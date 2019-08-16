Global Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Report 2019: Revenue Forecasts, Ports Forecasts, and Market Share Analysis 2017-2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Update, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents an in-depth analysis of the key trends impacting the Business carrier Ethernet services market, and includes market revenue forecasts, ports forecasts, and market share analysis.

Carrier Ethernet continues to be the de facto wide area network (WAN) connectivity service choice among businesses of all sizes, due to the benefits it offers: scalability, reliability, and cost-efficient bandwidth. U.S. Business Ethernet market revenues exceeded $6.5 billion in 2018.

The report defines business carrier Ethernet services as services sold by service providers to enterprises or businesses. Ethernet services include all Layer 1/2/3 services sold under different names, including transparent or native LAN, Gigabit Ethernet (GigE), Metro Ethernet, Ethernet private line (EPL), Ethernet virtual private line (EVPL), and virtual private LAN service (VPLS).

Ethernet services delivered over copper, hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC), SONET, DWDM, Layer 2 Ethernet switches, and multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) are included in this study.

The analysis is segmented by:

Transport length (metro versus long haul)

Service type (dedicated versus switched)

Service configuration (point-to-point and multipoint-to-multipoint)

Port speeds (10 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 1 GigE, 10 Gbps, and 100 GE)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary - Market Engineering Measurements

2. Market Definitions & Research Scope

Market Definitions

Research Scope

Notes on Revenue Forecast Segments

3. Total Business Carrier Ethernet Market Analysis

Market Trends

4. Market Forecasts

Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

Total Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023

Total Market Revenue by Transport Length, U.S., 2017-2023

Total Market Revenue Breakdown by Dedicated vs. Switched, U.S., 2017-2023

Total Market - Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast

Total Market - Ports Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023

Total Market - Percent Ports by Speed, U.S., 2017-2023

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Market

Competitive Analysis - Total Market Shares by Revenue, U.S., 2018

Total Market Share Comparison, U.S., 2016 & 2018

6. Metro Segment Breakdown

Metro Segment - Total Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023

Metro Segment - Revenue Breakdown by Switched vs. Dedicated, U.S., 2017-2023

Metro Segment - Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023

Metro Segment - Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023

Metro Switched Segment - Revenue Breakdown by Service Configuration, U.S., 2017-2023

Metro Switched Segment - EVPL Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023

Metro Switched Segment - EVP-LAN Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023

Metro Segment - Market Shares by Revenue, U.S., 2018

Metro Market Share Comparison, U.S., 2016 & 2018

7. Long Haul Segment Breakdown

Long Haul Segment - Total Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023

Long Haul Segment - Revenue Breakdown by Dedicated vs. Switched, U.S., 2017-2023

Long Haul Segment - Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023

Long Haul Segment - Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023

Long Haul Switched Segment - Revenue Breakdown by Service Configuration, U.S., 2017-2023

Long Haul Switched Segment - EVPL Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023

Long Haul Switched Segment - EVP-LAN/VPLS Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023

Long Haul Segment - Market Shares by Revenue, U.S., 2018

Long Haul Market Share Comparison, U.S., 2016 & 2018

8. Appendix



