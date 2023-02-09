Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Strategic Market Report to 2030 - Clinics & Hospitals Hold Dominant Share of CRP Testing Market
Feb 09, 2023, 14:50 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "C-Reactive Protein Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for C-Reactive Protein Testing estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of -0.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cardiovascular Diseases, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 0% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cancer segment is readjusted to a revised -0.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at -0.2% CAGR
The C-Reactive Protein Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$950.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of -0.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.1% and -0.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
- Abaxis, Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Danaher Corporation
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)
- Merck KgaA
- Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- C-Reactive Protein Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- What is C-reactive Protein (CRP)?
- An Introduction to C-reactive Protein Testing
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Immunoturbidimetric Assays: The Major Segment by Assay Type
- hs-CRP Test Type Leads by Detection Range
- Cardiovascular Diseases Emerge As the Leading Disease Type for CRP Testing, Cancer Detection to Make Strong Gains
- Clinics & Hospitals Hold Dominant Share of CRP Testing Market
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spur Market Growth
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Prominence of POC Testing Approaches for C-reactive Protein Testing Enable Faster and Accurate Results
- Growing Approval for CRP Testing for Identification of Bacterial and Non-Bacterial Diseases to Propel Market Growth
- CRP Testing for Ascertaining Viral Infections
- Growing Incidence of HIV Infections and Need for Monitoring of HIV Diseases Drive CRP Testing
- Rising Importance of CRP Testing for Cardiovascular Diseases
- Cardiovascular Disease Incidence Rates (per 100,000) by Select Countries
- Rising Prevalence of Inflammatory Diseases: Opportunity for CRP Testing
- Threat of Endometriosis in Women: Significant Role of CRP Testing
- CRP Testing: A Vital Diagnostic Tool for Cancer
- Advancements in CRP Testing Methods
- CRP Testing Holds Potential Role in Assessing Effectiveness of Antibiotic Drugs
- Funding Support for Extensive Research on Applications of C-reactive Protein Testing to Boost Market Growth
- CRP Testing Brings to Light Issues Related to Data Integrity & Testing Reliability
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v3r8cp-reactive?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact: Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | [email protected]
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article