Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market Report 2020-2025: Competitive Pressure From Adjacent Markets and Low Awareness of Breach and Attack Simulation Tools are Key Challenges for Vendors

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study provides detailed insights on key market trends, market forecasts, market dynamics, and vendor dynamics in this market.



Businesses embrace digital transformation initiatives, resulting in a dynamic network environment. Therefore, it is crucial to identify security vulnerabilities in real-time. Existing security technologies provide only a snapshot of security risks in the network, thereby providing ineffective risk reduction.

Manual security testing approaches are neither scalable nor sustainable owing to the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. Often, these manual approaches disrupt the production environment, thereby causing unforeseen consequences to enterprises. Breach and attack simulation (BAS) tools provide automation of testing procedures without compromising on security or safety.

RESEARCH SCOPE

Geographical Analysis

Americas

EMEA

Asia-Pacific

Market Forecasts

Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market, Forecast to 2025

Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market by Business Size, Forecast to 2025

Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market by Region, Forecast to 2025

Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market by Verticals, Forecast to 2025

The base year for the study is 2020, and the forecast period 2021-2025.

Insights Included

Market Dynamics

Market Trends

Growth Forecasts

Competitor Analysis and Key Vendor Profiles

Insights for CISOs

Growth Opportunities

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What is breach and attack simulation? Why is it important?

What are the products/concepts/use cases available in the market today? Who are the vendors operating in this market?

What is the current addressable market size? How is it expected to change over the forecast period? What are the factors influencing market growth rates?

How do market dynamics differ across regions, verticals, and customer business size?

What are the growth opportunities for vendors and distributors in this market?

What are the best practices to be followed by businesses implementing BAS solutions?

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Scope of Analysis - Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Breach and Attack Simulation Market Segmentation

Key Competitors - Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Key Growth Metrics - Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Distribution Channels, Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Growth Drivers, Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Growth Driver Analysis, Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Growth Restraints, Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Growth Restraint Analysis, Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Forecast Assumptions, Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Revenue Forecast, Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Revenue Forecast by Vertical, Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Revenue Forecast by Business Size, Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical, Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Size, Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Competitive Environment, Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Revenue Share, Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Revenue Share Analysis, Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Breach and Attack Simulation Market, Americas

Key Growth Metrics for Breach and Attack Simulation Market, Americas

Revenue Forecast for Breach and Attack Simulation Market, Americas

Revenue Forecast by Business Size for Breach and Attack Simulation Market, Americas

Revenue Share, Breach and Attack Simulation Market, Americas

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Size for Breach and Attack Simulation Market, Americas

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Breach and Attack Simulation Market, EMEA

Key Growth Metrics for Breach and Attack Simulation Market, EMEA

Revenue Forecast for Breach and Attack Simulation Market, EMEA

Revenue Forecast by Business Size for Breach and Attack Simulation Market, EMEA

Revenue Share, Breach and Attack Simulation Market, EMEA

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Size for Breach and Attack Simulation Market, EMEA

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Breach and Attack Simulation Market, APAC

Key Growth Metrics for Breach and Attack Simulation Market, APAC

Revenue Forecast for Breach and Attack Simulation Market, APAC

Revenue Forecast by Business Size for Breach and Attack Simulation Market, APAC

Revenue Share, Breach and Attack Simulation Market, APAC

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Size for Breach and Attack Simulation Market, APAC

Insights for CISOs, Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Use Cases and Applications of BAS tools

Best Practices

Key Metrics to Track

Growth Opportunity Universe, Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Leverage MSSPs as a Revenue Source to Expand the BAS Customer Base, 2020-2022

Growth Opportunity 2 - Expansion to New Markets to Drive Additional Revenue Growth and Gain Early Mover Advantage, 2020-2021

Growth Opportunity 3 - Holistic Solution to Integrate Remediation Capabilities with Security Testing, 2020-2021

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vccbs9



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

