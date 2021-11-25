Global Breast Cancer Targeted Oncology Therapeutics Market Report 2021: Drug Treatment Resources, Competitive Therapy Map, Clinical Trial Activity, Leading Competitors in Next-Generation Therapeutics

Nov 25, 2021, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Targeted Oncology Therapeutics: Breast Cancers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Treatments for breast cancer have too often focused on interventional methods that leave patients emotionally and physically scarred. That scenario is now changing as clinicians increasingly utilize targeted methods for treating breast neoplasms.
The active oncology clinical trials paint a picture of an evolving therapeutic sector that has established players moving quickly to realize the expanded benefits of recent treatment protocols.
More than a dozen targeted treatments, using novel pathways and signalling, have achieved results that represent a new era in oncology and antineoplastic therapeutics. These approaches have attracted a growing number of drug developers anxious to profit from therapies that can ease the physical, psychological and emotional burden of cancer. This report examines the therapeutic drugs and the biomarkers they utilize.
What You Will Learn
- What is the market share of approved therapeutics?
- What is the global supply picture for targeted therapeutics?
- Who are the market leaders, by Indication, by Product?
- What is the therapeutic coverage across all oncology indications?
- What are the product opportunities?
- What are the established products in this space by target, indication, API class, revenue?
- What is the competitive picture for the major Oncology market segments?
- Drug treatment resources
- Competitive therapy map
- Clinical trial activity
- Who are the leading competitors in the field of next-generation therapeutics?
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- The Recombinant Drug Ecosystem
- Biological Drug Activity by Region
- Biological Oncology Market Leaders
- Oncology mAbs: Competitive Considerations
- mAbs and Targeted Oncology Therapeutics
- Historical Growth of Biologicals
- Leading Biological Drug Companies - Activity by Drug & Segment
- FDA Approved mAbs Indicated for Oncology (Ado to Bre)
- FDA Approved mAbs Indicated for Oncology (Cem to Ipl)
- FDA Approved mAbs Indicated for Oncology (Mog to Pol
- FDA Approved mAbs Indicated for Oncology (Ram to Tra)
- Drugs Indicated for Specific Breast Cancers
- Targeting Drugs Approved for Treating Breast Cancers
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors
- The Addressable Market
- Drugs in Development
- Leading Breast Cancer Supplier Assessments
Companies Mentioned
- Amgen
- AstraZeneca
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Eli Lilly
- EMD Serono
- Genentech
- Pfizer
- Astellas. Celltrion
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Janssen Biologics
- Merck
- Novartis
- Sanofi
- Roche
- Lonza AG
- Biogen
- SeaGen International
- GlaxoSmithKline
