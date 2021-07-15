Global Braille Printing Machine Market (2020 to 2028) - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Braille Printing Machine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Connectivity; Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The braille printing machine market is projected to grow from US $332.44 million in 2020 to US$ 515.90 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% during 2020-2028.

m

A braille printing machine creates tactile dots on heavy paper to make the written document readable or accessible to blind individuals. The braille characters created by the braille printing machine onto paper are similar to ink printers, which improve tactile reading for blind people. It is used by numerous end users at offices and at home. Technical advancements in braille printers such as immediate content printing through enhanced connectivity, most probably wireless connectivity, is propelling the market growth.



The global braille printing machine market is segmented on the bases of product type, connectivity, and geography. Based on product type, market is segmented into embossers, embossers + monochrome ink, and embossers + color ink. The embossers segment led the braille printing machine market in 2020. Based on connectivity, market is segmented into wired and wireless. The wired segment led the braille printing machine market in 2020. However, wireless segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The global braille printing market is segmented into five major regions-North America, Europe, APAC, the MEA, and SAM. North America led the braille printing machine market in 2020.



The COVID-19 pandemic has severely disrupted the supply chain and manufacturing of industrial equipment. This disruption created tremors in several economies through 2020, and the effect is likely to persist to some extent till mid-2021. The manufacturing sector is likely to pick up pace sooner, as governments are gradually lifting containment measures and promoting mass vaccination drives.



American Thermoform, Baumer HHS GmbH, Humanware Group, Index Braille, Nippon Telesoft Co. Ltd., Harp Sp. Zo.o., ViewPlus, Kanematsu USA, Electronic Brailler LLC, and Blista Brailletec are among the key players operating in the market.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global braille printing machine market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global braille printing machine market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Braille Printing Machine Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Braille Printing Machine Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Programs and Projects for Blind Education

5.1.2 Developments in Tactile Printing Method

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Initial Investment Requirements

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Use of Additive Manufacturing for Producing Braille Printed Sheets

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development of Smart Assisted Technologies and Connected Devices

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Braille Printing Machine Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Braille Printing Machine Global Overview

6.2 Braille Printing Machine Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Braille Printing Machine Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - By Connectivity

7.1 Overview

7.2 Braille Printing Machine Market Breakdown, by Connectivity, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Wired

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Wired Forecast and Analysis

7.4 Wireless

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Wireless Market Forecast and Analysis



8. Braille Printing Machine Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - By Product Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Braille Printing Machine Market Breakdown, by Product Type, 2020 & 2028

8.3 Embossers

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Embossers Vessel Market Forecast and Analysis

8.4 Embossers + Monochrome Ink

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Embossers + Monochrome Ink Market Forecast and Analysis

8.5 Embossers + Color Ink

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Embossers + Color Ink Forecast and Analysis



9. Braille Printing Machine Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Braille Printing Machine Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 Merger and Acquisition



12. Company Profiles

12.1 American Thermoform

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Baumer HHS GmBH

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Humanware Group

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Index Braille

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Nippon Telesoft Co. Ltd.

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Harpo Sp. Z.O.O

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 ViewPlus

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Kanematsu USA

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Electronic Brailler LLC

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Blista Brailletec

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q6q55t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

