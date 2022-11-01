Global Buy Online Pick Up in Store (BOPIS) Market Report 2022: Effective Systems Allow for Increased Sales, Customer Loyalty & Competitive Edge

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Buy Online Pick Up in Store (BOPIS) Market, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Insight, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Buy Online Pick Up in Store (BOPIS) Market is expected to reach US$ 703.18 Billion by 2027. Worldwide, BOPIS has become a popular retail strategy that allows customers to have the best of both worlds: online shopping and in-person pickup. Thus, BOPIS is an excellent strategy for e-commerce that helps create a great blend of online shopping and physical stores, making the shopping process more convenient for its customers. BOPIS enables shopping from the comfort of homes, purchasing the item online, and going to the store when it is time to see the item is ready for pickup.



Global BOPIS Market Size is expected to expand with a double digit CAGR of 19.3% during 2021-2027



The market drivers boosting the BOPIS industry are convenient factors that give provisions to customers. Besides, no added shipping charges, no long waiting time for items to be delivered, quick services, in-stock insurance, and ease to tackle delivery errors that often arise with order fulfilment are paving the way for the market.

An efficient BOPIS system will increase sales and customer loyalty and help retailers stay competitive with other brick-and-mortar stores and online merchants.

BOPIS Industry Picked Up Steam During The COVID-19 Pandemic



At the height of the pandemic in 2020, demand for Buy Online, Pick-up In-store (BOPIS) options increased significantly. Moreover, a year later, in 2021, customer adoption and repeated use of BOPIS have gone strong. Overall, as per our analysis, it's clear that BOPIS isn't just a passing trend. Globally, shoppers love it; most use it and intend to continue. As per this research report, Global BOPIS Industry was US$ 243.89 Billion in 2021. Moreover, COVID-19 has been the impetus for the massive growth BOPIS has seen the pan trend is also expected in the coming years.



Rising Trends of Buy Online Pick Up in Store (BOPIS) amongst Product Segments



By Product Categories, we have analyzed the market for Fashion, Toys, Hobby & DIY, Electronics & Media, Food & Personal Care, and Furniture & Appliances functioning with BOPIS technology. Notwithstanding, brick-and-mortar businesses with e-commerce functionality have made most of the online and in-store experience. Hence, retailers dealing in Fashion, Toys, Hobby & DIY, Electronics & Media, Food & Personal Care, and Furniture & Appliances are offering BOPIS as part of their checkout process.

Product Categories - Market have been covered from 5 viewpoints:

Fashion

Toys, Hobby & DIY

Electronic & Media

Food & Personal Care

Furniture & Appliances

Company Insights:

Overview

Recent Development

Financial Insight

Company Analysis:

Walmart

Zara

Home Depot

Macy's

Kohl's

Target

