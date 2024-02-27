Global Branded Spirits (Whisky, Vodka, Tequila, Rum, Others) Markets, 2019-2023 and 2024-2029

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Branded Spirits Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Value and Volume, Category (Whisky, Vodka, Tequila, Rum, Others), Price Point, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Branded Spirits Market is expected to generate USD 592.3 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 409.3 Billion in 2022.



The research report covers a detailed analysis of the global market, the regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea).

Rapid urbanization is expected to enhance disposable income, which is favourable for the growth of the industry. With more and more people travelling abroad, rising aspirations, a favourable environment for imported liquor and higher disposable income, consumers are upgrading towards premium segments across the globe.

The rise in premiumization is evident in the increased focus of the big players on semi-premium and premium categories with an increase in launches and increased marketing of these categories. Another trend, which is gaining traction in the industry, is the growing popularity of grain-based liquor as against traditionally popular molasses-based liquor.



As geopolitical and economic turbulence impacts the market, alcohol drinkers are shifting their consumption behaviours. The key trends that have underpinned the industry, such as premiumisation, will evolve as consumers respond to the increased cost-of-living crisis.

The industry will, however, deliver pockets of significant value growth. The fundamentals for future growth are solid: increased wealth; a focus on spirits as an investment by consumers, retailers and brand owners; new audiences coming online; and digital engagement, which will further accelerate the market growth in the coming years.

Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth and potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast. The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



Global Branded Spirits Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)

Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Branded Spirits Market

GDP Per Capita, By Country (2022)

Share of People Living in the Urban Areas Across the Globe

Internet Users, By Country

Cellphone Users, By Country and Top 50 Countries With the Largest Percentage of Older Adults

Global Branded Spirits Market: Dashboard

Global Branded Spirits Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2019-2029 (USD Billion & CAGR) and (Million Litres & CAGR)

Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Branded Spirits Market

Global Branded Spirits Market Segmentation: By Category Global Branded Spirits Market, By Category Overview Global Branded Spirits Market Size, By Whisky, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Branded Spirits Market Size, By Vodka, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Branded Spirits Market Size, By Tequila, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Branded Spirits Market Size, By Rum, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Branded Spirits Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Branded Spirits Market Segmentation: By Distribution Channel Global Branded Spirits Market, By Distribution Channel Overview Global Branded Spirits Market Size, By On-Trade, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Branded Spirits Market Size, By Off-Trade, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Branded Spirits Market Segmentation: By Price-Point Global Branded Spirits Market, By Price-Point Overview Global Branded Spirits Market Size, By Ultra, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Branded Spirits Market Size, By Premium, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Branded Spirits Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)



Company Profiles

Diageo PLC

Pernod Ricard

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Constellation Brands

Brown Forman

Beam Suntory

Bacardi Ltd.

Sazerac Company Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dk9j5y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets