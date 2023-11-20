Global Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Industry Leaders - Electrolux, LG, BSH Hausgerate, Whirlpool, Panasonic, Samsung, Haier, Dimplex, Miele, and Hafele

DUBLIN , Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Product Type (Built-in Ovens & Microwaves, Built-in Hobs, Built-in Dishwashers, Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global built-in kitchen appliances market is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period on account of rising new product offerings by market players, increasing online presence of built-in kitchen appliances brands, etc.

The popularity of built-in kitchen appliances is on the rise among consumers due to several advantages they offer. Firstly, they feature sleek and minimalist designs that enhance the overall aesthetics of the kitchen. Additionally, their seamless construction reduces spaces where dirt and dust can accumulate, making them easier to clean and maintain, thus promoting hygiene.

Built-in appliances are also known for their energy efficiency and durability, providing long-term benefits to homeowners. As more homes and apartments incorporate open living spaces with integrated kitchenettes, the need for attractive and unobtrusive kitchen designs has grown.

The precise positioning of integrated appliances within the kitchen layout is a significant advantage that appeals to consumers, as it ensures functionality without disrupting the overall living space. These factors contribute to the increasing consumer preference for built-in kitchen appliances.

Rising Awareness Among Consumers Fueling the Market Growth

Built-in kitchen appliances are gaining popularity among consumers. Built-in kitchen appliance brands are adopting several marketing strategies to attract more consumers. For instance, in 2022, Whirlpool showcased its latest appliance innovations at the Pacific Coast Builders' Conference in San Francisco.

The showcased product line consists of NEW KitchenAid 29.4 Cu. Ft. 48" Built-In Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser, JennAir 30" Panel-Ready Built-In Column Freezer, and Whirlpool 5.3 Cu. Ft. Electric 5-in-1 Air Fry Oven. These strategies are spreading awareness among consumers regarding the presence of such technological products in the market and prompting consumers to purchase them, thus contributing to the overall sales of built-in kitchen appliances worldwide.

Wide Offerings By Market Players Aiding the Market Growth

Consumers are increasingly looking for a wide variety of options to attain good quality products. Therefore, the built-in appliances market players are emphasizing launching products to expand their product portfolio and expand their consumer base. For instance, in 2022, Samsung Electronics launched its collection of new Bespoke product lines in Europe.

The new product line consists of the Bespoke AIT laundry lineup, the Bespoke AIT Oven, and the Bespoke Infinite Line. Similarly, in 2022, Crompton launched its new built-in kitchen appliance products in Pune, India. The product line consists of 38 models consisting of chimneys, gas hobs, built-in ovens, built-in microwaves, and dishwashers.

Therefore, to cater to the increasing demand, built-in kitchen appliances market players are focusing on launching new products and expanding their product portfolio. These factors are anticipated to further enhance the market growth of the built-in kitchen appliances market in the forecast period.

Changing Consumer Preferences Boosting the Market Growth

To cater to the increasing demand, built-in kitchen appliances market players are focusing on launching new innovative products and expanding their product portfolio. Such factors are projected to further expand the market growth of the built-in kitchen appliances market in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global built-in kitchen appliances market.

  • AB Electrolux
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • BSH Hausgerate GmbH
  • Whirlpool Corporation
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Haier Group
  • Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Limited
  • Miele & Cie. KG
  • Hafele SE & Co KG

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Need for Compact Space
  • Advanced Technology
  • Wide Variety of Options by Market Players

Market Trends & Developments

  • Rising Demand for Modular Kitchen
  • Growing Distribution Channels
  • Unique Marketing Strategies
  • Increasing Demand from Food Industry
  • Rising Consumer Awareness

Challenges

  • High Prices
  • Difficult to Repair than Freestanding Counterparts

Voice of Customer Analysis (B2C Model Analysis)

  • Sample Size Determination
  • Respondent Demographics
  • By Gender
  • By Age
  • By Occupation
  • Brand Awareness
  • Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
  • Challenges Faced Post Purchase

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market

  • Impact Assessment Model
  • Key Segments Impacted
  • Key Regions Impacted
  • Key Countries Impacted
  • Key Distribution Channel Impacted

Report Scope:

Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market, By Product Type:

  • Built-in Ovens & Microwaves
  • Built-in Hobs
  • Built-in Dishwashers
  • Built-in Refrigerators
  • Built-in Hoods
  • Built-in Ranges
  • Others

Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Direct/Distributor Sales
  • Multi-Branded Stores
  • Exclusive Stores
  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
  • Online

Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Vietnam
  • Indonesia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • UAE
  • Turkey
  • Egypt
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia

