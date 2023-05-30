Global Bus Market Report 2023-2028: Sector to Reach $72.3 Billion by 2028 at an 8% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bus Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global bus market attained a value of USD 47.05 billion in 2022. Aided by the increasing focus on sustainable transportation solutions and the rising demand for public transportation across the globe, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 72.31 billion by 2028.



Buses are among the most prevalent modes of public transportation worldwide, providing passengers with efficient, economical, and eco-friendly transportation. Modern buses incorporate advanced features such as enhanced passenger comfort, safety, and accessibility, contributing to their widespread adoption. The escalating demand for public transportation, particularly in urban areas, has led to the growth of the bus market. Buses, with their cost-effectiveness and relatively lower environmental impact, have emerged as a viable alternative to private vehicles in many cities worldwide.



Another factor propelling the growth of the bus market is the rising emphasis on sustainability and the transition to greener transportation solutions. Governments across the globe are introducing stringent regulations and incentives to encourage the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles, including electric and hybrid buses. These initiatives have stimulated the growth of the bus market by driving demand for more environmentally friendly buses.

Advancements in bus technologies have further contributed to the market's expansion. The integration of features such as GPS navigation, real-time passenger information systems, and onboard Wi-Fi has enhanced the overall commuting experience for passengers. Additionally, the implementation of advanced safety measures, such as collision avoidance systems and driver monitoring systems, has improved the safety standards of buses, making them more appealing to consumers.



Growing investments in public transportation infrastructure have also played a crucial role in driving the growth of the market for bus. Furthermore, collaborations between public transport operators and bus manufacturers have led to the customisation of buses, catering to the unique requirements of various regions.

The bus market is witnessing a surge in demand for electric buses due to their numerous environmental and economic benefits. Electric buses, powered by electricity rather than fossil fuels, emit significantly fewer greenhouse gases and pollutants, leading to cleaner air and reduced noise pollution. As governments and public transportation operators worldwide aim to reduce their carbon footprint and operating costs, the adoption of electric buses is expected to accelerate.

The market can be divided on the basis of type, application, fuel type, seat capacity, and region.

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global bus companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

Anhui Ankai Automobile Company

Daimler Truck Holding AG

NFI Group Inc

AB Volvo

Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o

Others

