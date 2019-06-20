Global Broadcast Switchers Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2022 - Shift of Broadcast TV from Analog to Digital & the Ensuing Rise

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Broadcast Switchers: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Broadcast Switchers in US$ Million.



The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Barco N.V ( Belgium )

) Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd. ( Australia )

) Broadcast Pix, Inc. ( USA )

) Datavideo Technologies Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Evertz Microsystems, Ltd. ( Canada )

) FOR-A Company Ltd. ( Japan )

) Grass Valley Canada ( Canada )

( ) IHSE GmbH ( Germany )

) Ikegami Electronics ( U.S.A ), Inc. ( USA )

), Inc. ( ) Imagine Communications Corporation ( USA )

) Kramer Electronics Ltd. ( Israel )

) Matrix Switch Corporation ( USA )

) NEC Corporation ( Japan )

) NewTek, Inc. ( USA )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) Ross Video Ltd. ( Canada )

) Sony Corporation ( Japan )

) tvONE ( USA )

) Utah Scientific, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Single Most Visible Presence of TV Broadcasting in Media Consumption Sustains Growth in the Broadcast Switchers Market

Healthy Outlook for the World Broadcasting Industry to Offer Trickle Down Benefits

Shift of Broadcast TV from Analog to Digital & the Ensuing Rise in TV Viewership Provides Robust Foundation

Analog Switch-Off (ASO) in Select Countries

Pressure On Broadcasters for Value Creation Through Continuous Innovation Spurs Investments in Broadcast Switchers

Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years

Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries: The Focal Point for Future Growth

Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Unit Sales



3. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Technology Advancements to Spur Market Growth

Select Recently Launched Switcher Models with Advanced Features

Trend Towards Automation of TV Broadcasting Provides a Strong Business Case for Switchers

Growing Appetite for Live Breaking News & Stories Drives Deployment of Television Production Trucks & Spurs Demand for Portable Broadcast Switchers

Rise of User Generated Content & the Ensuing Increase in Mobile Broadcasting Spurs Demand for Highly Compact Broadcast Switchers

Production Switchers with High-End Digital Video Effects Grow in Popularity

Scalable & Future Proof Multi-Device Master Switchers Witness Strong Demand

The Robustly Growing Video Surveillance Industry Drives Demand for Video Routing Switchers

Rapid Proliferation of HD Video Surveillance Systems Underpins Volume Growth

HD CCTV, Analog CCTV, & IP Camera: A Comparative Analysis

Changing Needs of the Broadcast Industry Brings Cloud-Based Video Switchers into the Spotlight

Multi-Functional and Multi-Format Switchers Grow in Demand

Expanding Applications into Non-Broadcast Sectors to Benefit Growth in the Market



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Broadcast Switchers: A Definition

Routing Switchers

Production Switchers

Master Switchers

Switching in the Broadcasting Industry: A Generic Overview

Evolution of Switchers

Types of Switchers

Sequential Switcher

Presentation Switcher

Bypass Switcher

Benefits of Switchers

Applications in TV production

Vision Mixer

Synchronization



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players in the World Broadcast Switchers Market

Vendors Adopt Different Strategies to Gain Competitive Edge



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Product Launches/Technology Developments

Panasonic Unveils AV-HLC100 Live Production Center with NDI

FOR-A Introduces New MFR-6000 SD/HD/3G/6G/12G Routing Switcher

FOR-A Rolls Out New HVS-6000 4K 3 M/E Video Switcher

Blackmagic Design Launches ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K UHD Switcher

Sony Rolls Out XVS-9000 Live Production Switcher

tvONE Debuts MX-65xx Matrix Switcher Series

Broadcast Pix Unveils BPfusion Software for BPswitch Production Switchers

Ross Video Introduces Carbonite Black Solo13 Switcher

Ross Video Unveils Carbonite Black Plus 12G Switcher

Grass Valley Unveils New GV K-Frame X Video Processing Engine

Roland Professional Introduces V-60HD Integrated Video Switcher and Audio Mixer

Snell Advanced Media Introduces Upgraded Version of FormatFusion Software

Broadcast Pix Adds Robotic Camera Control for JVC PTZ Cameras

SAM Rolls Out Budget Production Package with Kula Switcher

SAM Unveils Masterpiece 12G-SDI

Ross Video Develops Graphite All-In-One Production Solution

Broadcast Pix Introduces BPSwitch Integrated Video Switchers

Grass Valley Unveils K-Frame V-Series Production Switchers

FOR-A Introduces MFR-4000 12G-SDI Routing Switcher

Blackmagic Design Launches New Atem Television Studio HD Production Switcher



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Imagine Communications to Create Dedicated Ad Tech and Playout/Networking Divisions

NEC to Implement Organizational Changes

Utah Scientific Inks Distribution Deal with Axon

Broadcast Pix and AEQ Team Up

Belden Acquires Snell Advanced Media

Grass Valley Upgrades Triofilm TV's Outside Broadcast Infrastructure

Pure Broadcast Deploys HD Mobile Broadcast Unit Featuring Grass Valley Switcher

BoxCast Acquires mv - designlabs

Ikegami Inks Reseller Agreement with Snell Advanced Media

Utah Scientific Collaborates with The Studio-B&H

SAM Delivers Kahuna 4800 Production Switcher Moscow-based Life News Channel



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

The United States: Largest Consumer of Broadcast Switchers

Table 11: World Broadcast Switchers Market (2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B. Market Analytics

Table 12: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Broadcast Switchers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: US Historic Review for Broadcast Switchers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.2 Canada



7.3 Europe

A. Market Analysis

A Mature yet Growing Market

Automation Drives the European Broadcasting Industry



7.4 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market for Broadcast Switchers

Emphasis on TV Digitization Triggers Opportunities

Analog Switch-Off in Select Asia-Pacific Countries

China & India: The Two Important Markets



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 51)

The United States (28)

(28) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (6)

(6) Europe (7)

(7) France (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (4)

(4)

Rest of Europe (2)

(2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)

(Excluding Japan) (7) Middle East (1)

