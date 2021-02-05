Global BTX and Hydrocarbon Separating Adsorbent Market to 2025 - Focus on Activated Carbon-Based Adsorbents & Long-term Collaboration with End-Use Industry

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global BTX and Hydrocarbon Separating Adsorbent Market: Focus on Products, End Use and Application, Regeneration Power, Sales Mode and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbents market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% on the basis of value during the forecast period 2020-2025.

The global BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbents market is currently in a nascent phase. Rising demand for BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbents from oil and gas industries, along with the refineries and petrochemical industries, is expected to boost the market.



The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to restrain the fresh demand due to short term disruption in the supply chain. Moreover, initiatives for developing new adsorbent products by the institutes and companies are anticipated to accelerate the market growth in the coming years.

Scope of the Global BTX and Hydrocarbon Separating Adsorbents Market

The global BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbents market report includes comprehensive coverage of various segments such as product type, regeneration/reactivation power, sales mode, and application along with end-use industries. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbents market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, supply chain, demand-supply-analysis, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.

Global BTX and Hydrocarbon Separating Adsorbents Market Segmentation

The global BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbents market is further segmented on the basis of product type, regeneration/reactivation capabilities, application along with end-use industries, and region. The molecular sieve-based adsorbent segment followed by activated carbon-based adsorbents dominated the global BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbents market in 2019.

While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the analyzed industry. The report also analyzes the prevalence of different types of key adsorbent manufacturers.

The global BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbents market is segregated by region under seven segments, namely North America, South America, Europe, the U.K., Middle East and Africa, China, and Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Why are BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbents required in the market? How has the BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbent market evolved over the years?

Which type of BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbent is anticipated to dominate the market in the next five years?

What are the driving and restraining factors affecting the BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbent market?

How are the future trends expected to impact the BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbent market in the coming years?

What are the opportunities for players in the BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbent market?

How is the demand for BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbent market expected to change with the stringent regulatory landscape?

What are the applications and corresponding end-use industries driving the demand for BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbents?

Which region/country is the major consumer of the BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbent market?

Which country/region is expected to emerge as a potential revenue-generating pocket during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What are the business strategies adopted by major players in the BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbent market?

Which end-user industry is expected to dominate the BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbent market by 2025?

How are the prices of products expected to behave in the next five years, and what are their impact on the BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbent market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the BTX and hydrocarbon separating business across the supply chain globally?

Which key organizations are involved in the research and development for BTX and Hydrocarbon separating adsorbent products?

How is the demand-supply curve for BTX and Hydrocarbon separating adsorbent expected to shift over the years (2019-2025)?

What are customer attributes across various countries for product adoption?

Does the adoption of BTX and Hydrocarbon separating adsorbent expected to impact the profit and operation of end-user industry?

How is the sales channel projected to evolve over the forecast period?

Industry Outlook



Trends

Increasing Adoption in Colder Geographies

Removal of BTX and Heavy Hydrocarbons for LNG Pre-Treatment

Integration of Petrochemical Plants Producing Olefins, Diolefins and Polymers

Single Source Solutions Provider

Improving Product Quality

Business Dynamics



Business Drivers

Impact of Business Drivers

Shifting Fuel Specification Demands

Trouble-Free Plant Operation

Reduction in Operational Costs

Growing Demand for Molecular Sieves

Efficient After-Sales Service

BTX and Hydrocarbon Removal from Refinery Wastewater and Environmental Regulations

Business Challenges

Impact of Business Challenges

Consolidated Market: Minimal Market Players

Requirement of Highly Skilled Labor

End-Use Industry in Collaboration with Suppliers

Impact of COVID-19

Business Strategies

Product Developments

Market Developments

Corporate Strategies

Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

Business Opportunities

Impact of Business Opportunities

Rising Demand for Solvent-Free Adsorbents

Targeting the North America Market

Focus on Activated Carbon-Based Adsorbents

Focus on Long-term Collaboration with End-Use Industry

Companies Mentioned



Axens Group

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

CECA SA (Arkema Group)

(Arkema Group) Clariant AG

Dow Inc.

Guild Associates, Inc.

Hengye Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

JACOBI CARBONS GROUP (Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.)

Kuraray Co., Ltd

Pall Corporation

W. R. Grace & Co.

Zeochem AG

Zeolyst International

