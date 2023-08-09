Global Boutique Hotels Market size to grow by USD 9,137.17 million between 2022 - 2027; Expanding Tourism and Authentic Experiences Drive Demand

News provided by

Technavio

09 Aug, 2023, 19:15 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boutique Hotels Market is expected at a CAGR of 6.51% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is anticipated to increase by USD 9,137.17 million during the forecast period. The report covers the market segmentation by type (business hotels, suite hotels, airport hotels, and resort hotels), channel (online booking and in-person booking), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Boutique Hotels Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Boutique Hotels Market 2023-2027

Key drivers include the expanding tourism industry, the rapid adoption of online booking platforms, and the rising demand for authentic and unique experiences offered by boutique hotels. Boutique hotels cater to discerning travelers seeking personalized and authentic stays. Their emphasis on local culture, heritage, and community has positioned them as a preferred choice for tourists looking for more than just standard accommodation. As the tourism industry continues to expand, boutique hotels are expected to experience increased occupancy rates and higher profitability.

Growth Prospects for Boutique Hotels in Emerging Markets include:

  • The rising trend of seeking authentic experiences drives demand for boutique hotels.
  • Collaboration with local artists, designers, and artisans enhances guest experiences.
  • Unique amenities and locally sourced products add to the boutique hotel appeal.
  • Partnerships with local businesses offer recreational activities and sightseeing opportunities.
  • Modern travelers seek meaningful connections, contributing to market growth.

However, boutique hotels face challenges in managing seasonality and demand fluctuations. During peak travel seasons, they experience higher demand, necessitating additional staff and resources. Conversely, during off-peak periods, maintaining consistent business and managing costs can be challenging. This fluctuation in demand requires careful planning and adaptability to sustain growth throughout the year. Technavio provides a report on Boutique Market that includes the market's key drivers, trends, challenges, and customer landscape, download the sample report now.

The research report on the Boutique market also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about 15 market companies, including: Farmhouse Inn, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Hyatt Hotels Corp., InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, ITC Ltd., Kerzner International Ltd., Koyasan Guesthouse Kokuu, Mandarin Oriental International Ltd, Marriott International Inc., Shangri La Asia Ltd., and The Indian Hotel Co. Ltd.

These hotels are implementing various strategies, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and service launches, to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

The boutique hotel market is thriving due to the growing demand for authentic experiences and personalized luxury. Collaborations with local artists and designers, eco-friendly practices, and seamless online booking have contributed to their appeal. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, boutique hotels are set for continued success in the hospitality industry. Buy the full report and make informed decisions to uplift your company.

Below, find a few related reports:

Luxury Hotel Market: The luxury hotel market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 54.46 billion. The report covers market segmentation by type (upscale, upper-upscale, and luxury), ownership (chain and independent), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Floating Hotels Market: The floating hotels market share is expected to increase by USD 1.94 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%. The report covers the floating hotels market segmentation by price range (premium, super-premium, and regular) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

About Technavio:

Technavio is a leading market research company with global coverage. Technavio covers an unparalleled range of industries and offers in-depth assessments of thousands of emerging and niche segments around the world. We employ a dedicated team of industry analysts and maintain an exhaustive internal database of industry information. With well over 500 analysts around the world, we are able to draw on specialized knowledge of over 100 technologies.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Laboratory water purifier market to grow by USD 2,372.56 million from 2022 to 2027: Growing focus on food safety drives growth - Technavio

Night vision devices market to grow by USD 2,875.41 million from 2022 to 2027; Increased applications in military operations boost the market - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.