Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F: Focus on Imaging, Biopsy, Genomic Tests, & Blood Tests

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breast cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow from $4.621 billion in 2020 to $5.466 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. The market is expected to reach $7.458 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



Major players in the breast cancer diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, Myriad Genetics Inc, Hologic Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc, Siemens AG, NanoString Technologies Inc, and C. R. Bard Inc.



The breast cancer diagnostics market consists of sales of breast cancer diagnostic devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce breast cancer diagnostics devices. These devices are used to diagnose breast cancer. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The technological advancement is a key trend in the breast cancer diagnostics market. Several new techniques have been developed which could be used in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. The 3D mammography, also known as breast tomosynthesis, takes photographs around the breast from various angles and translates them into a 3-D model. In March 2019, Southwest Medical Center, a US-based company, launched 3D mammography services that provide patients with access to enhanced breast imaging services closer to home.



The breast cancer diagnostics market covered in this report is segmented by type into imaging; biopsy; genomic tests; blood tests; others. It is also segmented by technology into fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH); comparative genomic hybridization (CGH); immunohistochemical (IHC); other technologies, by cancer type into BRCA breast cancer; ER & PR breast cancer; HER 2 breast cancer; EGFR mutation test breast cancer; others, by diagnostic type into ionizing breast imaging technologies; non-ionizing imaging technologies, and by end users into hospitals and clinics; cancer research centers; diagnostic laboratories; ambulatory surgical centers.



The high cost of diagnosis of breast cancer is a key factor that hinders the growth of the market for diagnostics of breast cancer. The cost of diagnosis for breast cancer typically rose with the initiation of the diagnostic stage of the disease. According to a 2019 study conducted by Mesothelioma Center, around 63% of respondents that comprise of people with cancer and their family members reported financial difficulties. Therefore, the high-cost diagnosis of breast cancer makes the process a distant option and hinders the growth of the breast cancer diagnostics market.



In November 2019, EXACT Sciences Corporation, a US-based molecular diagnostics company, acquired Genomic Health for $2.8 billion. Through this acquisition, Exact Sciences will be able to facilitate therapy decisions for colorectal, breast and prostate cancers by Genomic Health's Oncotype DX gene expression. Genomic Health is a US-based genomic diagnostics manufacturer.



The increasing incidence of breast cancer will require more equipment to diagnose, which will further increase the demand for breast cancer diagnostics market. Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer, affecting 2.1 million women every year, and furthermore causing the largest number of deaths from cancer in women.

The goal of the early diagnosis is to improve the percentage of breast cancers diagnosed at an initial point so that more successful care will be used and the risk of death from breast cancer can be reduced. The increasing incidence of breast cancer is expected to drive the growth of the breast cancer diagnostics market.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Characteristics



3. Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Breast Cancer Diagnostics



5. Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on The Market

5.2. Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Imaging

Biopsy

Genomic Tests

Blood Tests

Others

6.2. Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH)

Immunohistochemical (IHC)

Other Technologies

6.3. Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, Segmentation By Cancer Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

BRCA Breast Cancer

ER & PR Breast Cancer

HER 2 Breast Cancer

EGFR Mutation Test Breast Cancer

Others

6.4. Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, Segmentation By Diagnostic Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies

Non-ionizing Imaging Technologies

6.5. Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, Segmentation By End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals and Clinics

Cancer Research Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7. Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Myriad Genetics Inc

Hologic Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc

Siemens AG

NanoString Technologies Inc

C. R. Bard Inc

Gamma Medica Inc

Aurora Imaging Technology Inc

Dilion Technologies Inc

Genomic Health

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Micrima Limited

Provista Diagnostics Inc

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

bioTheranostics Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Illumina Inc

Biocept Inc

Epigenomics AG

AstraZeneca plc

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/37h9p6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

