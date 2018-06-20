Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Report 2018: Increasing Demand for Automated Models in Architecture

DUBLIN, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends market is witnessing is increasing demand for automated models in architecture, improved 3d laser scanning and growth in modular manufacturing.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 End User Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increasing demand for automated models in architecture
3.1.2 Improved 3D Laser Scanning
3.1.3 Growth in Modular Manufacturing
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, By Software Deployment
4.1 On Premise Software
4.2 Cloud-based Software
5 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, By Type
5.1 Software
5.1.1 On Premise Software Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
5.1.1.1 Sustainability
5.1.1.2 Structures
5.1.1.3 Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP)
5.1.1.4 Facility Management
5.1.1.5 Construction
5.1.1.6 Architectural Design
5.2 Services
5.2.1.1 Software Support and Maintenance
5.2.1.2 Project Management Support
6 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, By Project Life cycle
6.1 Pre-Construction
6.2 Operation
6.3 Construction
7 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, By End User
7.1 Educational Institutes and Commercial Spaces
7.2 Energy Generation Facilities
7.3 Factories and Warehouses
7.4 Government Buildings
7.5 Houses and Apartments
7.6 Rail Transit and Aviation
7.7 Roads, Bridges, and Highways
7.8 Water and Wastewater
7.9 Dams and Others
8 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.3 Product Launch & Expansions
9.4 Other Activities
10 Leading Companies
10.1 Vectorworks, Inc.
10.2 Trimble, Inc.
10.3 Tekla Corporation
10.4 Technodigit SARL
10.5 Synchro Software
10.6 SierraSoft, Innovaya
10.7 Safe Software, Inc.
10.8 PointCab GmbH
10.9 Nemetschek Group
10.10 Microsoft Corporation
10.11 Inc., Leica
10.12 Gexcel srl
10.13 Geo-Plus
10.14 FARO Technologies
10.15 ClearEdge3D
10.16 Bentley Systems, Inc.
10.17 AVEVA Group plc
10.18 Autodesk, Inc.
10.19 Assemble Systems
