Global Breast Pumps Markets Report 2022: Historic Market Revenue Sales Data) for 2019 to 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027

This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for breast pumps. It describes the different types of breast pumps used for feeding newborns and their current and historical market revenues.

Growth in this market is by the rising number of newborns, increasing number of working women contributes to the growth of breast pumps because breast pumps offer a convenient option for working women to continue breastfeeding their babies while still at work, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing technological advancements in medical devices, government initiatives to support working mothers and breastfeeding difficulties such as engorgement, breast refusal, nipple soreness, and poor attachment, etc.



In 2020, the breast pumps market was significantly impacted and recovered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the halt of breast pumps in hospitals, medical stores, and clinics. With the lockdown, the manufacturing units coming to a halt, the supply for a wide range of devices such as nipple care products, breast pumps, breast milk storage bags, breast milk containers, nipple shields, and breast shells has dropped significantly.

Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has undeniably introduced even more panic and fear into the previously anxiety-provoking situation of breastfeeding accessories.

In this report, the breast pump market is segmented by product type, technology type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into a closed system and an open system. Based on technology type, the market is segmented into manual breast pumps, battery-powered breast pumps, and electric breast pumps.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report includes profiles of major players and their market shares in the breast pumps market.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales data) for 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size for breast pumps in USD million values, market forecast and corresponding market share analysis by product (device) type, technology, application, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, restraints and other forces affecting the progress of this market

Identification of market trends, future perspectives, and factors influencing the demand for breast pumps market in the coming years (2022-2027)

Highlights of the COVID-19 impact on the medical devices industry, with pandemic implications on supply chain of medical devices, pricing factor, and regulatory scenario

Insight into the market regulations for medical devices (breast pumps) in North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Latin America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , , and the and Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Medela AG, Pigeon Corp., Spectra Baby USA , Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Ameda Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Study Goals and Objectives

1.2 Reasons for Doing this Study

1.3 Scope of Report

1.4 Information Source

1.5 Methodology

1.6 Geographic Breakdown

1.7 Analysts' Credentials

1.8 Custom Research

1.9 Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

2.1 Introduction

Chapter 3 Market Definitions and Technology Background

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 History of Breast Pumps

3.1.2 Reasons for Using Breast Pumps

3.2 Breast Pump Parts

3.2.1 Breast Shield (Flange)

3.2.2 Backflow Protectors

3.2.3 Valves

3.2.4 Connector

3.2.5 Milk Storage Bottle

3.2.6 Human Milk Storage Guidelines

3.3 Technology Types of Breast Pumps

3.3.1 Manual Breast Pumps

3.3.2 Battery-Powered Breast Pumps

3.3.3 Electric Breast Pumps

3.4 Product Types of Breast Pumps

3.4.1 Open System

3.4.2 Closed System

3.5 Application Types of Breast Pumps

3.5.1 Personal Use

3.5.2 Hospital Grade

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.2 Increasing Number of Working Women

4.1.3 Government Initiatives to Support Working Mothers

4.1.4 Rising Number of Newborns

4.1.5 Growing Technological Advancements

4.1.6 Breastfeeding Difficulties

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Breast Pumps

4.2.2 Damage to Breast Tissues

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Number of Milk Banks

4.3.2 Market Expansion into Emerging Countries

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Open System

5.3 Closed System

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Manual Breast Pumps

6.3 Battery-Powered Breast Pumps

6.4 Electric Breast Pumps

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Personal Use

7.3 Hospital Grade

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

8.1 Market Overview and Discussion

8.1.1 North America

8.1.2 Europe

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific

8.1.4 Rest of the World (Row)

Chapter 9 Covid-19 Impact

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Medical Device Industry

9.2.1 Decline/Delay in Elective Procedures

9.2.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Supply Chain

9.2.3 Impact of Covid-19 on the U.S. Supply Chain

9.2.4 Impact of Covid-19 on the European Supply Chain

9.2.5 Impact of Covid-19 on the APAC Supply Chain

9.2.6 Impact of Covid-19 in China

9.3 Impact of Covid-19 on Medical Device Product Segments

9.3.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Breastfeeding

9.3.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Breast Pumps Market

Chapter 10 Regulatory Scenario

10.1 Regulations in North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Regulations in Europe

10.3 Regulations in the Asia-Pacific

10.3.1 Japan

10.3.2 China

10.3.3 India

10.4 Regulations in Row (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Israel

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 South Africa

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Industry Scenario

11.2 Company Shares

11.3 Recent News

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Albert Manufacturing USA

Ameda Inc.

Ardo Medical Ag.

Babybuddha Products

Bailey Medical Engineering

Bella Baby

Bremed Limited

Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie)

Chicco

Evenflo Feeding Inc.

Freemie

Haakaa

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co. Ltd.

Mamivac

Mayborn Usa Inc. (Tommeetippee)

Medela AG

Microlife Corp.

Motif Medical

Newell Brands (Nuk)

(Nuk) Pigeon Corp.

Spectra Baby USA

Willow Innovations Inc.

