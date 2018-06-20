Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Report 2018: Increasing Demand for Automated Models in Architecture

The Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends market is witnessing is increasing demand for automated models in architecture, improved 3d laser scanning and growth in modular manufacturing.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing demand for automated models in architecture

3.1.2 Improved 3D Laser Scanning

3.1.3 Growth in Modular Manufacturing

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, By Software Deployment

4.1 On Premise Software

4.2 Cloud-based Software



5 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, By Type

5.1 Software

5.1.1 On Premise Software Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.1.1.1 Sustainability

5.1.1.2 Structures

5.1.1.3 Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP)

5.1.1.4 Facility Management

5.1.1.5 Construction

5.1.1.6 Architectural Design

5.2 Services

5.2.1.1 Software Support and Maintenance

5.2.1.2 Project Management Support



6 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, By Project Life cycle

6.1 Pre-Construction

6.2 Operation

6.3 Construction



7 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, By End User

7.1 Educational Institutes and Commercial Spaces

7.2 Energy Generation Facilities

7.3 Factories and Warehouses

7.4 Government Buildings

7.5 Houses and Apartments

7.6 Rail Transit and Aviation

7.7 Roads, Bridges, and Highways

7.8 Water and Wastewater

7.9 Dams and Others



8 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Vectorworks, Inc.

10.2 Trimble, Inc.

10.3 Tekla Corporation

10.4 Technodigit SARL

10.5 Synchro Software

10.6 SierraSoft, Innovaya

10.7 Safe Software, Inc.

10.8 PointCab GmbH

10.9 Nemetschek Group

10.10 Microsoft Corporation

10.11 Inc., Leica

10.12 Gexcel srl

10.13 Geo-Plus

10.14 FARO Technologies

10.15 ClearEdge3D

10.16 Bentley Systems, Inc.

10.17 AVEVA Group plc

10.18 Autodesk, Inc.

10.19 Assemble Systems



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z7s74v/global_building?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-building-information-modeling-bim-extraction-software-market-report-2018-increasing-demand-for-automated-models-in-architecture-300669407.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

