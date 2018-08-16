Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Estimates & Forecasts 2016-2024 - Trend towards Zero Energy Building Constructions

DUBLIN, Aug 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) in terms of Annual Installation Capacity in Kilowatts.





The Global market is further analyzed by the following Segments:





Architectural

Roofing

Others

The report profiles 85 companies including many key and niche players such as:





Solar Panel/Module Manufacturers

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Canadian Solar, Inc. ( Canada )

) Greatcell Solar Limited ( Australia )

) First Solar, Inc. ( USA )

) Hanergy Holding Group Ltd. ( China )

) Global Solar Energy, Inc. ( USA )

) Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Heliatek GmbH ( Germany )

) Sharp Corporation ( Japan )

) Trina Solar ( China )

( ) Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Yingli Green Energy Holding ( China )

) BIPV Product Manufacturers/Suppliers

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) BELECTRIC GmbH ( Germany )

) CertainTeed Corporation ( USA )

) Ertex solartechnik GmbH ( Austria )

) Onyx Solar Energy S.L. ( Spain )

) Romag (UK)

Scheuten Glas Nederland B.V. ( Netherlands )

Key Topics Covered:





1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



BIPV



An Integrated, Economically Viable and Non Renewable Energy Source for Buildings



BIPV: The New Age "Building Envelope Material" and "Power Generator"



Shift towards Green Technologies and Government Support BIPV Installations



Outlook



Growth Drivers in a Nutshell



Developed Countries Lead Market, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth



Commercial Sector Leads BIPV Installations



Growing Use of BIPV in Rooftop and Architectural Applications



BIPV Roofing Market



Residential Building Activity Favors Growth



C-Si Technology Continues to Hold Ground in the BIPV Market



CIGS



An Emerging Thin Film Technology Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Potential



Growing Focus on Renewable Sources of Energy Favors Market Growth



Percentage of Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Robust Growth for Solar PV Industry: Promising Outlook for BIPV Market



Government Participation in Boosting Solar Energy: Critical to Market Fortunes



Growth Barriers/Restraints



Absence of BIPV Specific Standards and Codes



Variation in Measurement Units in Building Sector and PV Industry



Lack of Proper Awareness



Short Duration of Warranty Period for PV Modules



Threat of Competitive Renewable Energy Technologies



A Glance at Competitive Renewable Energy Technologies/Solutions



Others Major Barriers to Growth



Competitive Landscape



BIPV Market Presents Opportunities for Glass Industry Players



Dow Exits CIGS Solar Shingles Market



Bankruptcy of Solar PV Players



Implications for the BIPV Market







2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS



Spiraling Demand for Electricity Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver



Population Growth & Rapid Pace of Urbanization Aids Market Growth



Trend towards Zero Energy Building Constructions



An Opportunity for BIPV Market



BIPV



A Vital Element of Smart Cities Initiative



Financial Incentives for Solar PV & BIPV: A Strong Growth Driver



Focus on Energy Efficient Constructions to Drive Prospects for BIPV



Multifunctionality Image Spurs Wider Adoption



Product/Technology Advancements to Back Market Growth



SmartWire Connection Technology (SWCT)



Metal Wrap Through (MWT) Technology



Perovskite Materials



PERC Technology



Organic Solar PV Cells



Dyscrete Building Material



Solar Cloth PVs: A Promising Future



BIPV-T Systems: The Latest in Solar Roofing Technology



BIPV-T Systems for Retrofit Projects



Development of Customized PV Systems: A Key Focus Area



BIPV System in Retrofit Projects: Favorable Prospects in Store



Retrofit BIPV Solutions for Historical Buildings



Solar Tiles and Roofing Shingles Grow in Popularity



Solar-Ready Roofs Gaining Acceptance in Commercial and Residential Buildings



BIPV Glass Market: High Growth on Offer



Technologies used in BIPV Glass



Colored Photovoltaics Systems Set to Gain Momentum



Resurgent Activity in Non-Residential Sector Spurs Growth in BIPV Glass Market



Flexible Thin Film Photovoltaics Gain Attention







3. A GLANCE AT BIPV-RELATED STANDARDS & CODES



Introduction



Why Standards are Needed in BIPV Industry?



International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Standards



IEC 61646 and IEC 61215



IEC 61730



IEC 61724



Underwriters Laboratory (UL) Standards



UL 1703



UL 1741



UL 4703



UL 790







4. BUILDING INTEGRATED PHOTOVOLTAICS (BIPV) - AN OVERVIEW







5. PRODUCT DEVELOPMENTS/ INTRODUCTIONS



Midsummer Introduces BIPV System



Solarcentury Introduces new BIPV Solar Roof System



Yingli Unveils CleanARC Anti-Reflective (AR) Glass Coating







6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Greatcell Solar Inks Non-Binding Agreement with JinkoSolar



Specific Consortium Wins UK Funding for Indian BIPV Project



Avancis and Sunpartner Enter into Partnership for BIPV Market



NSG Group Collaborates with Solaria



Clayton Acquires Romag



Dow Chemical Sells Solar Shingle Business



AGC and Solaria Enter into Strategic Partnership



Virte Solar Enters into Agreement with Miasol for BIPV Roofing Systems



Tesla Collaborates with SolarCity for Unveiling Solar Roof System



SolarCity to Produce BIPV Residential Roofing System in New York Facility



Onyx Solar to Build New BIPV Factory



Orange Solar to Establish a New Solar Module Factory



Hanergy Inaugurates New Thin-Film Retail Stores



Heliatek Supplies HeliaFilm Substrate to BIOPV Project in Singapore



Fujian Apollo Enters into Agreements with Mongolia Manshi Investment Group and Baota Petrochemical Group



Solarwatt Acquires and Rebrands Centrosolar's French and Benelux Units



Fujian Apollo Bags US$660 Million Order from Shangdong Macrolink



Hanergy TF Announces Supply Deals with Hanergy Group for Thin- Film Products



Hanwha SolarOne Acquires Hanwha Q CELLS



Dyesol Inks HOA with Nesli DSC



Heliatek Successfully Installs HeliaFilm Solar Film on PVC- Based Membrane Air Dome



SunEdison and Adani Sign MoU to Set Up PV Manufacturing Plant







7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS







8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







