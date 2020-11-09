Global Breast Imaging (Ionizing & Non-Ionizing Technology) Markets 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Breast Imaging Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Breast Imaging Market is estimated to be USD 3.85 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6 Bn by 2025 growing at CAGR of 9.3%.



Key factors such as increasing incidence of breast cancer coupled with the growing awareness about early detection of breast cancer is anticipated to drive the Global Breast Imaging market in the forecast period. On the contrary, the associated cost of equipment hinder the growth of the market.



Breast Imaging involves various types of imaging procedures to have a better understanding of breast related ailments. It is a general term that encompasses mammography, breast sonography, breast magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and other technologies. This diagnostic equipment is used by radiologists which helps them to detect cysts, benign or tumour lesion in the breast. An early diagnosis by means of breast imaging can certainly be helpful in bringing about a favourable oncological outcome.



IGR Competitive Quadrant



The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.



Some of the companies covered in this report are Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Canon Inc., Aurora Healthcare US Corp., and CMR Naviscan Corporation



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rise in the number of breast related diseases

Increasing awareness of screening and diagnosis of breast cancer

Ageing population of women

Increasing Investment and Funding in R&D for Breast Cancer Treatments

Restraints

High cost of Breast Imaging Equipment

Stringent Regulatory Approval Procedure

Adverse effects from exposure to Radiation

Opportunities

Advancements in Technological Innovations and Imaging Equipments

Extensive Research in the Development of Hybrid Imaging Systems

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Breast Imaging Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ionizing Technology

6.2.1 Full-Field Digital Mammography (Ffdm)

6.2.2 Analog Mammography

6.2.3 3D Breast Tomosynthesis

6.2.4 Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography (Pet/Ct)

6.2.5 Molecular Breast-Specific Gamma Imaging (Mbi/Bsgi)

6.2.6 Positron Emission Mammography (Pem)

6.2.7 Computed Tomography (Ct)

6.2.8 Cone Beam Computed Tomography (Cbct)

6.3 Non-Ionizing Technology

6.3.1 Breast Ultrasound

6.3.2 Breast Mri

6.3.3 Automated Whole-Breast Ultrasound (Awbs)

6.3.4 Breast Thermography

6.3.5 Electric Impedance Tomography

6.3.6 Optical Imaging



7 Global Breast Imaging Market, by End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centres

7.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centres (Ascs)



8 Global 3D Printing Material Market, by Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 South America

8.3.1 Brazil

8.3.2 Argentina

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 UK

8.4.2 France

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 Italy

8.4.5 Rest of Europe

8.5 Asia-Pacific

8.5.1 China

8.5.2 Japan

8.5.3 India

8.5.4 Australia

8.5.5 Rest of APAC

8.6 Middle East and Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Merger & Acquisition

9.3.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

9.3.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement

9.3.4 Investment & Funding



10 Company Profiles

10.1 GE Healthcare

10.2 Hologic, Inc.

10.3 Siemens Healthineers AG (Subsidiary of Siemens Ag)

10.4 Carestream Health, Inc.

10.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.6 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

10.7 Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Subsidiary of Canon Inc.)

10.8 Hitachi Medical Corporation (Subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.)

10.9 Aurora Healthcare Us Corp

10.10 Dilon Technologies, Inc.

10.11 Cmr Naviscan Corporation

10.12 Planmed Oy

10.13 Sonocine Inc.

10.14 Allengers India

10.15 Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ihosc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

