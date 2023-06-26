Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2030 - Implementation of Smart Buildings and Smart Cities Boosts Prospects for BEMS

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.3% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 13.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.3% CAGR



The Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 10.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Despite COVID-19 Crisis Curtailing Growth in the Short-Term, Long-Term Prospects Remain Optimistic for the World BEMS Industry

An Introduction to Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS)

BEMS Components

Advantages of BEMS

BEMS Envisage Symbolic Shift of Building Environment toward Higher Efficiency

BMS & EMS: Complementary Technologies for Boosting Energy Efficiency

Key Concerns with BEMS

Energy Management Technologies Address Pressing Need to Curb Energy Usage and Carbon Footprint

Worldwide Energy Efficiency Solutions Market by End-Use Sector (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Buildings, Industry, Transport, and Others

Riding High on Inherent Advantages, BEMS to Leap in Right Direction

Spiraling Demand for Electricity: The Underlying Factor Spurring Need for Efficient Energy Management

Projected Global Demand for Primary Energy (Mtoe) and Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Unwavering Focus on Energy Savings & Volatile Energy Prices to Catalyze BEMS Market in Long Term

BEMS Emerge as Indispensable Technological Component of Building Projects

Outlook

North America and Europe Dominate Global BEMS Market

and Europe Dominate Global BEMS Market Favorable Legislative Regime Remains Primary Force behind Adoption of Smart Building Energy Management Solutions

Energy Efficiency Goals and Government Directives to Buoy European BEMS Market

Emerging Economies Led by Asia-Pacific to Dictate Growth Momentum

to Dictate Growth Momentum World Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , Africa , Europe , USA , Canada , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and Competitive Scenario

Building Energy Management Ecosystem Emerges as Convergence Point for Multiple Industries

Market Leaders Shape BEMS' Competitive Landscape

Intense Competition Catalyzes Innovation

BEMS Creates Opportunities for Big Data Analytics for Buildings

Vendors Step up Focus on Marketing Offerings

ESCOs Well Positioned to Capture BEMS Market

Opportunities Exist for Synergies among BEMS, BACS, BMS Vendors

BEMS Vendors, System Integrators Join Hands with ESCOs, Software Providers to Deliver EEM Systems

Recent Market Activity

Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Regulatory Pressure to Curb Energy Wastage and Carbon Emissions: A Major Growth Driver

Smart Building Technologies Drive BEMS Market

Technological Advancements to Fuel Adoption

Increasing Acceptance of Sustainable Technologies Fuel BEMS Growth

BEMS Plays Key Role in Green Building Movement

Green Buildings Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Construction Sector

Implementation of Smart Buildings and Smart Cities Boosts Prospects for BEMS

BEMS Proves a Cost-Effective Option for Interfacing Smart Buildings Effectively With Smart Grids

Global Smart Grid Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) by Application (2013-2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of CAPEX for AMI/Smart Meters, Communications Infrastructure, Distribution Automation, Information Technology Systems, Substation Automation, and Others

Global Smart Meter Annual Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

BEMS & IoT Unleash Energy and Operating Efficiency Gains for Smart Buildings

Emergence of IoT and Cloud Infrastructure: A Potential Game Changer for BEMS Market

Using IoT for Making Energy Management More Consistent

Small and Medium Buildings Present a Lucrative Untapped Market for BEMS

Falling Hardware Costs, and Managed BEMS Services to Overcome Cost and Complexity Hurdles

Introduction of Renewable Energy Standards and Policies Fuel Growth for BEMS Market

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Building Energy Management Market: Key Trends

Digital Twinning

Software-as-a-Future-Proof Solution

Commoditization of Hardware in Small and Medium-Sized Buildings (SMB) Landscape

Evolution of Facility Manager as Enterprise Application Manager

Future Trends in Commercial Energy Management Space

Tunable White Lighting

Smart Lighting and Internet of Things

Energy Management Systems

Increasing Usage of Solar Energy

Smart Metering to Control Energy Demands

Renewable Energy Sources for Sustainable Power

Role of Analytics and Data

Regulations and Standards: An Overview

Green Building Standards and Regulations

US Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)

Green Globes: An Alternative to LEED Certification

LEED Vs Green Globes

International Code Council's 2012 International Green Construction Code (IgCC)

ANSI/ASHRAE/USGBC/IES Standard 189.1-2011: Standard for the Design of High-Performance Green Buildings Except Low-Rise Residential Buildings (ASHRAE 189.1)

ICC 700-2012: 2012 National Green Building Standard (ICC 700)

The International Living Future Institute's Living Building Challenge

Government Mandates for Energy Efficiency

Focus on Green Certification Programs for Individual Building Elements

