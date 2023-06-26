Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2030 - Implementation of Smart Buildings and Smart Cities Boosts Prospects for BEMS

26 Jun, 2023, 20:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.3% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 13.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.3% CAGR
The Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 10.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Despite COVID-19 Crisis Curtailing Growth in the Short-Term, Long-Term Prospects Remain Optimistic for the World BEMS Industry
- An Introduction to Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS)
- BEMS Components
- Advantages of BEMS
- BEMS Envisage Symbolic Shift of Building Environment toward Higher Efficiency
- BMS & EMS: Complementary Technologies for Boosting Energy Efficiency
- Key Concerns with BEMS
- Energy Management Technologies Address Pressing Need to Curb Energy Usage and Carbon Footprint
- Worldwide Energy Efficiency Solutions Market by End-Use Sector (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Buildings, Industry, Transport, and Others
- Riding High on Inherent Advantages, BEMS to Leap in Right Direction
- Spiraling Demand for Electricity: The Underlying Factor Spurring Need for Efficient Energy Management
- Projected Global Demand for Primary Energy (Mtoe) and Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
- Unwavering Focus on Energy Savings & Volatile Energy Prices to Catalyze BEMS Market in Long Term
- BEMS Emerge as Indispensable Technological Component of Building Projects
- Outlook
- North America and Europe Dominate Global BEMS Market
- Favorable Legislative Regime Remains Primary Force behind Adoption of Smart Building Energy Management Solutions
- Energy Efficiency Goals and Government Directives to Buoy European BEMS Market
- Emerging Economies Led by Asia-Pacific to Dictate Growth Momentum
- World Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Building Energy Management Ecosystem Emerges as Convergence Point for Multiple Industries
- Market Leaders Shape BEMS' Competitive Landscape
- Intense Competition Catalyzes Innovation
- BEMS Creates Opportunities for Big Data Analytics for Buildings
- Vendors Step up Focus on Marketing Offerings
- ESCOs Well Positioned to Capture BEMS Market
- Opportunities Exist for Synergies among BEMS, BACS, BMS Vendors
- BEMS Vendors, System Integrators Join Hands with ESCOs, Software Providers to Deliver EEM Systems
- Recent Market Activity
- Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Regulatory Pressure to Curb Energy Wastage and Carbon Emissions: A Major Growth Driver
- Smart Building Technologies Drive BEMS Market
- Technological Advancements to Fuel Adoption
- Increasing Acceptance of Sustainable Technologies Fuel BEMS Growth
- BEMS Plays Key Role in Green Building Movement
- Green Buildings Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Construction Sector
- Implementation of Smart Buildings and Smart Cities Boosts Prospects for BEMS
- BEMS Proves a Cost-Effective Option for Interfacing Smart Buildings Effectively With Smart Grids
- Global Smart Grid Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) by Application (2013-2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of CAPEX for AMI/Smart Meters, Communications Infrastructure, Distribution Automation, Information Technology Systems, Substation Automation, and Others
- Global Smart Meter Annual Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
- BEMS & IoT Unleash Energy and Operating Efficiency Gains for Smart Buildings
- Emergence of IoT and Cloud Infrastructure: A Potential Game Changer for BEMS Market
- Using IoT for Making Energy Management More Consistent
- Small and Medium Buildings Present a Lucrative Untapped Market for BEMS
- Falling Hardware Costs, and Managed BEMS Services to Overcome Cost and Complexity Hurdles
- Introduction of Renewable Energy Standards and Policies Fuel Growth for BEMS Market
- Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries
- Building Energy Management Market: Key Trends
- Digital Twinning
- Software-as-a-Future-Proof Solution
- Commoditization of Hardware in Small and Medium-Sized Buildings (SMB) Landscape
- Evolution of Facility Manager as Enterprise Application Manager
- Future Trends in Commercial Energy Management Space
- Tunable White Lighting
- Smart Lighting and Internet of Things
- Energy Management Systems
- Increasing Usage of Solar Energy
- Smart Metering to Control Energy Demands
- Renewable Energy Sources for Sustainable Power
- Role of Analytics and Data
- Regulations and Standards: An Overview
- Green Building Standards and Regulations
- US Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)
- Green Globes: An Alternative to LEED Certification
- LEED Vs Green Globes
- International Code Council's 2012 International Green Construction Code (IgCC)
- ANSI/ASHRAE/USGBC/IES Standard 189.1-2011: Standard for the Design of High-Performance Green Buildings Except Low-Rise Residential Buildings (ASHRAE 189.1)
- ICC 700-2012: 2012 National Green Building Standard (ICC 700)
- The International Living Future Institute's Living Building Challenge
- Government Mandates for Energy Efficiency
- Focus on Green Certification Programs for Individual Building Elements
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 101 Featured)
- ABB Ltd.
- Accruent Inc.
- Azbil Corporation
- BuildingIQ Pty Ltd.
- C3.ai, Inc.
- Carma Industries Inc.
- Daikin Applied
- Enel X
- eSight Energy Ltd.
- General Electric Company
- GridPoint
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Johnson Controls
- Optimum Energy LLC
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ke3p9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article