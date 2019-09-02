Global C-Arms Market Analysis 2019-2029 - Strong Increase in Demand for Enhanced Imaging Technology is a Key Driver

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global C-Arms Market: Focus on Product Type, Application, 19 Countries Data, Opportunity Mapping, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The C-Arms market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the applications of the product type, application, and region, among others.

The purpose of this market analysis is to analyze the C-arms industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and funding scenario, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.

The C-arms market report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by product type, application, and region.

This report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. The C-arms Market Size is valued at $1,617.4 million in 2018. The market is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2029. The North America region dominated the global C-arms market in 2018, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate, during the forecast period.



The C-arms market growth is majorly driven by factors such as product innovation, technological leadership, and the establishment of hybrid operating rooms. The rapid introduction of the image-guided intervention in the emerging economy markets, such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, North Africa, and Saudi Arabia is the key driver for the growth on a global level. However, the high cost of the devices is the major concern for the end-users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. Such factors are likely to disrupt the market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, a substantial increase in healthcare expenditure has attracted more attention of investors for the C-arms market. Therefore, to sustain in the highly competitive market, the C-arms are gradually evolving as an advanced therapeutic tool in the medical device industry with additional benefits, including high precision, live imaging, easy to handle and cost-effectiveness.

Additionally, the manufacturers in the C-arms market seeking relaxation in the legal requirements and regulations to abridge the R&D as well as the approval process for their products. Thus, providing companies to devote more time to solve complex challenges by innovating new components or technologies to attain better product efficiency.



Expert Quote

Governments of numerous countries are creating policies and taking initiatives to increase the deployment rate of hybrid operating rooms. Additionally, the compact mini C-arm segment is anticipated to be the potential segment, expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2029. This is mainly due to ongoing research and development for product enhancements, growing digital healthcare industry, widespread adoption of image guiding systems for surgical procedures as a go-to treatment option, and technological innovations in medical devices.



Market Segmentation

The C-Arms market segmentation is done on the basis of product type is further segmented into mini, compact, full-size, and super-C. The full-size segment dominated the global C-Arms market, accounting for around 42.45% of the total market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). This is mainly due to the increasing geriatric populace, escalating prevalence of chronic and acute conditions requiring C-arms and rise in the number of reimbursement schemes by different governments across the globe.



The C-Arms market segmentation is done on the basis of application is further segmented into orthopedics and trauma, cardiovascular, neurosurgery, pain management, gastroenterology, and others. The orthopedics and trauma segment dominated the global C-Arms market, accounting for around 32.67% of the total market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rise in accidents at the time of sports and other road accidents at high rate in both the developed and developing economies.



The C-Arms market segmentation by region is segregated under five major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are expected to retain the leading positions throughout the forecast period (2019-2029), accounting for shares of 33.73% and 30.39%, respectively, of the total market in 2029. This is mainly due to the presence of the leading players in these regions along with higher adoption of advanced medical devices and advanced techniques for treatment and prevention of acute and chronic diseases.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Components of a C-arm

1.2.1 C-Arm X-ray Tubes

1.2.2 C-Arm Image Intensifier

1.2.3 C-Arm CCD Camera

1.2.4 C-Arm High Voltage Cables

1.3 From Analog to Digital Technology

1.4 Assumptions and Limitations



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Impact Analysis

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

2.2.2 Shifting Focus Toward Value-Oriented Healthcare Model

2.2.3 Strong Increase in Demand for Enhanced Imaging Technology

2.2.4 Technological Advancements

2.2.4.1 Flat Panel Digital Detectors

2.2.4.2 Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) Detector Technology

2.2.4.3 Dose Optimization

2.2.4.4 Easy to Handle Devices

2.2.5 Favorable Government Initiatives

2.3 Market Restraints

2.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

2.3.2 Risk of High Radiation Exposure to Limit the Use of C arms

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.4.1 Development of Simulators for the Training of Professionals

2.4.2 Growing Demand for Data Integrated Imaging Systems



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Developments and Strategies

3.1.1 Product Launches

3.1.2 Partnerships

3.1.3 Acquisitions

3.1.4 FDA Clearance Approvals

3.1.5 Business Expansions

3.1.6 Collaborations and Agreements

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.3 Growth Share Matrix Analysis

3.3.1 Growth Share Matrix Analysis (by Product Type)

3.3.2 Growth Share Matrix Analysis (by Application Type)

3.3.3 Growth Share Matrix Analysis (by Region)



4 Industry Insights

4.1 Regulatory Framework

4.1.1 Legal Requirements and Framework in North America

4.1.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

4.1.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Latin America

4.1.5 Legal Requirements and Framework in Middle East and Africa

4.2 Regulatory Bodies

4.3 Opportunity Map Analysis of C-Arms

4.4 Demand and Pricing Analysis

4.4.1 Demand Analysis

4.4.2 Pricing Analysis



5 Global C-Arms Market (by Product Type)

5.1 Full-Size C-Arms

5.2 Mini C-Arms

5.3 Compact C-Arms

5.4 Super-C C-Arms



6 Global C-Arms Market (by Application Type)

6.1 Orthopedics and Trauma

6.2 Cardiovascular

6.3 Neurosurgery

6.4 Pain Management

6.5 Gastroenterology

6.6 Other Applications



7 Global C-Arms Market (By End User)

7.1 Hospitals

7.2 Specialty Clinics

7.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.3.1 Installation of Hybrid Operating Room



8 Global C-Arms Market (by Region)

8.1 North America

8.1.1 U.S.

8.1.2 Canada

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 France

8.2.3 U.K.

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 Italy

8.2.6 Switzerland

8.2.7 Rest-of-Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

8.3.1 Japan

8.3.2 China

8.3.3 Australia

8.3.4 India

8.3.5 Singapore

8.3.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.2 Mexico

8.4.3 Argentina

8.4.4 Rest-of-Latin America (RoLA)

8.5 Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.2 Israel

8.5.3 United Arab Emirates (U.A.E)

8.5.4 Rest-of-Middle East and Africa



9 Company Profiles

9.1 ARI Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Role of ARI Medical Equipment Co. in the Global C-Arms Market

9.1.3 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Canon Inc.

9.3 DMS Group

9.4 Eurocolumbus s.r.l.

9.5 General Electric Company

9.6 Gemss Co. Ltd.

9.7 Hologic, Inc.

9.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.9 Medonica Co. Ltd.

9.10 Orthoscan Inc.

9.11 Perlong Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

9.12 Shimadzu Corporation

9.13 Siemens Healthineers AG

9.14 Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa

9.15 Ziehm Imaging GmbH



