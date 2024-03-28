Global Business Travel Market Report 2024: Mixing Recreation with Business - The New Mantra in Business Travel

28 Mar, 2024, 17:30 ET
The "Business Travel - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Business Travel estimated at US$690.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$928.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Business Travel Food & Lodging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$509.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Recreation segment is estimated at 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Business Travel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$246.7 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$59.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Trends in Travel & Tourism: An Indication of Dynamics in Business Travel Market
- Mixing Recreation with Business: The New Mantra in Business Travel
- Event Planning Industry's Transition towards Virtual Platforms and Implications for Business Travels
- Trade Volumes and Trade Wars Closely Correlated to Spending on Business Travel
- New Services Emerge as Competitors to Travel Management Companies
- Using Business Travel to Enhance Employee Satisfaction
- Bleisure Emerges as a Popular Business Travel Trend
- Focus on Enhancing Customer Service
- Rising Importance of Personalized Travel
- Sustainability Emerges as a Notable Trend in Business Travel
- Technological Advancements Augur Well for the Market
- Rising Importance of Artificial and Machine Learning in Business Travel
- Mobile Devices Become Integral to Business Travel Industry
- Growth of SMEs Bodes Well for the Business Travel Industry
- Airport Retailers Target Business Travelers
- Digitalization of Travel Payments & Guest Data Supports Business Travel Market
Challenges Facing Business Travel Market
- Data Breaches and Fraud Impact Business Travel
The report covers 70 key competitors in the industry.
A selection of featured companies include:
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Business Travel Evolves into Multi-Faceted Endeavor
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Major Purposes of Business Trips
- Competition
- Startups Disrupt the Business Travel Market
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Business Travel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
