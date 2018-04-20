Global Bromine Business 2018: Leading Players are Albemarle, Israel Chemicals Ltd, Jordan Bromine, LANXESS/Chemtura

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2014 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bromine in Metric Tons by the following Application Areas:

Flame Retardants

Drilling Fluids

Organic Intermediates

Water-Treatment Chemicals

Other Applications.

The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Albemarle Corporation ( USA )

) Arab Potash Company ( Jordan )

) Chemada Fine Chemicals Company Ltd. ( Israel )

) Clearon Corporation ( USA )

) DowDuPont Inc. ( USA )

) Gulf Resources Inc., ( China )

) Hindustan Salts Limited ( India )

) Honeywell International Inc. ( USA )

) Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) ( Israel )

) ICL-IP America, Inc. ( USA )

) Jordan Bromine Company Ltd. ( Jordan )

) LANXESS AG ( Germany )

( ) MORRE-TEC Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Oceanchem Group ( China )

) Perekop Bromine ( Ukraine )

) Shouguang Luyuan Salt Chemical Co. Ltd ( China )

) Solaris ChemTech Industries Ltd. ( India )

) Tata Chemicals Ltd. ( India )

) Tetra technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Tosoh Corporation ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Bromine: An Introductory Prelude

Global Market Outlook

New Applications to Play Key Role in Future Growth

Asia-Pacific: The Largest & Fastest Growing Regional Market

China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific's Predominance

Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Robust

Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth

Competitive Scenario

ICL Dominates the World Bromine Market

Bromine Reserves & Production Statistics



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Flame Retardants: The Primary End-Use Market for Bromine

Eco-Friendly Polymeric Flame Retardants to Drive Future Growth of BFRs Market

Concerns over BFRs Usage in Electronics Casings

Increasing Activity in the Oil & Gas Sector Bodes Well for Brominated Drilling Fluids

Brominated Organic Intermediates Aid Market Expansion

Bromine Based Flow Batteries for Grid Energy Storage Systems

Key Advantages of Large Scale Electrochemical Energy Storage Technologies

Energy Storage Technologies: Key Features Comparison for NaS Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, and Flow Battery Technology

Novel Opportunities through R&D of Grid Electricity Storage Batteries

Rubber Industry Enhances Prospects of Brominated Organic Intermediates

Growing Use Case of Bromobutyl Rubber

Bromine Compounds Assume Critical Importance in Water Treatment Applications

End-Use Application Areas in Industrial Water Treatment Sector and Role of Bromine

Growing Image in Mercury Emissions Reduction: Strong Growth Driver

Effectiveness of Calcium Bromide in Reducing Mercury Emission

Bromine Gains Traction in Pharmaceutical Compounds & Catalysts

Brominated Pesticides Seek to Foray Agricultural Sector

Market Issues & Challenges

Environmental Issues Continue to Niggle Market Prospects

Alternatives to Methyl Bromide

Need of the Hour



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Production Methods

Air Blowing Process

Steaming Out Process

Derivatives of Bromine

Various forms of Bromine

Calcium Bromide (CaBr2)

Potassium Bromide (KBr)

Methyl Bromide

Legal Issues Related to Methyl Bromide

Sodium Bromide

Applications of Bromine

Flame Retardants

Drilling Fluids

Organic Compounds

Water Treatment Chemicals

Other End-Uses

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical Industry

Automobile Industry

Photography



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

ICL Innovation Develops Bromine-based Perovskite Material

Primus Power Launches Second-Generation Zinc Bromine Flow Battery

Threshold Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Tarloxotinib Bromide

WEW Introduced 8,350-Liter (2,205-Gal-Lon) Bromine Tank

Boehringer Ingelheim Rolls Out STIOLTO RESPIMAT

Elestor Develops Hydrogen Bromide Flow Battery

ICL Installs Bromine-Based Battery



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

ICL to Divest St. Louis-based Fire Safety & Oil Additives Businesses to SK Capital

LANXESS Acquires Chemtura

Gulf Resources to Rectify Bromine Factories in China

Gulf Resources Merges Yuxin Chemical & Rongyuan Chemical

Gulf Resources Constructs New Brine Water & Natural Gas Well Field in Sichuan

Tosoh Consolidates Subsidiaries

Great Lakes Solutions Inaugurates New Facility in Arkansas

SCHC Signs Demolition Compensation Agreement with Local Authority

ICL's Industrial Products Segment Divests Clearon

Albemarle Inks an Agreement with ICL

Albemarle Completes Divestiture of Martinswerk Business

Chemtura Exits from HBCD-Based Flame Retardants Market

Chemetall Takes Over Shanghai Chemetall Joint Venture

Albemarle Completes Acquisition of Rockwood Holdings

Tosoh Inks Agreement with Chemtura for Distribution of Emerald Innovation 1000

Gulf Resources Acquires Shouguang City Rongyuan Chemical



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 30 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 31)

The United States (4)

(4) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (2)

(2) Germany (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (1)

(1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (19)

(Excluding Japan) (19) Middle East (5)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jdnxnl/global_bromine?w=5







