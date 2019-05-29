Global Bone Cancer Drugs Market 2019-2023 - Increase in Strategic Alliances with Pharma Companies
Small and medium sized pharmaceutical and biotechnology vendors in the bone cancer market face a lack of funding to complete clinical trials and launch drugs for the treatment of various bone cancer indications. Pharmaceutical players face challenges with the distribution of drugs in the regions where the vendor does not operate. To overcome such challenges, these pharmaceutical companies are entering into strategic alliances with local pharmaceutical vendors for the manufacturing and distribution of drugs. The analysts have predicted that the bone cancer drugs market will register a CAGR of nearly 12% by 2023.
Growing risk factors
Growing risk factors associated with bone cancer will drive market growth in the forecast period. The growing prevalence of specific cancers, where radiation therapy has been a dominant treatment, is further stimulating market growth. Factors such as old age and family history of bone cancer are common risk factors for the disease.
Preference of surgery
The most preferred treatment options available to patients with bone cancer, is surgeries, due to their remissive nature. Surgery for bone cancer involves wide excision of the tumor, which includes removal of the tumor along with a part of healthy tissue around the tumor in all directions. The higher probability of recurrence of cancer tumors in the future reduces patient adherence to drug treatment landscape which poses a challenge to the market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of a few companies. Factors such as the growing risk factors and increasing strategic alliances, will provide considerable growth opportunities to bone cancer drugs manufactures.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: PIPELINE
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INDICATION
- Market segmentation by indication
- Comparison by indication
- Osteosarcoma - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Ewing's sarcoma - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Chondrosarcoma - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by indication
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amgen
- Bayer AG
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11davm
