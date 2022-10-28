Global Breast Imaging Market Report 2022-2028: Rising Investment and R&D Activities in Diagnostics Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Breast imaging Market Research and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breast imaging market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $5.6 billion in 2026. Breast imaging is the process of reproduction of the breast's form. It supports medical professionals to identify breast abnormalities and diagnose them with imaging technologies. There are various breast imaging techniques used for the diagnostic procedure such as mammography, breast tomosynthesis, MRI, ultrasound, and galactography.

The global breast imaging market is growing at a significant rate due to various factors such as increasing incidences and prevalence of breast cancer and the growing geriatric population across the globe. As per the WHO (World Health Organization), around 2.1 million cases were registered globally related to breast cancer in 2018 which is expected to reach more than 2.4 million cases in 2025.

Asia-Pacific had the highest cases of breast cancer with 911,000 cases, whereas 522,000 and 262,000 cases were registered in Europe and North America, respectively, in 2018. The growth in breast cancer is significantly generating the demand for breast imaging across the globe.

In addition, increasing investment and funding in research and development activities of breast cancer diagnostics and government initiatives to raise awareness among the people to propel the growth of the market. For instance, as per the National Cancer Institute research, around $574.9 million were funded in research of breast cancer.

Certain factors act as barriers to market growth such as the high cost of imaging systems, side effects related to imaging, strict government regulations, and lack of awareness among women about breast cancer in developing countries. However, emerging technologies for breast imaging, increasing demand for breast imaging from the Asia-Pacific region, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing spending on healthcare create future opportunities for the growth of the market.

Segmental Outlook

The global breast imaging market is analyzed by segmenting the market into ionizing breast imaging technologies and non-ionizing breast imaging technologies. Based on ionizing breast imaging technologies, the market is further segmented into analog mammography, 3D breast tomosynthesis, cone beam computed tomography (CB-CT), positron emission mammography (PEM), and molecular breast imaging. Whereas, based on non-ionizing breast imaging technologies, the market is categorized into breast MRI, breast ultrasound, optical imaging, and breast thermography. Moreover, the market is also segmented based on the breast imaging method into symptomatic and asymptomatic imaging.

Analog Mammography holds a significant share in the Market

The analog mammography held the major share in 2020 and is also anticipated to grow during the forecast period. Analog Mammography uses low-dose radiation to deliver high-quality X-rays and is capable of detecting tissue variations as small as 1-2mm in size. The X-ray beams are captured on film cassettes, and the result is an image depicting the breast from various perspectives and is then hung on a viewing screen. The factors such as raising awareness and various programs on breast screening have been contributing to the rapid market growth. When opposed to unscreened populations, these screening systems have been found to save lives. For instance, the National Breast Cancer Screening Programme in the Netherland was created for people aged 50 to 75 years. Women in this age group are invited for mammography once every two years as part of the initiative. Similarly, as per Breast Screen Australia, women aged 50-74 in Australia are required to get free mammography every two years as part of the government's nationwide screening scheme.

