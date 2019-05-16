Global Brain Monitoring Systems Market Report 2019: Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.41% to Reach US$3.184 Billion by 2024, from US$2.074 Billion in 2018

DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brain Monitoring Systems Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global brain monitoring systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.41% to reach US$3.184 billion by 2024, from US$2.074 billion in 2018.

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a major cause of death and disability in the United States. TBIs contribute to about 30% of all injury deaths. Every day, 153 people in the United States die from injuries that include TBI (source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). Thus, the global brain monitoring systems market is growing due to the rising brain injuries in the forecast period.

In addition, rising healthcare expenditure and high incidences of neurological disorders due to the changing living conditions and increasing stress levels is driving the market growth. Furthermore, the growing sensor technologies will provide an opportunity for the development of brain sensors which will boost the growth of the global brain monitoring devices in the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Global Brain Monitoring Systems Market by Product Type

5.1. Electroencephalography (Eeg)

5.2. Magnetoencephalography (Meg)

5.3. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Mri)

5.4. Cerebral Oximeters

5.5. Others



6. Global Brain Monitoring Systems Market by Application

6.1. Traumatic Brain Injury (Tbi)

6.2. Epilepsy

6.3. Alzheimer's Disease

6.4. Others



7. Global Brain Monitoring Systems Market by End User

7.1. Hospitals

7.2. Neurological Centers

7.3. Clinics

7.4. Academic and Research Institutes



8. Global Brain Monitoring Systems Market by Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.1.4. Others

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Argentina

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. United Kingdom

8.3.4. Spain

8.3.5. Others

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.4.2. Israel

8.4.3. Others

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. China

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.3. South Korea

8.5.4. India

8.5.5. Others



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

9.2. Recent Investment and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Compumedics Limited

10.2. General Electric Company

10.3. Medtronic

10.4. Natus Medical Incorporated

10.5. Nihon Kohden Corporation

10.6. Cas Medical Systems

10.7. Clinical Science Systems

10.8. Tristan Technologies, Inc.

10.9. Masimo Corporation

10.10. Canon Medical Systems Corporation



