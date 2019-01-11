Global Bus Tire Market to 2023 with Bridgestone, Continental, Michelin, Pirelli, Goodyear Tire & Rubber & Yokohama Dominating

Jan 09, 2019, 08:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Bus Tire Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023

Development of specialized tires for electric buses to gain traction in the market. The urgent need to reduce emission levels is helping in the wider adoption of electric vehicles across major economies. The global bus and coaches market is also shifting from conventional buses to electric buses.

Market Overview

Falling rubber prices boosting profit margins of tire manufacturers

The drop-in rubber prices is allowing tire manufacturers to report higher margins as rubber takes up the maximum portion of the cost incurred in manufacturing a tire.

Growing popularity of retreading tires

Retreaded tires for automotive application are tires that allow the replacement of a used tire's tread with a new tread. The growing popularity of retreading tires is a challenge for the global bus tire market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the bus tire market during the 2019-2023, view this report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Bridgestone and Continental, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the development of specialized tires for electric buses and the falling rubber prices boosting profit margins of tire manufacturers, will provide considerable growth opportunities to bus tire manufactures.

Bridgestone, Continental, MICHELIN, Pirelli & C., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, and THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Comparison by product
  • Replacement tires
  • OE tires
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 10: TRENDS

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bridgestone
  • Continental
  • Michelin
  • Pirelli & C.
  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber
  • The Yokohama Rubber

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h6tpj8/global_bus_tire?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

