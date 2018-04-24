Global Brachytherapy Markets Report 2016-2018 & 2024 - Recent Industry Activity, Key Findings & Focus on Key Players

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Brachytherapy in US$ Thousand.





The report profiles 29 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Brachytherapy

A Prelude

The US Leads the Brachytherapy Devices Market Developing Regions to Spearhead Growth

Brachytherapy Provides More Hope for Cancer Patients Compared to EBRT

Comparison of Brachytherapy Over EBRT in Prostate Cancer Treatment

Growing Cancer Cases in Developing Countries Bodes Well for the Brachytherapy Market

Recent Technological Advancements Show Promising Future for the Brachytherapy Market



2. MAJOR MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES



Increase in Diagnosed Cases of Cancer

A Major Growth Driver

Cancer Prone Sites based on Age

Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Rising Healthcare Needs of Aging Global Population Drives Brachytherapy

Prostate Brachytherapy Offers Bright Prospects

Reimbursement Scenario

A Major Issue

Competition Heats Up in the Brachytherapy Market

Macular Degeneration

An Emerging Brachytherapy Application

APBI Therapy Rise in Popularity

Balloon Brachytherapy Gains Prominence

Radiation Safety

An Important Issue in Brachytherapy Treatment



3. RESEARCH & STUDY FINDINGS



Highly Benefitting Young Prostate Cancer Patients

Research Reveals Lower Rate of Breast Preservation in Older Women undergoing Brachytherapy Treatment

Possibility of Hematuria, Up to Several Years after Brachytherapy Treatment Completion

Researchers at Duke University Develops a Biodegradable Brachytherapy Treatment

Study Finds Increased Risk of Complications after Breast Brachytherapy

Another Study Reveals Increased Risk of Re-occurrence of Breast Cancer Using Brachytherapy

Brachytherapy Found to be Useful in Treating High-Risk Prostate Cancer Cases as well

The Effective One among the Three Prostate Cancer Treatment

Cost Effective for Prostate Cancer Treatment Compared to IMRT



4. PROSTATE CANCER A MAJOR BRACHYTHERAPY INDICATION



Prostate Cancer

A Deadly Disease

Brachytherapy Revolutionizes Prostate Cancer Treatment

Side Effects Do Exist

Seed Migration

A Cause of Concern?

History Behind the Development

Prostate Brachytherapy Procedure

Seed Brachytherapy Clinical Outcomes

Types of Brachytherapy Procedures for Prostate Cancer Treatment

Interstitial brachytherapy

Combination Radiotherapy

Whole Pelvic Radiation Therapy



5. OTHER MAJOR BRACHYTHERAPY INDICATIONS



Breast Cancer

Breast Brachytherapy

An Introduction

How is Breast Brachytherapy Performed?

Breast Brachytherapy Techniques

Brain Brachytherapy

Brain Tumor

Types of Brain Tumor

Treatment Techniques

Brain Brachytherapy

Whole Brain Radiation Therapy

Bronchial Carcinoma

Bronchial Brachytherapy

Procedure

Head and Neck Brachytherapy

Cervical Brachytherapy

Esophageal Brachytherapy

Brachytherapy for Eyelid Tumors

Other Indications



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



What is Brachytherapy?

Implantable Prostate Seeds Brachytherapy

Post-Operative Brachytherapy

Mechanism of Action

Brachytherapy

Under the Microscope

Brachytherapy Sources

The Team

A Historical Perspective

Brachytherapy

A Classification

Types as Per Seed Positioning

Mold Brachytherapy

Interstitial Brachytherapy

Endovascular Brachytherapy

Stent-Based Techniques

Catheter-Based Techniques

Intracavitary Brachytherapy

Classification as per Irradiation Duration

Temporary Brachytherapy

Permanent Brachytherapy

Categorization as per the Dose Rate

HDR Brachytherapy

LDR Brachytherapy

PDR Brachytherapy

PDR Brachytherapy Vs. HDR Brachytherapy

PDR Brachytherapy Vs. LDR Brachytherapy



7. BRACHYTHERAPY EQUIPMENT



Brachytherapy Systems

Remote Afterloading Machines

Manual Afterloading Machines

Brachytherapy Applicators

Types of Brachytherapy Applicators

Automated Brachytherapy Applicators

Manual Brachytherapy Applicators



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



IsoRay Obtains CE Mark Extension for Cesium-131 seeds Products Range

AMIC to Pursue Regulatory Down-Classification of Brachytherapy Cancer Product

Elekta Receives FDA Approval for Esteya Electronic Brachytherapy

Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation Submits 510(k) Pre-Market Notification of Yttrium-90 RadioGel Brachytherapy

Cianna Medical Obtains Approval for SAVI Breast Brachytherapy in Japan

Accelyon Enters into a Supply Agreement with AnazaoHealth Corporation

Civco Obtains FDA Approval for Ultrasound-guided Brachytherapy

Nucletron Launches Esteya

Nucletron, an Elekta company Receives CE marking for Esteya

Theragenics Signs Agreement with Accelyon

BTG Divests Brachytherapy Business to Eckert & Ziegler

iCAD Receives FDA Clearance of Cervical Applicator for Xoft Electronic Brachytherapy System

iCAD Enters into Distribution Agreements of Xoft Axxent Electronic Brachytherapy System in Russia and Asia

Theragenics Receives Patent for Expandable Brachytherapy Device

Elysian Capital Acquires Accelyon Limited

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG Acquires MRNI

Theragenics Enters into Agreement with Oncura

Nucletron Receives Approval for Digital Brachytherapy Afterloader in Japan

Varian Medical Systems Rolls Out Latest Version of Vitesse



9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 36 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 41)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qs9v6v/global?w=5





