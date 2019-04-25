Global Business Jet Manufacturers Strategy Report 2019: Analysis of Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans for OEMs

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Strategy Brief - 2019 - Business Jet Manufacturers - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation, Embraer" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Business Jet market has been on the comeback trail facing headwinds in a difficult & challenging market environment with a difficult & uncertain global macroeconomic environment marked by ongoing trade wars, regional issues like BREXIT and the volatility in global crude oil prices driven largely by supply side forces.

The IMF has already projected a slowdown of the world economy in 2019 & 2020 in its January 2019 outlook owing primarily to ongoing global trade wars & other macroeconomic challenges as well as regional issues. The Chinese economy registered its slowest GDP growth since 1990 in 2018 at 6.6% and is seemingly on a slowdown phase for the near term.

The Business Aviation industry, however, has shown resilience over the past decade and the industry is inching towards a resurgence as indicated by an increase in order intake registered by some industry OEMs in 2018, with the book to bill ratios across OEMs reaching parity with an improvement in order backlog position along with stabilization of inventory & prices in the used jets market. The aircraft utilization levels across most operators & users, however, remain at a pretty good level, thereby, driving the requirements & revenues from aircraft service & aftermarket activity for the industry.

Further, regulatory mandates, like the FAA's upcoming ADS-B requirement and other aircraft upgrades are likely to drive the aircraft modernization & upgrade activity over near term while driving some replacement demand as well, translating into an overall fillip for the industry value chain.

The Introduction of a string of new business jet programs, which have just entered service in late 2018 and/or are likely to enter service in 2019 & 2020; led by Gulfstream's G500 & G600, Bombardier's Global 7500 & 8000, Cessna Citation Longitude from Textron Aviation and Embraer's Praetor 500 & 600; is likely to stimulate demand growth over near term.

Additionally, the market dynamics for business jets are likely to witness major transformation with the era of supersonic business jets likely to become a reality towards the middle 2020s with a number of industry OEMs, led by Gulfstream & Aerion, working on development of supersonic business jets with active pursuit of R&D towards development of a range of supersonic flight technologies underway capable of enabling feasible supersonic flights while meeting regulatory requirements simultaneously. The developments on the Urban Aerial Mobility front, too, are likely to present a key challenge to traditional general aviation segments in future as the industry enters one of its most disruptive phases ever.

Against this rapidly evolving industry and market backdrop, this Strategy Brief report provides a comprehensive & holistic analysis of the overarching strategy focus across key industry OEMs and insights into the key strategies & plans being conceptualized, developed & pursued by these OEMs for the near to medium term horizon to navigate their way through the existing environmental challenges & uncertainty while looking to drive growth for themselves in a relatively improving phase for the industry.

Relevance & Usefulness:

The report provides insights & inputs to be incorporated into the broader strategic planning & decision making processes and will be essential from a competitive analysis standpoint as well.

The report will be useful for:

Strategic Planning & Decision-Making process

Analysis of Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans for OEMs

Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues

Market Evolution & Demand Growth Projections over Medium Term

Analysis of Key Market, Industry & Technology Trends and Developments likely to Shape Future

Strategic Market Outlook, Evolution & Demand Growth Projections over Medium Term

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 Strategy Focus & Priorities - For all 5 Business Jet Manufacturers

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation

Textron Aviation

Embraer SA

Section 2 Key Strategies & Plans - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation, Embraer

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Service Level Strategies & Plans

Technological and R&D Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans - Traditional & Emerging Markets

Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales, Marketing & Branding Strategies and Plans

Manufacturing/Production Strategies & Plans

Business Growth Strategies & Plans - Organic & Inorganic

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 3 Business Outlook for 2019 - Analysis - For Each Industry OEM

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation

Textron Aviation

Embraer SA

Section 4 Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 5 Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 6 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 7 Market Outlook for Business Jets - 2019-2028

Analysis of Emerging Demand Scenario

Demand Growth Projections for Business Jets - 2019-2028 - In Delivery Units & Value Terms

Aircraft Deliveries Forecasts by Segments

Light Jets

Medium Jets

Heavy Jets

Demand Forecasts for Key Geographic Regions

Global Business Jet Production Forecasts for OEMs - In Aircraft Units & Value Terms

