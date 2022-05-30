Global Breast Cancer Screening Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Major Players - AstraZeneca, Novartis, Sanofi, Pfizer, and Bayer

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Cancer Screening Market, Size, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Outlook, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Breast Cancer Screening Market will surpass US$ 52.82 Billion by 2027 from $41.75 Billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 4%

Worldwide, breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer and a significant cause of mortality among women. Thus, early detection is required for breast cancer diseases. Breast cancer is more general in industrialized countries due to its modern lifestyle; the incidence rate increases in developing countries. In 2020, as per (World Health Organization) WHO, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 685000 deaths due to breast cancer globally.



Consequently, regular screening is essential to prevent malignancy. Breast cancer screening is a routine examination to detect breast cancer. Early detection could provide timely treatment of patients, thereby reducing the mortality rate. Breast cancer screening generally involves an MRI scan, mammography, or ultrasound.



Global drivers of the breast screening market include strengthened awareness of the benefits of breast cancer screening programs and the demand to enhance the accuracy of breast cancer detection. This, alongside a patient-centric method of screening and technological advancements to improve patient convenience, is being implemented to boost participation in screening programs, which has moved mammography X-ray screening equipment uptake.



COVID-19 Impact on Global Breast Cancer Screening Industry

COVID-19 has severely affected all medical procedures and healthcare facilities since the pandemic was declared globally in 2020. The breast screening industry was significantly affected, with many females missing scheduled mammograms.

With such a growing population of women missing breast cancer screening appointments, there is a significant problem that many more women will develop later stages of breast cancer in the coming year. Nevertheless, to help deal with the patient backlog, a considerable investment will be needed in medical staff and breast screening equipment. While the raised pressure on screening centers and hospitals to address the number of women requiring breast cancer screening.



Mammography Is Expected to Dominate in The Global Breast Cancer Screening Test Segment

The most typically used screening test for breast cancer is the imaging test, and these imaging tests are regarded as the most reliable ones. Mammography is the most widely utilized test to screen for breast cancer.

Since mammography is the standard gold method used to screen for breast cancer, governments, and other healthcare associations worldwide are taking initiatives to provide women aged 50 to 75 access to mammography screening. This boosts the global demand for mammography while laboratory and blood tests and other imaging tests are acquiring popularity.



Further, digital breast tom synthesis can expand the diagnostic accuracy of mammography and is employed to assess suspicious or equivocal, or mammography findings. Other screening tests like ultrasound and contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) play a vital role in breast cancer diagnostics, staging, and follow-up.



Region-Wise Segmentation of Global Breast Cancer Screening Market

North America currently dominates the breast cancer screening test market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States holds a significant market in the North American region. This can be attributed to the rising incidence rates of breast cancer and increasing awareness among the population for the early detection of breast cancer. The presence of the expanded healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to propel the breast cancer screening market in the United States.



Key Companies:

Global breast cancer screening major market players are AstraZeneca, Novartis, Sanofi, Pfizer, and Bayer AG. The market players contribute considerably to market maturation by embracing various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, collaborations with the government, new product launches and technological advancements to remain competitive.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Breast Cancer Screening Population

5.1 Mammography Screening Population

5.2 MRI & Ultrasound Screening Population



6. Global Breast Cancer Screening Market

6.1 Mammography Screening Market

6.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Screening Market

6.3 Ultrasound Screening Market



7. Population Share - Global Breast Cancer Screening

7.1 Breast Cancer Screening

7.2 Mammography Screening

7.3 MRI & Ultrasound Screening



8. Market Share - Global Breast Cancer Screening

8.1 Breast Cancer Screening

8.2 Mammography Screening

8.3 MRI Screening

8.4 Ultrasound Screening



9. United Kingdom - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market

9.1 United Kingdom Breast Cancer Screening Population & Forecast

9.1.1 Mammography Screening Population

9.1.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Screening Population

9.2 United Kingdom Breast Cancer Screening Market & Forecast

9.2.1 Mammography Screening Market

9.2.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Screening Market

9.2.3 Ultrasound Screening Market



10. France - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



11. Germany - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



12. Italy - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



13. Spain - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



14. Switzerland - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



15. Norway - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



16. Netherlands - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



17. United States - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



18. Canada - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



19. Japan - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



20. Korea - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



21. Singapore - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



22. Malaysia - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



23. India - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



24. China - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



25. Thailand - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



26. Brazil - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



27. Australia - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



28. New Zealand - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



29. South Africa - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



30. United Arab Emirates - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



31. Saudi Arabia - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



32. Company Analysis

32.1 Overview

32.2 Recent Development

32.3 Revenue

AstraZeneca

Novartis

Sanofi

Pfizer

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8l7bdv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets