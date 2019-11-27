Global Bone Densitometer Market Forecasts to 2024 - Rising Incidence of Osteoporosis, Geriatric Population & Prevalence of Kidney Disease is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bone Densitometer Market by Type (DEXA, Peripheral [Radiography, Quantitative Absorptiometer]), Application (Osteopenia & Osteoporosis, Cystic Fibrosis, CKD, Rheumatoid Arthritis), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Centres) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the market for various bone densitometers and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global bone densitometers market and its type, application, end-user, and regional segments. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

The bone densitometers market is projected to reach USD 311.7 million by 2024 from USD 247.7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period

The growth in the bone densitometers market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and the rising geriatric population. However, the high cost of bone densitometers is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The bone densitometers market is highly competitive, with a large number of global and local market players competing for higher market shares. Some of the prominent players operating in this market are GE Healthcare (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), OSI Systems, Inc. (US), Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (France), Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd. (Taiwan), BeamMed, Ltd. (Israel), Echolight S.p.A (Italy), Scanflex Healthcare AB (Sweden), Medonica Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and Eurotec Systems S.r.l (Italy).



The bone densitometers market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the bone densitometers market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The growth of the bone densitometers market in North America is primarily driven by the high consumer awareness, increase in healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, and the presence of key market players in the region.



Asian countries (particularly China and India) are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players, primarily due to the rising geriatric population, increasing the incidence of osteoporosis, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing number of hospitals and clinics in their respective healthcare systems.



