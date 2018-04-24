Global Brachytherapy Markets Report 2016-2018 & 2024 - Recent Industry Activity, Key Findings & Focus on Key Players

DUBLIN, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Brachytherapy - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Brachytherapy in US$ Thousand.
The report profiles 29 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Best Medical International, Inc. (US)
- Best Vascular, Inc. (US)
- Boston Scientific Corporation (US)
- COOK Medical, Inc. (US)
- C. R. Bard, Inc. (US)
- Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen & Medizintechnik AG (Germany)
- Gammex, Inc. (US)
- Nucletron BV (Netherlands)
- Oncura, Inc. (US)
- Sirtex Medical Limited (Australia)
- Theragenics Corporation (US)
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US)
- Xoft, Inc. (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Brachytherapy
A Prelude
The US Leads the Brachytherapy Devices Market Developing Regions to Spearhead Growth
Brachytherapy Provides More Hope for Cancer Patients Compared to EBRT
Comparison of Brachytherapy Over EBRT in Prostate Cancer Treatment
Growing Cancer Cases in Developing Countries Bodes Well for the Brachytherapy Market
Recent Technological Advancements Show Promising Future for the Brachytherapy Market
2. MAJOR MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
Increase in Diagnosed Cases of Cancer
A Major Growth Driver
Cancer Prone Sites based on Age
Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Rising Healthcare Needs of Aging Global Population Drives Brachytherapy
Prostate Brachytherapy Offers Bright Prospects
Reimbursement Scenario
A Major Issue
Competition Heats Up in the Brachytherapy Market
Macular Degeneration
An Emerging Brachytherapy Application
APBI Therapy Rise in Popularity
Balloon Brachytherapy Gains Prominence
Radiation Safety
An Important Issue in Brachytherapy Treatment
3. RESEARCH & STUDY FINDINGS
Highly Benefitting Young Prostate Cancer Patients
Research Reveals Lower Rate of Breast Preservation in Older Women undergoing Brachytherapy Treatment
Possibility of Hematuria, Up to Several Years after Brachytherapy Treatment Completion
Researchers at Duke University Develops a Biodegradable Brachytherapy Treatment
Study Finds Increased Risk of Complications after Breast Brachytherapy
Another Study Reveals Increased Risk of Re-occurrence of Breast Cancer Using Brachytherapy
Brachytherapy Found to be Useful in Treating High-Risk Prostate Cancer Cases as well
The Effective One among the Three Prostate Cancer Treatment
Cost Effective for Prostate Cancer Treatment Compared to IMRT
4. PROSTATE CANCER A MAJOR BRACHYTHERAPY INDICATION
Prostate Cancer
A Deadly Disease
Brachytherapy Revolutionizes Prostate Cancer Treatment
Side Effects Do Exist
Seed Migration
A Cause of Concern?
History Behind the Development
Prostate Brachytherapy Procedure
Seed Brachytherapy Clinical Outcomes
Types of Brachytherapy Procedures for Prostate Cancer Treatment
Interstitial brachytherapy
Combination Radiotherapy
Whole Pelvic Radiation Therapy
5. OTHER MAJOR BRACHYTHERAPY INDICATIONS
Breast Cancer
Breast Brachytherapy
An Introduction
How is Breast Brachytherapy Performed?
Breast Brachytherapy Techniques
Brain Brachytherapy
Brain Tumor
Types of Brain Tumor
Treatment Techniques
Brain Brachytherapy
Whole Brain Radiation Therapy
Bronchial Carcinoma
Bronchial Brachytherapy
Procedure
Head and Neck Brachytherapy
Cervical Brachytherapy
Esophageal Brachytherapy
Brachytherapy for Eyelid Tumors
Other Indications
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
What is Brachytherapy?
Implantable Prostate Seeds Brachytherapy
Post-Operative Brachytherapy
Mechanism of Action
Brachytherapy
Under the Microscope
Brachytherapy Sources
The Team
A Historical Perspective
Brachytherapy
A Classification
Types as Per Seed Positioning
Mold Brachytherapy
Interstitial Brachytherapy
Endovascular Brachytherapy
Stent-Based Techniques
Catheter-Based Techniques
Intracavitary Brachytherapy
Classification as per Irradiation Duration
Temporary Brachytherapy
Permanent Brachytherapy
Categorization as per the Dose Rate
HDR Brachytherapy
LDR Brachytherapy
PDR Brachytherapy
PDR Brachytherapy Vs. HDR Brachytherapy
PDR Brachytherapy Vs. LDR Brachytherapy
7. BRACHYTHERAPY EQUIPMENT
Brachytherapy Systems
Remote Afterloading Machines
Manual Afterloading Machines
Brachytherapy Applicators
Types of Brachytherapy Applicators
Automated Brachytherapy Applicators
Manual Brachytherapy Applicators
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
IsoRay Obtains CE Mark Extension for Cesium-131 seeds Products Range
AMIC to Pursue Regulatory Down-Classification of Brachytherapy Cancer Product
Elekta Receives FDA Approval for Esteya Electronic Brachytherapy
Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation Submits 510(k) Pre-Market Notification of Yttrium-90 RadioGel Brachytherapy
Cianna Medical Obtains Approval for SAVI Breast Brachytherapy in Japan
Accelyon Enters into a Supply Agreement with AnazaoHealth Corporation
Civco Obtains FDA Approval for Ultrasound-guided Brachytherapy
Nucletron Launches Esteya
Nucletron, an Elekta company Receives CE marking for Esteya
Theragenics Signs Agreement with Accelyon
BTG Divests Brachytherapy Business to Eckert & Ziegler
iCAD Receives FDA Clearance of Cervical Applicator for Xoft Electronic Brachytherapy System
iCAD Enters into Distribution Agreements of Xoft Axxent Electronic Brachytherapy System in Russia and Asia
Theragenics Receives Patent for Expandable Brachytherapy Device
Elysian Capital Acquires Accelyon Limited
Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG Acquires MRNI
Theragenics Enters into Agreement with Oncura
Nucletron Receives Approval for Digital Brachytherapy Afterloader in Japan
Varian Medical Systems Rolls Out Latest Version of Vitesse
9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 36 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 41)
- The United States (26)
- Canada (1)
- Europe (12)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
