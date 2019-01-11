Global Bus Tire Market to 2023 with Bridgestone, Continental, Michelin, Pirelli, Goodyear Tire & Rubber & Yokohama Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Bus Tire Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023

Development of specialized tires for electric buses to gain traction in the market. The urgent need to reduce emission levels is helping in the wider adoption of electric vehicles across major economies. The global bus and coaches market is also shifting from conventional buses to electric buses.

Market Overview

Falling rubber prices boosting profit margins of tire manufacturers

The drop-in rubber prices is allowing tire manufacturers to report higher margins as rubber takes up the maximum portion of the cost incurred in manufacturing a tire.

Growing popularity of retreading tires



Retreaded tires for automotive application are tires that allow the replacement of a used tire's tread with a new tread. The growing popularity of retreading tires is a challenge for the global bus tire market.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the bus tire market during the 2019-2023, view this report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Bridgestone and Continental, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the development of specialized tires for electric buses and the falling rubber prices boosting profit margins of tire manufacturers, will provide considerable growth opportunities to bus tire manufactures.



Bridgestone, Continental, MICHELIN, Pirelli & C., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, and THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Replacement tires

OE tires

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 10: TRENDS



PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bridgestone

Continental

Michelin

Pirelli & C.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Yokohama Rubber

