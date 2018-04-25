Global Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT) Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Ashok Leyland, Daimler, MAN, Marcopolo, Tata Motors & Volvo

The Global Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT) Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.57% during the period 2018-2022.

Global bus rapid transport systems (BRT) market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report also considers the growing preference for different types of BRT system lanes such as open, close, and hybrid systems.

Bus rapid transport systems (BRT) are sophisticated bus-based transit systems that are designed to deliver, cost-effective, efficient, and high capacity public transportation services. These systems also comprise of intelligent transport systems, right-of-way lanes, terminals, and stations.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rapid urbanization across the world. Owing to the growing population and the emergence of medium-sized cities, the coming years will witness a considerable increase in demand for bus rapid transport systems.

One major trend gaining momentum in this market is the adoption of battery driven buses for BRT systems. Electric buses travel more than 40 miles on a single charge and charging stations take about 10 minutes to completely recharge a bus. The benefits of using electric buses include cleaner air, quieter operation, and reduced maintenance cost.



Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the delay in the implementation of BRT system projects. Due to this delay, BRT system operations for passengers are deferred and this will result in huge losses incurred by the governments of various countries.



Key vendors

Ashok Leyland

Daimler

MAN

Marcopolo

Tata Motors

Volvo Group

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 06: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE TYPE

Segmentation by service type

Open BRT system - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Closed BRT system - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Hybrid BRT system - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by service type

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Battery driven electric buses for BRT systems

Surge in high capacity BRT systems

Rise of guided systems for BRT

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



