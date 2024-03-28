Global Business Travel Market Report 2024: Mixing Recreation with Business - The New Mantra in Business Travel

DUBLIN, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Travel - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Business Travel estimated at US$690.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$928.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Business Travel Food & Lodging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$509.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Recreation segment is estimated at 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Business Travel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$246.7 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$59.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Trends in Travel & Tourism: An Indication of Dynamics in Business Travel Market

Mixing Recreation with Business: The New Mantra in Business Travel

Event Planning Industry's Transition towards Virtual Platforms and Implications for Business Travels

Trade Volumes and Trade Wars Closely Correlated to Spending on Business Travel

New Services Emerge as Competitors to Travel Management Companies

Using Business Travel to Enhance Employee Satisfaction

Bleisure Emerges as a Popular Business Travel Trend

Focus on Enhancing Customer Service

Rising Importance of Personalized Travel

Sustainability Emerges as a Notable Trend in Business Travel

Technological Advancements Augur Well for the Market

Rising Importance of Artificial and Machine Learning in Business Travel

Mobile Devices Become Integral to Business Travel Industry

Growth of SMEs Bodes Well for the Business Travel Industry

Airport Retailers Target Business Travelers

Digitalization of Travel Payments & Guest Data Supports Business Travel Market

Challenges Facing Business Travel Market

Data Breaches and Fraud Impact Business Travel

The report covers 70 key competitors in the industry.

A selection of featured companies include:

Amadeus IT Group SA

Akcine bendrove Lietuvos pastas

ATITECH S.p.A.

1byone, Inc.

ASCO Group Limited

Airbnb Inc.

Amber Gold Sp. z o.o.

Affinity Group Limited

Amira Enterprises Inc.

Aurora Media Worldwide UK Ltd.

APT Asia Pacific

A.bergs DataSystem AB

Ad Magic, Inc.

Apricot Technologies Limited

Aqualogy Services Company, S.A.

Key Report Features

Full access to influencer engagement stats

Free access to digital archives & research platform. The proprietary platform is fully enabled to unlock creativity and market knowledge of domain experts worldwide in a cohesive and collaborative manner. The state-of-art tools bring world class market perspectives while protecting participants` privacy and identity. Numbers, statistics and market narrative in the report are based on fully curated insights shared by domain experts and influencers in this space.

Opportunity to engage with interactive questionnaires that come with real-time data simulator tools & bespoke report generation capabilities

Full client access to peer collaborative and interactive platform for cross-enterprise smart exchange of ideas

Complimentary report updates for one year

Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players

Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Business Travel Evolves into Multi-Faceted Endeavor

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Major Purposes of Business Trips

Competition

Startups Disrupt the Business Travel Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Business Travel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xebola

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets