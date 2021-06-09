Global Business Jets Market Report 2021-2028: New Generation Aircraft, New Business Models, Heavy Jets and Long Range Aircrafts, ADS Broadcast, Indigenous Programs

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Business Jets - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total Global Market for Business Jets is estimated at around USD 10 billion in 2020 and the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 16% to USD 32 billion by 2028.

North America is expected to account for approximately 60 percent of the market by the end of the forecast period. This is due to the fact that the majority of the business jet manufacturers operate out of the North American region.

The rise of surveillance technologies like ADS-B and the rising popularity of heavy Jets and long-range aircrafts have acted as key drivers in the Business Jet Market. The recent growth in private aviation passengers can be attributed to programs such as membership programs, on-demand chartering, and fractional ownership which have taken off around the world.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States announced its policy for issuing air traffic control (ATC) authorizations to individuals seeking to operate aircrafts which are not equipped with ADS-B Out equipment in ADS-B airspace after Jan. 1, 2020.

Digitization is a trend that is expected to bring about disruption in the Business Jet market. Online brokers are expected to serve approximately 70 percent of the market in the next few years.

The number of online brokers is expected to be consolidated to 5-10 by the end of the forecast period. Currently, traditional business models like fractional ownership or charter are dominant in the business jet market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective

1.2 Market Introduction

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Methodology

1.5 Scenario based Forecast

1.6 Who will benefit from this report?

1.6.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers

1.6.2 Business Jet Professionals

1.6.3 Policy Makers, Budget Planners and Decision Makers

1.6.4 Civil Government Leaders & Planners

1.6.5 Financial analysts, Investors, Consultants

1.7 Language

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Business Jet Market Trends and Insights

2.2 Top Five Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusion

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs

3 Current Market Overview of the Global Business Jet Market

3.1 Market Overview

3.1.1 Business Aircrafts

3.1.2 Business Jets

3.1.3 History

3.1.4 The UCX (Unified Cargo Exchange) and UTX (Unified Trainer Exchange) Program:

3.1.5 Optimization of Lockheed Jetstar Model:

3.2 Classes of Business Jets

3.2.1 Very Light Jets (VLJs)

3.2.2 Light Jets

3.2.3 Mid-Size Jets

3.2.4 Super mid-size jets:

3.2.5 Large jets

3.2.6 Long range jets:

3.2.7 VIP Airliners

4 Current Market Trends in Business Jet Market

4.1 Trends in Business Travel

4.1.1 Trends in Premium Class Travel

4.1.2 Digitization in Business Aviation

4.1.3 Recent Business Jet sale trends

4.1.4 Current Supply Chain for Inventory Distribution

4.1.5 Typical Business Jet User Profile

4.1.6 Consumer Behavior Trends

4.2 MRO for Business Jets

4.3 Vertical Take Off and Landing

4.4 Electric Aircraft

5 Market Technologies

5.1 Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast

5.2 3D Printing

5.3 Pilotless Aircrafts

5.4 In-flight Entertainment

5.5 BlockChain

5.6 Engine Technology

5.7 Composites

6 Supersonic Aircraft

6.1 Supersonic aircraft- A brief

6.1.1 Concorde

6.2 Supersonic Business Jets

6.2.1 Aerion AS2

6.2.2 SAI Quiet Super Sonic Transport

6.2.3 Boom Technology Overture

6.2.4 Hyper Mach Sonic Star

6.2.5 Drawbacks and Challenges

7 Market Dynamics

7.1 Drivers

7.1.1 New Generation Aircraft

7.1.2 Emerging Economies

7.1.3 New Business Models

7.1.4 The Rising popularity of heavy jets and long range aircrafts

7.1.5 ADS - (Automatic dependent surveillance broadcast)

7.1.6 Efforts to develop indigenous programs: domestic programs:

7.2 Restraints

7.2.1 Trade War

7.2.2 Economic Slowdown

7.2.3 Lack of skilled manpower

7.2.4 Lack of infrastructure to support business jets

7.2.5 Alternatives to Business Travel

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Product Certification

7.3.2 Reduction of skilled labor

7.3.3 Tightening of Regulatory Mandates

7.3.4 Reduction in employment rate

7.3.5 Congested Airspace

7.3.6 Volatile Fuel Prices

7.4 PEST Analysis

7.5 Porter's Five Forces

8 Product Analysis

8.1 ACJ319neo

8.2 ACJ320neo

8.3 ACJ330neo

8.4 BBJ 787 Family

8.5 BBJ 777 Family

8.6 BBJ MAX Family

8.7 Phenom 100

8.8 Phenom 300E

8.9 Legacy 650

8.10 Lineage 1000

8.11 Legacy 500

8.12 LearJet 75

8.13 Challenger 350

8.14 Global Family

8.15 King Air 250

8.16 King Air C90GTx

8.17 Falcon 7X

8.18 Gulfstream 550

8.19 Gulfstream 280

8.20 HA-420-HondaJet

9 Global MRO in Business Jet Market to 2028 By Region

9.1 Market Introduction

9.2 Total Global Market by Region (By End User) to 2028

9.2.1 North America

9.2.2 Europe

9.2.3 APAC

9.2.4 Middle East

9.2.5 LATAM

9.2.6 Rest of the World

9.3 Total Global Market by Region (By Class) to 2028

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 APAC

9.3.4 Middle East

9.3.5 LATAM

9.3.6 Rest of the World

10 Business Jet Market to 2028 By Region

11 Business Jet Market to 2028 By Component

11.1 Market Introduction

11.2 Total Global Market by Components (By Class) to 2028

11.2.1 Fuselage/Body

11.2.2 Empennage or Tail Assembly

11.2.3 Wings

11.2.4 Landing Gear Assembly

11.2.5 Jet Engine

11.2.6 Flight Control Systems and Instruments

11.2.7 Others

Company Profiles

Airbus

Boeing

Bombardier

Constant Aviation

Dassault Aviation

DC Aviation GmbH

Embraer

ExecuJet Luxaviation Group

General Dynamics

General Electric

Gulfstream Aersopace Corporation

Honda Aircraft Company (HondaJet)

Honeywell

Lufthansa

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Raytheon Technology

Rolls-Royce Holdings

Safran

Textron

United Aircraft Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4uyjg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

