete clinical trials and launch drugs for the treatment of various bone cancer indications. Pharmaceutical players face challenges with the distribution of drugs in the regions where the vendor does not operate. To overcome such challenges, these pharmaceutical companies are entering into strategic alliances with local pharmaceutical vendors for the manufacturing and distribution of drugs. The analysts have predicted that the bone cancer drugs market will register a CAGR of nearly 12% by 2023.



Growing risk factors



Growing risk factors associated with bone cancer will drive market growth in the forecast period. The growing prevalence of specific cancers, where radiation therapy has been a dominant treatment, is further stimulating market growth. Factors such as old age and family history of bone cancer are common risk factors for the disease.



Preference of surgery



The most preferred treatment options available to patients with bone cancer, is surgeries, due to their remissive nature. Surgery for bone cancer involves wide excision of the tumor, which includes removal of the tumor along with a part of healthy tissue around the tumor in all directions. The higher probability of recurrence of cancer tumors in the future reduces patient adherence to drug treatment landscape which poses a challenge to the market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of a few companies. Factors such as the growing risk factors and increasing strategic alliances, will provide considerable growth opportunities to bone cancer drugs manufactures.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: PIPELINE



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INDICATION

Market segmentation by indication

Comparison by indication

Osteosarcoma - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Ewing's sarcoma - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Chondrosarcoma - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by indication

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

PART 15: APPENDIX

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amgen

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11davm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

