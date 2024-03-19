Global Bottled Water Processing Market Forecast to 2028 - Sparkling Water Demand Surges Globally

DUBLIN, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bottled Water Processing Market by Product Type (Still Water and Sparkling Water), Packaging Material, Technology (Ion Exchange & Demineralization, Disinfection, Filtration, and Packaging), Equipment and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bottled water processing market comprises the bottled water market and the bottled water equipment market. The bottled water market is projected to reach USD 457.1 billion by 2028 from USD 311.1 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period in terms of value. And, the bottled water equipment market is projected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2028 from USD 7.2 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period in terms of value.

The bottled water processing market thrives in emerging economies by addressing water quality challenges and, globally, responds to the escalating demand for clean drinking water amid population growth and urbanization.

The bottled water processing market's significance in emerging economies lies in its ability to address issues of water quality and accessibility, offering a reliable source of clean drinking water. In these markets, where traditional water sources may be unreliable or contaminated, the processing of bottled water becomes a vital solution, catering to the rising consumer demand for safe and convenient hydration options. Moreover, the market's role expands globally as population growth strains existing water resources and infrastructure.

The demand for bottled water processing technologies and products becomes a strategic response to the challenges posed by increased urbanization and a growing population, ensuring a consistent supply of clean and safe drinking water. As regulatory standards and consumer preferences evolve, the bottled water processing industry plays a pivotal role in meeting the dynamic demands of a changing global landscape, emphasizing the importance of innovation and sustainability in ensuring water quality and accessibility worldwide.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region, particularly China, Indonesia, and India, emerges as a dominant force, steering the industry's growth. Fueled by burgeoning populations, rapid urbanization, and evolving consumer preferences, these countries have become key players in shaping the trajectory of bottled water processing. China, with its colossal population and increasing urbanization, stands as a major driver for the bottled water processing market. As urban lifestyles evolve and health consciousness rises, Chinese consumers are gravitating towards packaged and purified water options, propelling the demand for advanced processing technologies.

In Indonesia, a nation characterized by its archipelagic geography and diverse demographics, the demand for bottled water processing is driven by factors such as a growing middle class, changing lifestyles, and concerns about the quality of tap water. The market in Indonesia reflects a blend of urban and rural demands, creating a diverse landscape for bottled water processing companies to navigate.

India, with its vast and varied population, is witnessing a surge in the demand for bottled water as access to safe drinking water remains a concern in many regions. The bottled water processing market in India is buoyed by a mix of urbanization, increased disposable income, and a heightened focus on health and hygiene. Sparkling Water is gaining rapid popularity in the bottled water market across the globe and is forecasted to have the highest growth rate.

The global bottled water market has witnessed a dynamic shift in consumer preferences, with a notable surge in the popularity of sparkling water. Sparkling water, also known as carbonated or fizzy water, has carved a distinctive niche within the industry, driven by changing tastes and an increasing focus on healthier beverage options.

Consumers seeking a refreshing and flavorful alternative to traditional still water have fueled the demand for sparkling water. The effervescence and subtle bubbles in sparkling water provide a unique sensory experience, making it an appealing choice for those looking to break away from mundane hydration routines. This trend aligns with the broader movement towards healthier beverage choices, as sparkling water offers a crisp and satisfying option without the added sugars and calories often found in carbonated sodas.

By Packaging Material, plastic form dominated the market for bottled water in value terms

Plastic, as a predominant packaging material in the bottled water market, has been both a facilitator of convenience and a subject of environmental concern. Widely adopted for its durability, lightweight nature, and affordability, plastic bottles have become ubiquitous in the industry. The convenience of portability and the ability to ensure product safety have contributed to the popularity of plastic packaging.

By technology, the filtration segment is expected to have the highest growth rate in the global bottled water equipment market

Filtration technology stands at the forefront of advancements in the bottled water equipment market, playing a pivotal role in ensuring the quality and purity of the final product. As consumers increasingly prioritize access to clean and safe drinking water, filtration has become a critical component in the production process.

Modern filtration technologies deployed in bottled water equipment encompass a spectrum of techniques, including reverse osmosis, activated carbon filtration, and microfiltration. Reverse osmosis, for instance, utilizes semipermeable membranes to remove impurities and contaminants, ensuring a high level of water purity. Activated carbon filtration is effective in eliminating odors and improving taste by adsorbing organic compounds, chlorine, and other undesirable elements. Microfiltration involves the use of microscopic pores to separate particles and bacteria, providing an additional layer of protection. The adoption of advanced filtration technologies not only ensures the removal of impurities but also contributes to enhancing the overall taste and clarity of bottled water. This technological evolution aligns with consumer expectations for premium-quality water products.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Still Water Segment to Dominate Over Sparkling in Bottled Water Market Through 2028

Plastic Packaging Material to Lead Significantly in Bottled Water Market During Forecast Period

Ion Exchange & Demineralization Technology to Lead in Bottled Water Equipment Market Through 2028

Filters to be Most Adopted Bottled Water Equipment Through 2028

Asia-Pacific to Account for Largest Regional Share and Highest Growth in Bottled Water Market During Forecast Period

to Account for Largest Regional Share and Highest Growth in Bottled Water Market During Forecast Period Asia-Pacific to Account for Largest Regional Share and Growth in Bottled Water Equipment Market as Well

Premium Insights

Brief Overview of Bottled Water Equipment Market - Increase in Need for Safe Drinking Water to Propel Growth of Bottled Water Equipment Market

Brief Overview of Bottled Water Market - Inclination Toward Health & Wellness and Rise in Consumer Demand for Clean Drinking Water to Fuel Market for Bottled Water

Asia-Pacific : Bottled Water Market, by Key Product Type and Country - China and Still Water to Account for Largest Respective Shares in Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Market in 2023

: Bottled Water Market, by Key Product Type and Country - China and Still Water to Account for Largest Respective Shares in Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Market in 2023 Bottled Water Market, by Packaging Material and Region - Water Packaged in Plastic Bottles to Account for Largest Share Across Regions in 2023

Bottled Sparkling Water Market, by Product Type - Bottled Sparkling Water Market Share, by Product, 2023

Bottled Still Water Market, by Product Type - Bottled Still Water Market Share, by Product, 2023

Bottled Still Equipment Market, by Technology - Ion Exchange & Demineralization Technology to Lead Across Regions in 2023

Bottled Water Market, by Country - China Projected to Dominate Bottled Water Market in 2023

Bottled Water Processing Equipment Market, by Country - US Projected to Dominate Bottled Water Equipment Market in 2023

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Water Scarcity Crisis and Sustainability Policies Concerning Environment

Premiumization and Shifting in Drinking Habits to Encourage Consumption of Bottled Water

Technological Innovations in Bottled Water Equipment

Restraints

High Capital Costs, Including Raw Material, Distribution, and Operational Costs

Presence of Ultrashort-Chain Pfas in Bottled Water

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Asian Market

Spike in Demand for Desalinated Water

Government Funds for SMEs

After-Sales Services for Equipment to Enhance Operational Efficiencies

Public Drinking Water System Failures to Create Lucrative Business Opportunities for Bottled Water Manufacturers

Challenges

High Capital Investment for Bottled Water Equipment

Rise in Concerns Regarding Transparency and Sustainability of Plastic Bottles

Technology Analysis

UVC-LEDs

IoT

Case Study Analysis

Global Filter Ensured Standardized Filtration Process at Every Location of ABC Bottlers

Tata Water Mission Was Launched to Address Critical Water and Sanitation Challenges in India

Companies Profiled

Dupont

Gea Group

Alfa Laval

3M

Veolia

SPX Flow

Pall Corporation

Pentair

Porvair Filtration Group

Toray Industries, Inc.

Nestle

The Coca-Cola Company

Pepsico

Danone

Nongfu Spring

Tata Consumer Products Limited

National Beverage Corp.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.

Gerolsteiner Brunnen

CG Roxane

Ferrarelle

Voss of Norway

Waterloo Sparkling Water Corp.

Crystal Mineral Water

Sanpellegrino

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/swsojp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets