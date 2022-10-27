Global Boutique Fitness Studio Market Report 2022-2027: Rise in Subscriptions is Attributed to Today's Millennials' Preference for the Aura, Community, and Ambience Above the Price Paid

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Boutique Fitness Studio Market - Analysis By Studio Type, End-User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Boutique Fitness Studio Market was valued at USD 49.30 Billion in the year 2021

Growing urbanization, rising middle class, and increasing disposable incomes are boosting the need for gyms, health clubs and fitness centres. Further, since the young working-age population with adequate disposable income in hand is leading a sedentary lifestyle, thereby, attracting various diseases, the demand for boutique fitness studio is only expected to move northwards.

Based on the Studio Type segment, gym segment is expected to hold the largest share in Boutique Fitness Studio market in the year 2027 as an increasing number of individuals are going to gyms so as to counter the side-effects of their hectic urban lifestyles, which is flourishing the growth of this segment significantly.

Furthermore, because Gen X is more likely than any other group to use health clubs, health clubs focus on keeping this customer segment interested and investing in their gym and health memberships by providing tailored service options.



North America region is estimated to hold the maximum share in the global Boutique Fitness Studio market followed by Europe. However, the new emerging markets in APAC region will witness fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years.



The rise in boutique gym subscriptions is attributed to today's millennials' preference for the aura, community, and ambience above the price paid. People enjoy a good atmosphere in the boutique fitness center, together with the experienced trainers. These reasons are propelling the global boutique fitness market forward.

However, boutique gyms are expanding due to their small size, but once the market becomes saturated, boutique gyms will experience cutthroat competition and subscription prices may decline. On the other hand, millennials' growing knowledge of health, body image, and rising living standards gives market growth potential.

