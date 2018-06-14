Global Breast Lesion Localization Devices Market 2018-2026

The breast lesion localization devices market was valued at US$ 0.48 Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 1.34 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 13.48 % from 2018 to 2026.



The global breast lesion localization devices market is expected to show remunerative growth during the forecast period owing to the emergence of newer technologically innovative solutions such as magnetic tracers; which is slowly gaining demand owing to its lesser side effects when compared to radioisotope localization products. The market growth may be hampered due to uncertainty of the regulatory approval procedures owing to risks associated with breast lesion localization devices. However, the drivers overcome the restraints and contribute to the lucrative growth of the market.



Globally, North America dominates the breast lesion localization devices market majorly due to its developed healthcare infrastructure, availability of favorable reimbursement policies, and presence of government organized cancer screening programs. European nations also show a lucrative growth in the breast lesion localization products market owing to a rising incidence rate of breast cancer and the availability and adoption of advanced localization techniques. Asia Pacific shows a steady growth in breast lesion localization devices market. Although the incidence rates are lower in Asia Pacific, the mortality rates remain higher in this region. This factor has urged the demand for more efficient and early screening techniques.



Presence of number of industrial players in this market makes it highly competitive and challenging for emerging players to attain market dominance.



Key Market Movements:

Rise in breast cancer incidence rates globally drives the breast lesion localization products market

The emergence of innovative technology like magnet tracers would further contribute to the growth of breast lesion localization products market owing to its lesser side effects and efficiency

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Study Purpose

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Assumptions



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Breast Lesion Localization Devices Market Portraiture

2.1.1. Global Breast Lesion Localization Devices Market, by Technique, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.1.2. Global Breast Lesion Localization Devices Market Share, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Global Breast Lesion Localization Devices Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Breast Lesion Localization Devices: Future Trends

3.3. Drivers

3.4. Challenges

3.5. Opportunities

3.6. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.7. Major Agreements, Partnerships and Collaborations

3.8. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Breast Lesion Localization Devices Market, by Technique, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Comparative Analysis: Global Breast Lesion Localization Devices Market, by Technique, 2017 vs. 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.2. Wire localization

4.2.1. Distal double arch wire

4.2.2. U shape wire

4.2.3. Spherical shape wire

4.2.4. Others (Double barb wire, X shape, S shape, J shape)

4.3. Radioisotope localization

4.3.1. Radio-guided occult lesion localization

4.3.2. Radioactive seed localization

4.4. Magnetic Tracer

4.5. Others



Chapter 5. Global Breast Lesion Localization Devices Market, by Geography, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 6. Company Profiles



Best Medical International Inc.

C.R. BARD, Inc.

Cianna Medical, Inc.

Cook Medical (Cook Group Incorporated)

CP Medical, Inc.

IsoAid LLC

SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH

STERYLAB S.r.l.

