Global Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market 2018-2025 by Speed, Track Length, Technology, Application, Propulsion, Component, and Region

The bullet train/high-speed rail market is estimated to be 3,626 Units in 2018 and is projected to reach 5,287 by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.54% from 2018 to 2025. The key growth driver for the bullet train/high-speed rail market is the rising need for mass public transit to reduce traffic congestion and journey time.



The electric propulsion segment is estimated to be the largest as well as the fastest growing market segment in 2018. The segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace due to its energy-efficient operation with high operating speed for high-speed trains. Also, the government authorities of various countries are encouraging energy-efficient transporting modes which in turn boosting the growth of the electric propulsion segment of the bullet train/high-speed rail market.



The segment, by speed, in the range of 300-399 km/h for bullet train/high-speed rail is estimated to be the largest as well as the fastest growing market, by volume, during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the inclination of railway authorities of numerous countries to enhance the speed of high-speed train fleet to improve rail transit modes. Also, expansion of HSR lines is fueling the demand for enhancing the speed of bullet trains by passengers to reduce the journey time.



By technology, the wheel on rail segment is estimated to be the largest market, by volume, during the forecast period. The rising demand for rapid mass transit to reduce traffic congestion is majorly responsible for the estimated growth of the wheel on rail technology. However, the maglev technology is projected to record the fastest growth in the coming years for the bullet train/high-speed rail market. The high adoption rate of the maglev technology in the bullet train/high-speed rail market is estimated to make it the fastest growing segment.



The bullet train/high-speed rail market for the passenger segment is anticipated to show the largest growth during the forecast period. The increasing ridership for high-speed rail is expected to propel the growth of the passenger segment in the bullet train/high-speed rail market. The freight segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the consistent technological advancements in the bullet train/high-speed rail market.



Axle and wheelset components of bullet train/high-speed rail, by component, are likely to witness the fastest growth as well as largest share in the bullet train/high-speed rail market. These components are installed in large numbers in a bullet train/high-speed rail making it the leading component in terms of growth.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest bullet train/high-speed rail market by 2025. The need for rapid mass transit to reduce the traffic congestion and journey time is the principal driving factor governing the growth in this region. The large HSR line infrastructure in countries such as China and Japan is expected to put the Asia Pacific region at the leading position in 2018 as well. The rising demand for energy-efficient transport coupled with the demand for luxury in transportation are the factors boosting the growth of the bullet train/high-speed rail market in the European region.



The key factor restraining the growth of the bullet train/high-speed rail market is the high capital investment and operating costs of the high-speed rail network. In addition to this, the acquisition of land is a crucial factor offering a challenge to the growth of the bullet train/high-speed rail market. The bullet train/high-speed rail market is dominated by a few global players and comprises several regional players.



Some of the key manufacturers operating in the market are Bombardier (Canada), Alstom (France), Siemens (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), and ABB (Switzerland).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

4.2 Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Share, By Country

4.3 Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market, By Propulsion

4.4 Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market, By Speed

4.5 Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market, By Technology

4.6 Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market, By Application

4.7 Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market For Automotive, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 High-Speed Rail Network, By Country

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Need To Reduce Traffic Congestion And Journey Time

5.3.1.2 Rise In Demand For Energy Efficient Transport

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Capital Investment And Operating Costs Of High-Speed Rail Network

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Inclination Of Emerging Countries Towards High-Speed Train For Rapid Transit

5.3.3.2 Increasing Demand For Comfort In Transportation

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Difficulties In Acquiring Land For High-Speed Train Infrastructure

5.4 Macro Indicator Analysis

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.1.1 Need For Rapid Mass Transit Through Energy Efficient Transport

5.4.1.2 Gdp (Usd Billion)

5.4.1.3 Gni Per Capita, Atlas Method (Usd)

5.4.1.4 Gdp Per Capita Ppp (Usd)

5.4.2 Macro Indicators Influencing The Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market For Top 3 Countries

5.4.2.1 China

5.4.2.2 France

5.4.2.3 Japan



6 Technology Overview

6.1 Hyperloop - The Future Of Transportation

6.2 Articulated And Non-Articulated Train

6.3 Tilting And Non-Tilting Train

6.4 Autonomous Train



7 Bullet Train/ High-Speed Rail Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Passenger

7.3 Freight



8 Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Axle

8.3 Wheel Set

8.4 Transformer

8.5 Converter

8.6 Traction Motor

8.7 Traction System

8.8 Pantograph



9 Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market, By Propulsion

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Diesel

9.3 Electric

9.4 Dual



10 Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market, By Speed

10.1 Introduction

10.2 200-299 Kmph

10.3 300-399 Kmph

10.4 400-499 Kmph

10.5 Above 500 Kmph



11 Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market, By Technology

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Wheel On Rail

11.3 Maglev



12 Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market, By Track Length

12.1 Introduction

12.2 China

12.2.1 Operational High-Speed Rail In China

12.2.2 Under Construction High-Speed Rail Lines In China

12.3 Japan

12.3.1 Operational High-Speed Rail In Japan

12.3.2 Under Construction High-Speed Rail Lines In Japan

12.4 South Korea

12.4.1 Operational High-Speed Rail In South Korea

12.4.2 Under Construction High-Speed Rail Lines In South Korea

12.4.3 Long Term Plan High-Speed Rail Lines In South Korea

12.5 Turkey

12.5.1 Operational High-Speed Rail In Turkey

12.5.2 Under Construction High-Speed Rail Lines In Turkey

12.5.3 Long Term Plan For High-Speed Rail Lines In Turkey

12.6 France

12.6.1 Operational High-Speed Rail In France

12.6.2 Under Construction High-Speed Rail Train Lines In France

12.6.3 Long Term Plan For High-Speed Rail Lines In France

12.7 Germany

12.7.1 Operational High-Speed Rail In Germany

12.7.2 Under Construction High-Speed Rail Lines In Germany

12.7.3 Long Term Plan For High-Speed Rail Lines In Germany

12.8 Italy

12.8.1 Operational High-Speed Rail In Italy

12.8.2 Under Construction High-Speed Rail Lines In Italy

12.8.3 Long Term Plan For High-Speed Rail Lines In Italy

12.9 Spain

12.9.1 Operational High-Speed Rail In Spain

12.9.2 Under Construction High-Speed Rail Lines In Spain

12.9.3 Long Term Plan For High-Speed Rail Lines In Spain

12.10 UK

12.10.1 Operational High-Speed Rail In The Uk

12.10.2 Long Term Plan For High-Speed Rail Lines In The Uk

12.11 US

12.11.1 Operational High-Speed Rail In The Us

12.11.2 Under Construction High-Speed Rail Lines In The Us

12.11.3 Long Term Plan For High-Speed Rail Lines In The Us



13 Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market, By Region



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Bombardier

15.2 Alstom

15.3 Siemens

15.4 Hitachi

15.5 ABB

15.6 CRRC

15.7 Talgo

15.8 Kawasaki

15.9 Toshiba

15.10 Mitsubishi

15.11 CAF

15.12 Strukton



