Global Bronchial Spasms Treatment Market Set to Reach $505.07 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 4.1%

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Sep, 2023, 18:00 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bronchial Spasms Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bronchial spasms treatment market, valued at USD 351.8 million in 2022, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2031, reaching a market value of USD 505.07 million by 2031. This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and the rising awareness surrounding bronchial spasms treatment.

Market Overview

Bronchial spasms treatment involves medical care for individuals experiencing bronchial spasms, a condition characterized by sudden muscle tightening around the airways, leading to breathing difficulties. Treatment options include medication, inhalers, and supportive services such as pulmonary rehabilitation and breathing exercises. The market's growth is driven by factors like the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases (e.g., asthma and COPD), increasing awareness about bronchial spasms, government initiatives, and a growing demand for innovative treatments.

Technological advancements, particularly in digital health tools like telemedicine and online therapy platforms, have made bronchial spasms treatment more accessible, further expanding its reach and meeting the rising demand for services.

Bronchial Spasms Epidemiology

Globally, approximately 339 million people suffer from asthma, and more than 251 million individuals are affected by COPD. Both conditions can lead to bronchial spasms, increasing the demand for bronchial spasms treatment. It's crucial to recognize that bronchial spasms can vary among individuals, necessitating personalized treatment.

Efforts to improve access to bronchial spasms treatment should consider the unique needs of different age and gender groups, as well as factors like genetics, environment, and lifestyle. Addressing these factors can reduce the burden of respiratory diseases and enhance access to effective treatment for everyone.

Market Segmentation

The bronchial spasms treatment market can be segmented as follows:

Diagnosis Type

  • Imaging Test
  • Spirometry Test
  • Others

Treatment Type

  • Short-acting Bronchodilators
  • Long-acting Bronchodilators
  • Inhaled Steroids
  • Oral or Intravenous Steroids

Distribution Channel

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Homecare Settings
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Bronchial Spasms Treatment Market Analysis

The global bronchial spasms treatment market has experienced significant growth, driven by factors like increasing respiratory disease prevalence, awareness about bronchial spasms, and demand for innovative treatments. North America leads the market due to high respiratory disease prevalence, a well-established healthcare system, and substantial investment in respiratory health R&D.

Europe is another significant market with countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France at the forefront. The region benefits from a large population, growing respiratory health awareness, and government initiatives. Asia Pacific is witnessing substantial market growth driven by its large population, increasing awareness of respiratory health, and adoption of digital respiratory health technologies.

Key Market Players

Key players in the bronchial spasms treatment market include:

  • Novartis International AG
  • GSK plc
  • Merck & Co., Inc
  • AstraZeneca plc
  • C. H. Boehringer Sohn Co. KG
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  • Viatris Inc
  • Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc
  • Amphstar Pharmaceuticals, Inc
  • Pfizer, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m1owfe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

The Future of North American Surgical Adhesion: Key Insights to 2030

Leading Players Pfizer, AbbVie, and Novartis at the Forefront of Advancements in Plaque Psoriasis Treatment

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.