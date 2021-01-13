Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market Report 2020-2025: Competitive Pressure From Adjacent Markets and Low Awareness of Breach and Attack Simulation Tools are Key Challenges for Vendors
The study provides detailed insights on key market trends, market forecasts, market dynamics, and vendor dynamics in this market.
Businesses embrace digital transformation initiatives, resulting in a dynamic network environment. Therefore, it is crucial to identify security vulnerabilities in real-time. Existing security technologies provide only a snapshot of security risks in the network, thereby providing ineffective risk reduction.
Manual security testing approaches are neither scalable nor sustainable owing to the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. Often, these manual approaches disrupt the production environment, thereby causing unforeseen consequences to enterprises. Breach and attack simulation (BAS) tools provide automation of testing procedures without compromising on security or safety.
RESEARCH SCOPE
Geographical Analysis
- Americas
- EMEA
- Asia-Pacific
Market Forecasts
- Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market, Forecast to 2025
- Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market by Business Size, Forecast to 2025
- Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market by Region, Forecast to 2025
- Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market by Verticals, Forecast to 2025
The base year for the study is 2020, and the forecast period 2021-2025.
Insights Included
- Market Dynamics
- Market Trends
- Growth Forecasts
- Competitor Analysis and Key Vendor Profiles
- Insights for CISOs
- Growth Opportunities
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
- What is breach and attack simulation? Why is it important?
- What are the products/concepts/use cases available in the market today? Who are the vendors operating in this market?
- What is the current addressable market size? How is it expected to change over the forecast period? What are the factors influencing market growth rates?
- How do market dynamics differ across regions, verticals, and customer business size?
- What are the growth opportunities for vendors and distributors in this market?
- What are the best practices to be followed by businesses implementing BAS solutions?
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Breach and Attack Simulation Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market
- Scope of Analysis - Breach and Attack Simulation Market
- Breach and Attack Simulation Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors - Breach and Attack Simulation Market
- Key Growth Metrics - Breach and Attack Simulation Market
- Distribution Channels, Breach and Attack Simulation Market
- Growth Drivers, Breach and Attack Simulation Market
- Growth Driver Analysis, Breach and Attack Simulation Market
- Growth Restraints, Breach and Attack Simulation Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis, Breach and Attack Simulation Market
- Forecast Assumptions, Breach and Attack Simulation Market
- Revenue Forecast, Breach and Attack Simulation Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Breach and Attack Simulation Market
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical, Breach and Attack Simulation Market
- Revenue Forecast by Business Size, Breach and Attack Simulation Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Breach and Attack Simulation Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Breach and Attack Simulation Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical, Breach and Attack Simulation Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Size, Breach and Attack Simulation Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Breach and Attack Simulation Market
- Competitive Environment, Breach and Attack Simulation Market
- Revenue Share, Breach and Attack Simulation Market
- Revenue Share Analysis, Breach and Attack Simulation Market
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Breach and Attack Simulation Market, Americas
- Key Growth Metrics for Breach and Attack Simulation Market, Americas
- Revenue Forecast for Breach and Attack Simulation Market, Americas
- Revenue Forecast by Business Size for Breach and Attack Simulation Market, Americas
- Revenue Share, Breach and Attack Simulation Market, Americas
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Size for Breach and Attack Simulation Market, Americas
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Breach and Attack Simulation Market, EMEA
- Key Growth Metrics for Breach and Attack Simulation Market, EMEA
- Revenue Forecast for Breach and Attack Simulation Market, EMEA
- Revenue Forecast by Business Size for Breach and Attack Simulation Market, EMEA
- Revenue Share, Breach and Attack Simulation Market, EMEA
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Size for Breach and Attack Simulation Market, EMEA
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Breach and Attack Simulation Market, APAC
- Key Growth Metrics for Breach and Attack Simulation Market, APAC
- Revenue Forecast for Breach and Attack Simulation Market, APAC
- Revenue Forecast by Business Size for Breach and Attack Simulation Market, APAC
- Revenue Share, Breach and Attack Simulation Market, APAC
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Size for Breach and Attack Simulation Market, APAC
Insights for CISOs, Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market
- Use Cases and Applications of BAS tools
- Best Practices
- Key Metrics to Track
Growth Opportunity Universe, Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Leverage MSSPs as a Revenue Source to Expand the BAS Customer Base, 2020-2022
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Expansion to New Markets to Drive Additional Revenue Growth and Gain Early Mover Advantage, 2020-2021
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Holistic Solution to Integrate Remediation Capabilities with Security Testing, 2020-2021
Next Steps
