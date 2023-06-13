Global C4ISR Market Report 2023: Need for Enhanced Integrated Situational Awareness to Support Decision-making Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "C4ISR Global Market - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The C4ISR market is projected to grow from USD 113.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 154.0 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The market is anticipated to grow due to the increased need for detailed information, the accelerating speed of information dissemination, the deployment of resources based on the assimilated information, and the proliferation of interoperable digital devices have driven the need to develop and deploy modern C4ISR capabilities.

C4ISR is an extremely capable deterrent; modern dissemination technologies and techniques enable forces to deal with threats before they can cause harm.

The Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on application, the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance segment is projected to lead the C4ISR market during the forecast period. The growth of the computer segment can be attributed to the increasing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in both, commercial and defense sectors for enhancing data management.

The defense & space Segment is projected to dominate the market share in the End User segment during the forecast period

Based on End User, the defense & space segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. The rising adoption of geospatial systems for better surveillance and shorter response time and increasing geopolitical rift among countries has led to the adoption of C4ISR systems.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022

The C4ISR market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022.

The North America market will experience considerable growth in the next years because of the rising military modernization programs, rising investments in developing technologically advanced C4ISRs for defense soldiers, and the growing military procurement by Russia, Germany, India, and China contribute to the global expansion of the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for Enhanced Integrated Situational Awareness to Support Decision-Making

Modernization of Defense Capabilities to Address Asymmetric Warfare Threats

Rising Military Focus on Wireless Connectivity and Technologies

Restraints

High Development and Maintenance Costs of C4 Systems

Vulnerability to Cyberattacks

Regulatory Obstacles Related to Technology Transfer

Opportunities

Increasing Need for Interoperability Between Military Devices/Technologies

Integration of Satellite-Based Geospatial Analytical Tools with C4 Systems

Increasing Use of AI to Assist in Effective Decision-Making

Cloud Computing and Data Storage Solutions for C4Isr

Challenges

Inability of Existing Ew Systems to Address Diverse Threats

Companies Mentioned

AirbUS

BAE Systems

Booz Allen Hamilton

Collins Aerospace

Cubic Corporation

Curtiss-Wright

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

IABG

Indra

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kongsberg

L3Harris Technologies

Leonardo S.P.A.

Lig Nex1

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mag Aerospace

Microsoft

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Technologies

Rheinmetall

Saab Ab

Systematic A/S

Thales

TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd.

Ultra Electronics

