Global Bone Densitometers & Bone Turnover Marker Tests Markets to 2023 - Technologies, Top-selling Devices, Leading Manufacturers
Oct 09, 2019, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bone Densitometers and Bone Turnover Marker Tests" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This medical market and technology report provides a comprehensive discussion of the global market for bone densitometers and bone turnover marker tests. Geographic markets covered by this analysis comprise the US, Japan, the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the rest of world (RoW) markets, which includes all other countries.
This report provides the following useful information:
- prevalence data for osteoporosis
- hospitalization data for fragility fractures
- an overview of bone densitometry technology and bone turnover marker tests
- product portfolios offered by leading manufacturers and emerging companies
- top-selling devices
- in-depth market and competitive analyses
Key Questions Answered:
- What are the key drivers and limiters for sales of bone densitometry systems and bone turnover marker tests?
- Which competitors are leading the market and introducing new technology?
- How are technological advancements impacting market growth?
- Which areas of the market are experiencing dynamic growth?
- How are mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures affecting the market shares?
Market Insights:
- The prevalence of osteoporosis is a major driver of the market for bone densitometers and bone turnover marker tests; the disease affects more than 200 million people worldwide.
- The combined global market for bone densitometers and bone turnover marker tests totaled approximately $328m in 2018, and is expected to climb at a rate of 2.6% over the forecast period covered by this analysis.
- Within the combined market, bone densitometers accounted for approximately 72% of total sales.
- Leading competitors in the market for bone densitometers include General Electric and Hologic. In the market for bone turnover marker tests, leading competitors include Roche and Alere.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Market analysis
Selected market drivers and limiters
Market leaders Methodology
Exhibit ES-1: Bone densitometry systems and bone turnover marker tests, combined market forecast, by segment ($m), 2017-23
Exhibit ES-2: Bone densitometry systems and bone turnover marker tests, combined market forecast, by region ($m), 2017-23
Overview of Osteoporosis
Prevalence
Fracture incidence and economic costs
Types of osteoporosis
Risk factors
Treatment
Bibliography
Exhibit 1-1: Osteoporosis prevalence rate, per 10,000 population, US
Exhibit 1-2: Osteoporosis prevalence, five major EU markets
Exhibit 1-3: Osteoporosis prevalence, Japan
Exhibit 1-4: Osteoporosis-caused fracture incidence in the EU, by fracture site
Exhibit 1-5: Number of visits for osteoporotic fractures (in 000s), US
Exhibit 1-6: Types of osteoporosis and their primary causes and fracture types
Exhibit 1-7: Leading risk factors for osteoporosis
Exhibit 1-8: Population growth of 65+ years age group, selected countries, 2000-50
Bone Densitometry Products Market
Bone densitometry overview
Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry
Single-energy X-ray absorptiometry
Radiographic absorptiometry
Quantitative computed tomography
Quantitative ultrasound
Software-based densitometry systems
Hospital-based densitometry systems
Office-based densitometry systems
Densitometry products
BeamMed
CompuMed
Furuno Electric Company
GE Healthcare/General Electric Company
Hologic
Swissray
Emerging company
Market analysis
Market forecast: US
Market forecast: EU
Market forecast: Japan
Market forecast: rest of the world
Competitive analysis: global
Primary research
Bibliography
Exhibit 2-1: Comparison of biochemical markers and bone densitometry for diagnosing and monitoring osteoporosis
Exhibit 2-2: Imaging modalities used to diagnose osteoporosis
Exhibit 2-3: Selected bone densitometry systems
Exhibit 2-4: DXA price range, US
Exhibit 2-5: The Lunar iDXA dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry system
Exhibit 2-6: The Horizon dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry system
Exhibit 2-7: Bone densitometry systems market forecast, by region, 2017-23
Exhibit 2-8: Bone densitometry systems global market, share by supplier, 2017
Exhibit 2-9: Bone densitometry systems US market, share by supplier, 2017
Exhibit 2-10: Bone densitometry systems five major EU markets, share by supplier, 2017
Exhibit 2-11: Bone densitometry systems Japan market, share by supplier, 2017
Exhibit 2-12: Bone densitometry systems RoW market, share by supplier, 2017
Exhibit 2-13: Meddevicetracker survey: percentage of bone density scans performed to screen for osteoporosis, 2018
Exhibit 2-14: Meddevicetracker survey: How did the number of bone density scans you performed or referred in 2018 compare to 2017?
Exhibit 2-15: Meddevicetracker survey: type of bone densitometry system used, as a percentage of total bone scans
Market for Bone Turnover Marker Tests
Biochemical markers overview
Types of bone turnover markers
Applications
Limitations
Bone turnover marker testing products
Alere/Abbott
Beckman Coulter/Danaher
Immunodiagnostic Systems
Orion Diagnostica/Orion Group
Quest Diagnostics
Quidel
Roche Diagnostics/F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Reimbursement
Market analysis
Competitive analysis
Primary research
Bibliography
Exhibit 3-1: The bone remodeling cycle
Exhibit 3-2: Comparison of the types of bone turnover marker tests
Exhibit 3-3: Selected bone turnover marker tests
Exhibit 3-4: Bone turnover marker tests market forecast, by region, 2017-23
Exhibit 3-5: Bone turnover marker tests global market, share by supplier, 2017
Exhibit 3-6: Meddevicetracker survey: How effective do you consider bone turnover marker tests for identifying patients at high risk of osteoporosis?
Exhibit 3-7: Meddevicetracker survey: How effective do you consider bone turnover marker tests for monitoring treatment for osteoporosis?
Appendix: Company Listing
