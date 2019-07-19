Global BPaaS Market Report 2019-2024 with Profiles on Major Players: Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, EXL, IBM, Fujitsu, HCL, Genpact, Tata Consultancy Services, and Wipro

DUBLIN, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Process As A Service (BPaaS) Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2024.

Increasing penetration of advanced technologies into industries has been fueling the digitization of many business processes among the enterprises. However, stringent regulations regarding data security have been responsible for huge investments being made by enterprises into data security.

For enterprises who continuously seek a reduction in their costs in order to improve their margins, business process as a service has been a lucrative option. This is driving the adoption of BPaaS among them, thus boosting the growth of the market. The rapid growth of cloud computing has been supporting the enhancements in 'as-a-service' offerings by various vendors.

Good growth opportunities being offered by this market are attracting many players into it. Availability of a good number of vendors in the market is fuelling the adoption of BPaaS among the end-users, which is contributing to the growth of the market.



The major players profiled in the Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) market include Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, EXL, IBM, Fujitsu, HCL, Genpact, Tata Consultancy Services, and Wipro.



Drivers



Stringent regulations regarding data security

Rapid growth of cloud computing

Restraints

The reluctance of small enterprises towards migrating to new infrastructure

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. BUSINESS PROCESS AS A SERVICE (BPAAS) MARKET BY BUSINESS PROCESS

5.1. Human Resource Management

5.2. Accounting and Finance

5.3. Sales and Marketing

5.4. Customer Service and Support

5.5. Procurement and Supply Chain Management

5.6. Others



6. BUSINESS PROCESS AS A SERVICE (BPAAS) MARKET BY BUSINESS PROCESS

6.1. Small

6.2. Medium

6.3. Large



7. BUSINESS PROCESS AS A SERVICE (BPAAS) MARKET BY END-USER INDUSTRY

7.1. BFSI

7.2. Communication and Technology

7.3. Manufacturing

7.4. Retail

7.5. Healthcare

7.6. Others



8. BUSINESS PROCESS AS A SERVICE (BPAAS) MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. North America

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Argentina

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. United Kingdom

8.3.2. Germany

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Spain

8.3.5. Others

8.4. Middle East & Africa

8.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.4.2. Israel

8.4.3. Others

8.5. Asia-Pacific

8.5.1. China

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.3. Australia

8.5.4. India

8.5.5. Others



9. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

9.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

9.2. Recent Investments and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Accenture

10.2. Capgemini

10.3. Cognizant

10.4. EXL

10.5. IBM

10.6. Fujitsu

10.7. HCL

10.8. Genpact

10.9. Tata Consultancy Services

10.10. Wipro



