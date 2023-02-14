Global Breast Implant Market, Size, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2022: A $2,866.7 Million Market by 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Implant Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, Breast Implant market is expected to generate US$ 2,866.7 Million by 2027, growing at CAGR of 6.55% during the forecast period, 2022-2027



The key drivers expanding the breast implant market are the rising importance of physical appearance and the expanding availability of attractive, cohesive silicone breast implants. Moreover, the market is expanding due to the increased incidence of breast cancer and the availability of a wide range of breast implant choices.

Additionally, the introduction of new products and technological developments that enable visualization are also anticipated to accelerate market expansion. For instance, PERLE, a highly revolutionary range of smooth breast implants with proprietary surface technology, was introduced in December 2021 by GC Aesthetics, Inc (GCA), a privately held medical technology business delivering aesthetics solutions for the worldwide healthcare market.



By Material, Silicon holds the Highest Market Share:



Based on material, breast implant market is divided intosilicon and saline. Silicon holds the majority of the market share. These implants are made of silicone gel, closely resembling human fat's texture. The breast tissue has a natural-looking appearance and feel due to which it holds the majority of the market share.

In breast augmentation and cosmetic surgery operations, silicone implants are widely used to improve breast aesthetics overall while retaining a natural appearance and feel. Additionally, silicone tends to wrinkle less which is another factor driving silicon breast implant demand.



Breast Implants are largely used in Cosmetic Surgery:



In 2021, cosmetic surgery accounted for a significant revenue share by application. The expanding cosmetic industry's development drives the growth of breast implant in cosmetic surgery to improve aesthetic appeal. Breast augmentation treatments used in cosmetic surgery enhance the breast's look.



By end user, hospitals dominate the breast implant market:



Due to the accessibility of trained and board-certified surgeons, the increased focus on offering high-quality surgical care, and increased efficiency, hospitals hold the largest market share in the breast implant market. Furthermore, the preference for breast implant treatments in hospitals rises with easy access to novel technologies. Similarly, extensive post-surgical care and ongoing observation provided in hospitals are anticipated to increase patient choice during the forecast period.



Europe holds a significant market share by region:



In the breast implant market Europe holds a significant market share. Over the forecast period, it is anticipated to show a similar trend, mainly as a result of the high preference for silicone implants, rising consumer demand for cosmetic surgeries, and active government measures to inform people about the many types of implants available for breast enlargement are all expected to drive market expansion in Europe. Furthermore, America will also hold a significant market share during the forecast period.



Covid-19 impact on Breast Implant Market:



The COVID-19 pandemic had a short-term effect on the breast implant market, particularly during the initial wave of the pandemic when the entire world was placed under lockdown and other travel restrictions to stop the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 viral infection.

Due to the restrictions and lockout, the ongoing and scheduled surgical procedures were delayed or cancelled, which had a detrimental effect on the breast implant market. However, interest and demand rose after the Covid-19 limitations were loosened. As per the publisher, breast implant market was US$ 1,959.1 Million in 2021.



Key Players Analysis:



Johnson & Johnson, Koken Co. Ltd., Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., Abbvie, Sientra Inc., and Hansbiomed Co. Ltd. are the leading competitors in the Breast Implant Market.

Further, these organizations employ various techniques to drive their company portfolio worldwide, including innovative product releases and R&D.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenge



5. Breast Implant Market



6. Market- Share - Breast Implant Analysis

6.1 By Material

6.2 By Application

6.3 By End User

6.4 By Region



7. Material - Breast Implant Market

7.1 Silicon

7.2 Saline



8. Application - Breast Implant Market

8.1 Cosmetic Surgery

8.2 Reconstruction Surgery



9. End User - Breast Implant Market

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Cosmetology Clinics

9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centres



10. Region - Breast Implant Market

10.1 America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa



11. Key Players Analysis

11.1 Business Overview

11.2 Sales Analysis

11.3 Recent Developments

Johnson & Johnson

Koken Co. Ltd.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Abbvie

Sientra Inc.

Hansbiomed Co. Ltd.

