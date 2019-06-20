Global Broadcast Switchers Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2022 - Shift of Broadcast TV from Analog to Digital & the Ensuing Rise
Jun 20, 2019, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Broadcast Switchers: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Broadcast Switchers in US$ Million.
The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Barco N.V (Belgium)
- Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
- Broadcast Pix, Inc. (USA)
- Datavideo Technologies Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Evertz Microsystems, Ltd. (Canada)
- FOR-A Company Ltd. (Japan)
- Grass Valley Canada (Canada)
- IHSE GmbH (Germany)
- Ikegami Electronics (U.S.A), Inc. (USA)
- Imagine Communications Corporation (USA)
- Kramer Electronics Ltd. (Israel)
- Matrix Switch Corporation (USA)
- NEC Corporation (Japan)
- NewTek, Inc. (USA)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- Ross Video Ltd. (Canada)
- Sony Corporation (Japan)
- tvONE (USA)
- Utah Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Single Most Visible Presence of TV Broadcasting in Media Consumption Sustains Growth in the Broadcast Switchers Market
Healthy Outlook for the World Broadcasting Industry to Offer Trickle Down Benefits
Shift of Broadcast TV from Analog to Digital & the Ensuing Rise in TV Viewership Provides Robust Foundation
Analog Switch-Off (ASO) in Select Countries
Pressure On Broadcasters for Value Creation Through Continuous Innovation Spurs Investments in Broadcast Switchers
Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries: The Focal Point for Future Growth
Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Unit Sales
3. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Technology Advancements to Spur Market Growth
Select Recently Launched Switcher Models with Advanced Features
Trend Towards Automation of TV Broadcasting Provides a Strong Business Case for Switchers
Growing Appetite for Live Breaking News & Stories Drives Deployment of Television Production Trucks & Spurs Demand for Portable Broadcast Switchers
Rise of User Generated Content & the Ensuing Increase in Mobile Broadcasting Spurs Demand for Highly Compact Broadcast Switchers
Production Switchers with High-End Digital Video Effects Grow in Popularity
Scalable & Future Proof Multi-Device Master Switchers Witness Strong Demand
The Robustly Growing Video Surveillance Industry Drives Demand for Video Routing Switchers
Rapid Proliferation of HD Video Surveillance Systems Underpins Volume Growth
HD CCTV, Analog CCTV, & IP Camera: A Comparative Analysis
Changing Needs of the Broadcast Industry Brings Cloud-Based Video Switchers into the Spotlight
Multi-Functional and Multi-Format Switchers Grow in Demand
Expanding Applications into Non-Broadcast Sectors to Benefit Growth in the Market
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Broadcast Switchers: A Definition
Routing Switchers
Production Switchers
Master Switchers
Switching in the Broadcasting Industry: A Generic Overview
Evolution of Switchers
Types of Switchers
Sequential Switcher
Presentation Switcher
Bypass Switcher
Benefits of Switchers
Applications in TV production
Vision Mixer
Synchronization
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players in the World Broadcast Switchers Market
Vendors Adopt Different Strategies to Gain Competitive Edge
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Product Launches/Technology Developments
Panasonic Unveils AV-HLC100 Live Production Center with NDI
FOR-A Introduces New MFR-6000 SD/HD/3G/6G/12G Routing Switcher
FOR-A Rolls Out New HVS-6000 4K 3 M/E Video Switcher
Blackmagic Design Launches ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K UHD Switcher
Sony Rolls Out XVS-9000 Live Production Switcher
tvONE Debuts MX-65xx Matrix Switcher Series
Broadcast Pix Unveils BPfusion Software for BPswitch Production Switchers
Ross Video Introduces Carbonite Black Solo13 Switcher
Ross Video Unveils Carbonite Black Plus 12G Switcher
Grass Valley Unveils New GV K-Frame X Video Processing Engine
Roland Professional Introduces V-60HD Integrated Video Switcher and Audio Mixer
Snell Advanced Media Introduces Upgraded Version of FormatFusion Software
Broadcast Pix Adds Robotic Camera Control for JVC PTZ Cameras
SAM Rolls Out Budget Production Package with Kula Switcher
SAM Unveils Masterpiece 12G-SDI
Ross Video Develops Graphite All-In-One Production Solution
Broadcast Pix Introduces BPSwitch Integrated Video Switchers
Grass Valley Unveils K-Frame V-Series Production Switchers
FOR-A Introduces MFR-4000 12G-SDI Routing Switcher
Blackmagic Design Launches New Atem Television Studio HD Production Switcher
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Imagine Communications to Create Dedicated Ad Tech and Playout/Networking Divisions
NEC to Implement Organizational Changes
Utah Scientific Inks Distribution Deal with Axon
Broadcast Pix and AEQ Team Up
Belden Acquires Snell Advanced Media
Grass Valley Upgrades Triofilm TV's Outside Broadcast Infrastructure
Pure Broadcast Deploys HD Mobile Broadcast Unit Featuring Grass Valley Switcher
BoxCast Acquires mv - designlabs
Ikegami Inks Reseller Agreement with Snell Advanced Media
Utah Scientific Collaborates with The Studio-B&H
SAM Delivers Kahuna 4800 Production Switcher Moscow-based Life News Channel
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
The United States: Largest Consumer of Broadcast Switchers
Table 11: World Broadcast Switchers Market (2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B. Market Analytics
Table 12: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Broadcast Switchers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: US Historic Review for Broadcast Switchers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
7.3 Europe
A. Market Analysis
A Mature yet Growing Market
Automation Drives the European Broadcasting Industry
7.4 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market for Broadcast Switchers
Emphasis on TV Digitization Triggers Opportunities
Analog Switch-Off in Select Asia-Pacific Countries
China & India: The Two Important Markets
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 51)
- The United States (28)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (7)
- France (1)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)
- Middle East (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8wkgyv
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article